»

(Lien direct) APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel album Conjuring the New Apocalypse le 5 mai sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :



01. Liber al Vel Legis

02. Heretics by the Grace of God

03. Kadosh - Spitting on the Trisag

04. Samhain - The Night of Ignis Fatuus

05. Akerbeltz

06. Noli me Tangere

07. Vamachara - The Left Hand Path

08. Revelation777

09. The Dweller on the Threshold

10. Doomsday - The Metanoia of Redemption Process



