»

(Lien direct) TRIVIUM (Metalcore mélodique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album What The Dead Men Say qui sortira le 24 avril via Roadrunner Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. IX

2. What The Dead Men Say

3. Catastrophist

4. Amongst The Shadows And The Stones

5. Bleed Into Me

6. The Defiant

7. Sickness Unto You

8. Scattering The Ashes

9. Bending The Arc To Fear

10. The Ones We Leave Behind



