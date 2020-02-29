»

(Lien direct) PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) sortira son nouveau disque Chained to Ossuaries le 27 avril sur Memento Mori. Tracklist :



01. Exordium

02. Impaler the Redeemer

03. Wreath of Crucifix

04. Across the Shores of Emerald Fractals

05. Ornaments of Bones

06. Chained to Ossuaries

07. Crown of Death

08. Disgraced and Dethroned

09. Antae to the Nothingness

10. Death's Dawn Call