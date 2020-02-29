|
Les news du 29 Février 2020
|RAPTURE (Death/Thrash, Grèce) vient de mettre en ligne un morceau démo issu de la pré-production de son prochain album.
|PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) sortira son nouveau disque Chained to Ossuaries le 27 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :
01. Exordium
02. Impaler the Redeemer
03. Wreath of Crucifix
04. Across the Shores of Emerald Fractals
05. Ornaments of Bones
06. Chained to Ossuaries
07. Crown of Death
08. Disgraced and Dethroned
09. Antae to the Nothingness
10. Death's Dawn Call
|MUSCIPULA (Doom/Death, USA) offre sa première démo Little Chasm of Horrors en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie hier chez Caligari Records (tape).
|FUNERALOPOLIS (Death Metal, Suisse) sortira son premier album ...of Deceit and Utter Madness le 27 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Crawling Caskets
3. House of West
4. Witchcraft Horror
5. Devouring Crypts of Darkness
6. Downfall
7. ...of Deceit and Utter Madness
8. The Envenomed King
9. Into Unknown Kadath
10. Endzeit Burial
|THE HOLY FLESH (Black Metal/Post-Rock, UK) sortira son premier full-length Emissary & Vessel le 27 mai sur Caligari Records au format cassette. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Emissary I
2. Emissary II
3. Emissary III
4. Emissary IV
5. Vessel I
6. Vessel II
7. Vessel III
8. Vessel IV
|TØRONTO (Speed Metal, Suède) sortira son premier EP Under Siege le 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Fast and Filthy
2. Fire in Sight
3. Frostbite Bitch
4. Mud City Maze
5. 23-11-0
6. Ride the Rails
7. UBunker (Under Siege)
8. Lights Out at Bedlam
|BRAIN STEM (Experimental Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé le morceau "Digitally Enshrined", extrait de son nouvel EP Symptoms of Annihilation - Stage 2, via une "lyric video". Sortie le 20 mars. Tracklist :
1. Digitally Enshrined
2. Sol Invictus
3. The Unspoken Ire
4. Dawn of Rot
|ARCADA (Black Metal, Pérou) propose à cette adresse le titre "Lunar Possession" tiré de son premier album Projections à venir le 27 mars sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. Projections [8:12]
2. IAO [6:53]
3. O [6:16]
4. Lunar Possession [6:04]
5. Setheus [11:07]
|CEMETERY FILTH (Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Subduction" extrait de son premier longue-durée Dominion à paraître le 13 avril chez Unspeakable Axe Records.
|HEXENBRETT (Black/Heavy, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Zweite Beschwörung: Ein Kind zu töten le 22 mai via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ein Kind Zu Töten (I)
2. Lass Schlafende Leichen Ruhen
3. Spalovac Mrtvol
4. La Tumba De Los Muertos Viviente
5. The Spider Song
6. Ein Kind Zu Töten (II)
7. Attraverso Sette Porte All'Inferno
8. Blutige Seide
9. Les Reqiuem Des Vampires
|PATHOGENIC VIRULENCE (Brutal Death, Angleterre) a publié sa première vidéo pour son nouveau single "Host-Cellular Deformity" (feat. Daniel Neagoe de Clouds, Aeonian Sorrow, Bereft of Light et ex-Unfathomable Ruination en chanteur principal) extrait de son premier full-length à venir fin 2020 sur Inherited Suffering Records.
|FLUISTERAARS (Black Metal Atmosphérique, Pays-Bas) a sorti hier via Eisenwald Records son nouvel album intitulé Bloem. Ce dernier s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Tere Muur
02. Nasleep
03. Eeuwige Ram
04. Vlek
05. Maanruïne
|Découvrez ci-dessous la nouvelle démo de CEREBRAL ROT (Death Metal, USA) intitulée Spewing Purulence. Cette démo contient deux titres qui devraient figurer sur le deuxième album des Américains :
01. Vile Yolk Of Contagion
02. Spewing Purulence
|ETERNAL CHAMPION (Heavy Metal, USA) a publié via sa page Bandcamp un nouveau EP deux titres intitulé Terminus Est qui est à découvrir ci-dessous. Attention, pas de Heavy Metal mais plutôt du "Synth & Sword" dans la lignée de la formidable bande originale de Basil Poledouris et Zoë Poledouris :
01. Court Of The Autarch
02. Flight Over The Battle At Orythia
