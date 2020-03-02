ULCERATE ((Post) Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Stare Into Death And Be Still qui sortira le 24 avril via Debemur Morti. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Lifeless Advance
2. Exhale The Ash
3. Stare Into Death And Be Still
4. There Is No Horizon
5 Inversion
6. Visceral Ends
7. Drawn Into The Next Void
8. Dissolved Orders
SKELETAL REMAINS (Death Old-School, Etats-Unis) sortira son nouvel album The Entombment Of Chaos dans le courant de l'été via Century Media. Le groupe va rentrer en studio ce mois-ci pour l'enregistrer, affaire à suivre donc !
TEMNEIN (Death Mélodique Progressif, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Tales : Of Humanity And Greed qui sortira le 22 mai en autoproduction. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...
1. The Storyteller
2. The Blind And The Greedy
3. The Knotted Bag
4. I Am Davy Jones
5. Rise Of The Sontarans
6. A Few Drops Of Blood
7. City Of Gold
8. Dirge For Termina
9. Yuki Onna
10. Scums Of Hamelin
DECAYING PURITY (Brutal Death Metal, Turquie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Mass Extinction Of The Providential Ones. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Storms Of Chaos". Sortie prévue dans le courant du mois via Sevared Records :
01. Darkness Falling Down Through The Skies (YouTube)
02. Streams Of Fire and Blood
03. Exhuming Ancient Species
04. Storms Of Chaos
05. The Depths Of Mass Graves
06. Summoning The Creatures Of Doom
07. The Vicious Circle Of Punishment
08. Eternal Wish Of Death
09. Arrival Of The Merciless Destroyer
PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "Impale The Redeemer" à découvrir ci-dessous. Chained To Ossuaries sortira le 27 avril sur Memento Mori Records.
01. Exordium
02. Impaler The Redeemer
03. Wreath Of Crucifix
04. Across The Shores Of Emerald Fractals
05. Ornaments Of Bones
06. Chained To Ossuaries
07. Crown Of Death
08. Disgraced And Dethroned
09. Antae To The Nothingness
10. Death's Dawn Call
