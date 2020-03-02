Les news du 2 Mars 2020 News Les news du 2 Mars 2020 Ulcerate - Skeletal Remains - Temnein - Decaying Purity - Pyre » (Lien direct) ULCERATE ((Post) Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Stare Into Death And Be Still qui sortira le 24 avril via Debemur Morti. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Lifeless Advance

2. Exhale The Ash

3. Stare Into Death And Be Still

4. There Is No Horizon

5 Inversion

6. Visceral Ends

7. Drawn Into The Next Void

8. Dissolved Orders



<a href="http://ulcerate.bandcamp.com/album/stare-into-death-and-be-still">Stare Into Death And Be Still by Ulcerate</a>

» (Lien direct) SKELETAL REMAINS (Death Old-School, Etats-Unis) sortira son nouvel album The Entombment Of Chaos dans le courant de l'été via Century Media. Le groupe va rentrer en studio ce mois-ci pour l'enregistrer, affaire à suivre donc !

» (Lien direct) TEMNEIN (Death Mélodique Progressif, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Tales : Of Humanity And Greed qui sortira le 22 mai en autoproduction. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...



1. The Storyteller

2. The Blind And The Greedy

3. The Knotted Bag

4. I Am Davy Jones

5. Rise Of The Sontarans

6. A Few Drops Of Blood

7. City Of Gold

8. Dirge For Termina

9. Yuki Onna

10. Scums Of Hamelin

» (Lien direct) DECAYING PURITY (Brutal Death Metal, Turquie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Mass Extinction Of The Providential Ones. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Storms Of Chaos". Sortie prévue dans le courant du mois via Sevared Records :



01. Darkness Falling Down Through The Skies (YouTube)

02. Streams Of Fire and Blood

03. Exhuming Ancient Species

04. Storms Of Chaos

05. The Depths Of Mass Graves

06. Summoning The Creatures Of Doom

07. The Vicious Circle Of Punishment

08. Eternal Wish Of Death

09. Arrival Of The Merciless Destroyer



<a href="http://decayingpurity.bandcamp.com/album/mass-extinction-of-the-providential-ones">Mass Extinction of the Providential Ones by Decaying Purity</a>

» (Lien direct) PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "Impale The Redeemer" à découvrir ci-dessous. Chained To Ossuaries sortira le 27 avril sur Memento Mori Records.



01. Exordium

02. Impaler The Redeemer

03. Wreath Of Crucifix

04. Across The Shores Of Emerald Fractals

05. Ornaments Of Bones

06. Chained To Ossuaries

07. Crown Of Death

08. Disgraced And Dethroned

09. Antae To The Nothingness

10. Death's Dawn Call





