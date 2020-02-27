|
Les news du 27 Février 2020
News
Les news du 27 Février 2020 Temnein - Disbelief - Trivium - Revolting - Pyre - Bythos - Insect Ark - Witches Hammer - Blasphamagoatachrist
|»
|TEMNEIN (Death Mélodique Progressif, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Tales : Of Humanity And Greed qui sortira le 22 mai en autoproduction. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. The Storyteller
2. The Blind And The Greedy
3. The Knotted Bag
4. I Am Davy Jones
5. Rise Of The Sontarans
6. A Few Drops Of Blood
7. City Of Gold
8. Dirge For Termina
9. Yuki Onna
10. Scums Of Hamelin
|
|»
|DISBELIEF (Death metal lourd et sombre, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album The Ground Collapses qui sortira le 28 février via Listenable Records. Le morceau-titre se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|TRIVIUM (Metalcore mélodique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album What The Dead Men Say qui sortira le 24 avril via Roadrunner Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. IX
2. What The Dead Men Say
3. Catastrophist
4. Amongst The Shadows And The Stones
5. Bleed Into Me
6. The Defiant
7. Sickness Unto You
8. Scattering The Ashes
9. Bending The Arc To Fear
10. The Ones We Leave Behind
|
|»
|REVOLTING (Death Metal, Suède) vient de dévoiler l'artwork de son prochain album réalisé par Juanjo Castellano Rosado. Il aura pour titre The Shadows At The World's End et devrait sortir cette année sur Transcending Obscurity Records. En voici un premier extrait :
|
|»
|PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Chained To Ossuaries le 27 avril via Memento Mori Records (CD) et Dawnbreed Records (LP). Un premier extrait sera bientôt diffusé. En attendant, voici l'artwork signé Artem Grigoryev ainsi que le tracklisting :
01. Exordium
02. Impaler the Redeemer
03. Wreath of Crucifix
04. Across the Shores of Emerald Fractals
05. Ornaments of Bones
06. Chained to Ossuaries
07. Crown of Death
08. Disgraced and Dethroned
09. Antae to the Nothingness
10. Death's Dawn Call
|
|»
|Articulé autour de membres de Behexen et Horna, BYTHOS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier album intitulé The Womb Of Zero le 24 avril prochain via Terratur Possessions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "When Gold Turns To Lead" :
01. Black Labyrinth
02. When Gold Turns Into Lead
03. Sorath The Opposer
04. Omega Dragon
05. Call Of The Burning Blood
06. Hymn To Lucifer
07. Legacy Of Naamah
08. Destroyer Of Illusions
09. Luciferian Dawn
|
|»
|Intitulé The Vanishing, le troisième album du projet INSECT ARK (Psychedelic Doom, USA), réunissant Dana Schechter (Swans) et Andy Patterson, (ex-Subrosa) sortira le 28 février via Profound Lore Records. En attendant, celui-ci se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Tectonic
02. Three Gates
03. Philae
04. Danube
05. Swollen Sun
06. The Vanishing
|
|»
|Formé en 1984, WITCHES HAMMER (Speed/Thrash, Canada) sortira son premier album intitulé Damnation Is My Salvation le 15 avril via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Solar Winds" :
01. Across Azeroth
02. Solar Winds
03. Damnation Is My Salvation
04. Within The Halls
05. Frozen God
06. Witches Hammer
07. Deadly Mantis
08. Nine Pillars
|
|»
|BLASPHAMAGOATACHRIST (Black Metal, Brésil/Canada) sortira son premier album le 30 avril via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Celui-ci aura pour titre Bastardizing The Purity. Voici le tracklisting :
01. Intro (50 Cal. Demonic Chant)
02. Bastardizing The Purity
03. Black Nuclear Shadows
04. Abysmal Commands
05. Intro (Weapons Of Fire And Steel)
06. The Final Blood Orgy
07. Death Alchemy
08. Genocide Evocation
09. Intro (Apocalyptic Battlefields)
10. Fire Demons Of Blokula
11. Evil Revelation
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Eh ben, que de bonnes nouvelles !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Blasphamagoatachrist
Black Metal - 2017 - Brésil / Canada
|
|
|
|Disbelief
Death metal lourd et sombre - 1990 - Allemagne
|
|
|
|Pyre
2011 - Russie
|
|
|
|Temnein
Death Mélodique Progressif - 2009 - France
|
|
|
|Trivium
Metalcore mélodique - 1999 - Etats-Unis
|
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
27/02/2020 11:06