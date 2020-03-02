chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
113 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Glaciation
 Glaciation - Sur les falais... (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Bloem (C)
Par Funky Globe		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - 180° (C)
Par Solarian		   
Mythic
 Mythic - Anthology (Compil.) (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Bovary
 Bovary - Sur ce mur trop so... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Les news du 2 Mars 2020
 Les news du 2 Mars 2020 - U... (N)
Par Ander		   
Ad Vitam Infernal pour "Infernal Comedy"
 Ad Vitam Infernal pour "Inf... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par Mera		   
Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - The Arrow of Sa... (C)
Par Solarian		   
The Spirit
 The Spirit - Cosmic Terror (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ad Vitam Infernal
 Ad Vitam Infernal - Inferna... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Les news du 28 Février 2020
 Les news du 28 Février 2020... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Asmodée
 Asmodée - Chlorosis (C)
Par Ander		   
Dread Sovereign + Saturnalia Temple + Wolvennest
 Dread Sovereign + Saturnali... (R)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Dzö-nga
 Dzö-nga - Thunder in the Mo... (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Les news du 26 Février 2020
 Les news du 26 Février 2020... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Sadus
 Sadus - Swallowed In Black (C)
Par AxGxB		   

Les news du 2 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 2 Mars 2020 Ulcerate - Skeletal Remains - Temnein - Decaying Purity - Pyre
»
(Lien direct)
ULCERATE ((Post) Death Metal, Nouvelle-Zélande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Stare Into Death And Be Still qui sortira le 24 avril via Debemur Morti. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Lifeless Advance
2. Exhale The Ash
3. Stare Into Death And Be Still
4. There Is No Horizon
5 Inversion
6. Visceral Ends
7. Drawn Into The Next Void
8. Dissolved Orders

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SKELETAL REMAINS (Death Old-School, Etats-Unis) sortira son nouvel album The Entombment Of Chaos dans le courant de l'été via Century Media. Le groupe va rentrer en studio ce mois-ci pour l'enregistrer, affaire à suivre donc !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TEMNEIN (Death Mélodique Progressif, France) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Tales : Of Humanity And Greed qui sortira le 22 mai en autoproduction. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. The Storyteller
2. The Blind And The Greedy
3. The Knotted Bag
4. I Am Davy Jones
5. Rise Of The Sontarans
6. A Few Drops Of Blood
7. City Of Gold
8. Dirge For Termina
9. Yuki Onna
10. Scums Of Hamelin		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DECAYING PURITY (Brutal Death Metal, Turquie) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son prochain album intitulé Mass Extinction Of The Providential Ones. Découvrez ci-dessous le titre "Storms Of Chaos". Sortie prévue dans le courant du mois via Sevared Records :

01. Darkness Falling Down Through The Skies (YouTube)
02. Streams Of Fire and Blood
03. Exhuming Ancient Species
04. Storms Of Chaos
05. The Depths Of Mass Graves
06. Summoning The Creatures Of Doom
07. The Vicious Circle Of Punishment
08. Eternal Wish Of Death
09. Arrival Of The Merciless Destroyer

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album. Il s'agit du titre "Impale The Redeemer" à découvrir ci-dessous. Chained To Ossuaries sortira le 27 avril sur Memento Mori Records.

01. Exordium
02. Impaler The Redeemer
03. Wreath Of Crucifix
04. Across The Shores Of Emerald Fractals
05. Ornaments Of Bones
06. Chained To Ossuaries
07. Crown Of Death
08. Disgraced And Dethroned
09. Antae To The Nothingness
10. Death's Dawn Call

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB
2 Mars 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Ander citer
Ander
02/03/2020 18:41
Plutôt convaincant ce nouveau titre de Decaying Purity, surtout la deuxième moitié. Ca laisse présager d'un album moins linéaire que les précédents. J'espère par contre qu'il y aura pas de samples sur chaque titre, c'est lourd ça...

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars
Bloem
2020 - Eisenwald Tonschmiede		   
Faustian Pact
 Faustian Pact
Outojen tornien varjoissa
2020 - Werewolf Records		   
Mythic
 Mythic
Anthology (Compil.)
1998 - Autoproduction		   
Ad Vitam Infernal pour "Infernal Comedy"
 Ad Vitam Infernal pour "Infernal Comedy"
Entretien avec Samuel Girard (chant, programmation batterie) (2020)		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Decaying Purity
 Decaying Purity
Brutal Death - 2005 - Turquie		   
Pyre
 Pyre
2011 - Russie		   
Skeletal Remains
 Skeletal Remains
Death Old-School - 2011 - Etats-Unis		   
Temnein
 Temnein
Death Mélodique Progressif - 2009 - France		   
Ulcerate
 Ulcerate
(Post) Death Metal - 2002 - Nouvelle-Zélande		   
Mythic
Anthology (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Ad Vitam Infernal pour "Infernal Comedy"
Lire l'interview
Faustian Pact
Outojen tornien varjoissa
Lire la chronique
Fluisteraars
Bloem
Lire la chronique
The Spirit
Cosmic Terror
Lire la chronique
Gaza
I Don't Care Where I Go Whe...
Lire la chronique
Triumvir Foul
Urine Of Abomination (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dzö-nga
Thunder in the Mountains
Lire la chronique
Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
The Apocryphal Paths Of The...
Lire la chronique
Lifetaker
Night Intruder
Lire la chronique
Diamond Head
The Coffin Train
Lire la chronique
Sadus
Swallowed In Black
Lire la chronique
Skullcrush
Archaic Towers Of Annihilation
Lire la chronique
Dread Sovereign + Saturnalia Temple + Wolvennest
Lire le live report
Skelethal
Antropomorphia (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Bovary
Sur ce mur trop souillé (Dé...
Lire la chronique
Feastem
Graveyard Earth
Lire la chronique
Muvitium
Evighetens Cirkel...
Lire la chronique
The True Werwolf
Devil Crisis
Lire la chronique
Sons Of A Wanted Man
Kenoma
Lire la chronique
Sijjin
Angel Of The Eastern Gate (...
Lire la chronique
Seder
Sunbled
Lire la chronique
Wormhole
The Weakest Among Us
Lire la chronique
Wombbath
Choirs Of The Fallen
Lire la chronique
Deathmaze
Eau Rouge
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Vs.
Lire la chronique
Ad Vitam Infernal
Infernal Comedy
Lire la chronique
Contre-Feux
Mort/Vivant
Lire la chronique
Carcass
Symphonies Of Sickness
Lire la chronique
Mourir
Animal Bouffe Animal
Lire la chronique