(Lien direct) WARLUST (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) propose le morceau "I Spit On Your Grave" tiré de son nouvel opus Unearthing Shattered Philosophies qui sort le 24 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Death Created Time

2. The Burning Eyes of Satan

3. Wolvewhore

4. In The Shadow Of The Alchemyst

5. My Final Sacrifice

6. I Spit On Your Grave

7. Primal & Divine

8. To Fall Apart



