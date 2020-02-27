chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
185 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Diamond Head
 Diamond Head - The Coffin T... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Sadus
 Sadus - Swallowed In Black (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Blasphamagoatachrist
 Blasphamagoatachrist - Blac... (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Les news du 27 Février 2020
 Les news du 27 Février 2020... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Lifetaker
 Lifetaker - Night Intruder (C)
Par FullSail		   
The True Werwolf
 The True Werwolf - Devil Cr... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 26 Février 2020
 Les news du 26 Février 2020... (N)
Par Veles Master		   
Dread Sovereign + Saturnalia Temple + Wolvennest
 Dread Sovereign + Saturnali... (R)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 25 Février 2020
 Les news du 25 Février 2020... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Skelethal
 Skelethal - Antropomorphia ... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 22 Février 2020
 Les news du 22 Février 2020... (N)
Par Funky Globe		   
Belphegor
 Belphegor - Necrodaemon Ter... (C)
Par Poutrelle		   
Sons Of A Wanted Man
 Sons Of A Wanted Man - Kenoma (C)
Par the gloth		   
Carcass
 Carcass - Symphonies Of Sic... (C)
Par the gloth		   
Sijjin
 Sijjin - Angel Of The Easte... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 27 Février 2020

News
Les news du 27 Février 2020 Temnein - Disbelief - Trivium - Revolting - Pyre - Bythos - Insect Ark - Witches Hammer - Blasphamagoatachrist
»
(Lien direct)
TEMNEIN (Death Mélodique Progressif, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Tales : Of Humanity And Greed qui sortira le 22 mai en autoproduction. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. The Storyteller
2. The Blind And The Greedy
3. The Knotted Bag
4. I Am Davy Jones
5. Rise Of The Sontarans
6. A Few Drops Of Blood
7. City Of Gold
8. Dirge For Termina
9. Yuki Onna
10. Scums Of Hamelin		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DISBELIEF (Death metal lourd et sombre, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album The Ground Collapses qui sortira le 28 février via Listenable Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRIVIUM (Metalcore mélodique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album What The Dead Men Say qui sortira le 24 avril via Roadrunner Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. IX
2. What The Dead Men Say
3. Catastrophist
4. Amongst The Shadows And The Stones
5. Bleed Into Me
6. The Defiant
7. Sickness Unto You
8. Scattering The Ashes
9. Bending The Arc To Fear
10. The Ones We Leave Behind

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REVOLTING (Death Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler l'artwork de son prochain album réalisé par Juanjo Castellano Rosado. Il aura pour titre The Shadows At The World's End et devrait sortir cette année sur Transcending Obscurity Records. En voici un premier extrait :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Chained To Ossuaries le 27 avril via Memento Mori Records (CD) et Dawnbreed Records (LP). Un premier extrait sera bientôt diffusé. En attendant, voici l'artwork signé Artem Grigoryev ainsi que le tracklisting :

01. Exordium
02. Impaler the Redeemer
03. Wreath of Crucifix
04. Across the Shores of Emerald Fractals
05. Ornaments of Bones
06. Chained to Ossuaries
07. Crown of Death
08. Disgraced and Dethroned
09. Antae to the Nothingness
10. Death's Dawn Call		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Articulé autour de membres de Behexen et Horna, BYTHOS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album intitulé The Womb Of Zero le 24 avril prochain via Terratur Possessions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "When Gold Turns To Lead" :

01. Black Labyrinth
02. When Gold Turns Into Lead
03. Sorath The Opposer
04. Omega Dragon
05. Call Of The Burning Blood
06. Hymn To Lucifer
07. Legacy Of Naamah
08. Destroyer Of Illusions
09. Luciferian Dawn

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Vanishing, le troisième album du projet INSECT ARK (Psychedelic Doom, USA), réunissant Dana Schechter (Swans) et Andy Patterson, (ex-Subrosa) sortira le 28 février via Profound Lore Records. En attendant, celui-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Tectonic
02. Three Gates
03. Philae
04. Danube
05. Swollen Sun
06. The Vanishing

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Formé en 1984, WITCHES HAMMER (Speed/Thrash, Canada) sortira son premier album intitulé Damnation Is My Salvation le 15 avril via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Solar Winds" :


01. Across Azeroth
02. Solar Winds
03. Damnation Is My Salvation
04. Within The Halls
05. Frozen God
06. Witches Hammer
07. Deadly Mantis
08. Nine Pillars

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLASPHAMAGOATACHRIST (Black Metal, Brésil/Canada) sortira son premier album le 30 avril via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre Bastardizing The Purity. Voici le tracklisting :

01. Intro (50 Cal. Demonic Chant)
02. Bastardizing The Purity
03. Black Nuclear Shadows
04. Abysmal Commands
05. Intro (Weapons Of Fire And Steel)
06. The Final Blood Orgy
07. Death Alchemy
08. Genocide Evocation
09. Intro (Apocalyptic Battlefields)
10. Fire Demons Of Blokula
11. Evil Revelation		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
27 Février 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Dantefever citer
Dantefever
27/02/2020 11:06
Eh ben, que de bonnes nouvelles !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Blasphamagoatachrist
 Blasphamagoatachrist
Black Metal - 2017 - Brésil / Canada		   
Disbelief
 Disbelief
Death metal lourd et sombre - 1990 - Allemagne		   
Pyre
 Pyre
2011 - Russie		   
Temnein
 Temnein
Death Mélodique Progressif - 2009 - France		   
Trivium
 Trivium
Metalcore mélodique - 1999 - Etats-Unis		   
Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
The Apocryphal Paths Of The...
Lire la chronique
Lifetaker
Night Intruder
Lire la chronique
Diamond Head
The Coffin Train
Lire la chronique
Sadus
Swallowed In Black
Lire la chronique
Skullcrush
Archaic Towers Of Annihilation
Lire la chronique
Dread Sovereign + Saturnalia Temple + Wolvennest
Lire le live report
Skelethal
Antropomorphia (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Bovary
Sur ce mur trop souillé (Dé...
Lire la chronique
Feastem
Graveyard Earth
Lire la chronique
Muvitium
Evighetens Cirkel...
Lire la chronique
The True Werwolf
Devil Crisis
Lire la chronique
Sons Of A Wanted Man
Kenoma
Lire la chronique
Sijjin
Angel Of The Eastern Gate (...
Lire la chronique
Seder
Sunbled
Lire la chronique
Wormhole
The Weakest Among Us
Lire la chronique
Wombbath
Choirs Of The Fallen
Lire la chronique
Deathmaze
Eau Rouge
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Vs.
Lire la chronique
Ad Vitam Infernal
Infernal Comedy
Lire la chronique
Contre-Feux
Mort/Vivant
Lire la chronique
Carcass
Symphonies Of Sickness
Lire la chronique
Mourir
Animal Bouffe Animal
Lire la chronique
Slaughtbbath
Alchemical Warfare
Lire la chronique
Yacøpsæ
Timeo Ergo Sum
Lire la chronique
Caronte
Wolves Of Thelema
Lire la chronique
Lurker of Chalice
Tellurian Slaked Furnace (C...
Lire la chronique
Azels Mountain
Wieczny sen
Lire la chronique
Petits labels français BM : Rupture de stock CHALLENGE
Lire le podcast
Come to Grief
Pray for the End (EP)
Lire la chronique
Hellvetron
Trident Of Tartarean Gateways
Lire la chronique