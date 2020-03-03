|
Les news du 3 Mars 2020
News
Les news du 3 Mars 2020 Rebaelliun - Nerve Saw - Crematory - Welicoruss - Beast of Revelation - Warlust - Necrogosto - Sicarius
|REBAELLIUN (Death Metal, Brésil) a dévoilé une version live de son morceau inédit "The Messiah" sorti l'an dernier sous format digital. Il s'écoute ici :
|NERVE SAW (Swedeath, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album Peril qui sortira le 27 mars via Testimony Records. "Life Goes On...Not" se découvre ci-dessous :
|CREMATORY (Metal gothique doomesque, Allemagne) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Unbroken qui sortira le 6 mars via Napalm Records. "Rise And Fall" se découvre ci-dessous :
|WELICORUSS (Black Metal Sympho Pagan, Russie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Siberian Heathen Horde qui sortira le 27 mars via El Puerto Records. L'ensemble se découvre ici :
1. Spellcaster
2. Siberian Heathen Horde
3. Path Of Seductions
4. Frostbounded
5. Metaphysical
6. Tree Of Nations
7. Crossroad Of Life
8. The Prophecy
9. Hymn Of Lost Souls
|BEAST OF REVELATION (All Star Doom/Death, Pays-Bas/USA) propose son premier full-length The Ancient Ritual of Death en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 6 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Le line-up :
A.J. van Drenth - guitars, bass, backing vocals
John McEntee - vocals
Bob Bagchus - drums
|WARLUST (Black/Thrash, Allemagne) propose le morceau "I Spit On Your Grave" tiré de son nouvel opus Unearthing Shattered Philosophies qui sort le 24 avril chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death Created Time
2. The Burning Eyes of Satan
3. Wolvewhore
4. In The Shadow Of The Alchemyst
5. My Final Sacrifice
6. I Spit On Your Grave
7. Primal & Divine
8. To Fall Apart
|NECROGOSTO (Black/Thrash, Brésil) offre son nouvel EP Ancestral Bestiality en écoute intégrale. Ça se passe ici. Sortie le 15 mars via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ancient Demoniacal Proclamation (Intro)
2. Serpent of 1000 Eyes
3. Baphometic Noisy Cult
4. Perversions at Necrotemple
5. Ceremonial Rites for Missionary Desecration (Interlude)
6. Intoxication and Ecstasy
7. Marching to Oblivion
8. Transcending to Uku Pacha (Outro)
|SICARIUS (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne un nouvel extrait de son prochain album God of Dead Roots à venir le 13 mars sur M-Theory Audio. Il s'agit de "Pagan Vestige(s)".
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|Crematory
Metal gothique doomesque - 1991 - Allemagne
|
|
|
|Rebaelliun
Death Metal - 1998 - Brésil
|
|
|
|Welicoruss
Black Metal Sympho Pagan - 2002 - Russie
|
|
