Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Bloem (C)
Par choochoo		   
Glaciation
 Glaciation - Sur les falais... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - 180° (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Intronaut
 Intronaut - Fluid Existenti... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 2 Mars 2020
 Les news du 2 Mars 2020 - U... (N)
Par Batu		   
Mythic
 Mythic - Anthology (Compil.) (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Bovary
 Bovary - Sur ce mur trop so... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Ad Vitam Infernal pour "Infernal Comedy"
 Ad Vitam Infernal pour "Inf... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par Mera		   
Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - The Arrow of Sa... (C)
Par Solarian		   
The Spirit
 The Spirit - Cosmic Terror (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Ad Vitam Infernal
 Ad Vitam Infernal - Inferna... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Les news du 28 Février 2020
 Les news du 28 Février 2020... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Asmodée
 Asmodée - Chlorosis (C)
Par Ander		   
Dread Sovereign + Saturnalia Temple + Wolvennest
 Dread Sovereign + Saturnali... (R)
Par ERZEWYN		   
Dzö-nga
 Dzö-nga - Thunder in the Mo... (C)
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 3 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 3 Mars 2020 Rebaelliun - Nerve Saw - Crematory - Welicoruss - Beast of Revelation - Warlust - Necrogosto - Sicarius
»
(Lien direct)
REBAELLIUN (Death Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé une version live de son morceau inédit "The Messiah" sorti l'an dernier sous format digital. Il s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NERVE SAW (Swedeath, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Peril qui sortira le 27 mars via Testimony Records. "Life Goes On...Not" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CREMATORY (Metal gothique doomesque, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Unbroken qui sortira le 6 mars via Napalm Records. "Rise And Fall" se découvre ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WELICORUSS (Black Metal Sympho Pagan, Russie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Siberian Heathen Horde qui sortira le 27 mars via El Puerto Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Spellcaster
2. Siberian Heathen Horde
3. Path Of Seductions
4. Frostbounded
5. Metaphysical
6. Tree Of Nations
7. Crossroad Of Life
8. The Prophecy
9. Hymn Of Lost Souls

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BEAST OF REVELATION (All Star Doom/Death, Pays-Bas/USA) propose son premier full-length The Ancient Ritual of Death en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 6 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Le line-up :

A.J. van Drenth - guitars, bass, backing vocals
John McEntee - vocals
Bob Bagchus - drums

A.J. van Drenth - guitars, bass, backing vocals
John McEntee - vocals
Bob Bagchus - drums		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WARLUST (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) propose le morceau "I Spit On Your Grave" tiré de son nouvel opus Unearthing Shattered Philosophies qui sort le 24 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Death Created Time
2. The Burning Eyes of Satan
3. Wolvewhore
4. In The Shadow Of The Alchemyst
5. My Final Sacrifice
6. I Spit On Your Grave
7. Primal & Divine
8. To Fall Apart

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROGOSTO (Black/Thrash, Brésil) offre son nouvel EP Ancestral Bestiality en écoute intégrale. Ça se passe ici. Sortie le 15 mars via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ancient Demoniacal Proclamation (Intro)
2. Serpent of 1000 Eyes
3. Baphometic Noisy Cult
4. Perversions at Necrotemple
5. Ceremonial Rites for Missionary Desecration (Interlude)
6. Intoxication and Ecstasy
7. Marching to Oblivion
8. Transcending to Uku Pacha (Outro)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SICARIUS (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son prochain album God of Dead Roots à venir le 13 mars sur M-Theory Audio. Il s'agit de "Pagan Vestige(s)".

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
3 Mars 2020
3 Mars 2020

