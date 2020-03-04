chargement...

Les news du 4 Mars 2020

News
Eraserhead - To Conceal the Horns - Crypt Dagger - Grift - Escuela Grind - Hohenstein - Bythos - Aposento - Antagonism - metal culture - Auðn
»
(Lien direct)
ERASERHEAD (Death Old-School, Allemagne) vient de sortir un EP digital intitulé Hexenhammer. Le tracklisting et un extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. Hexenhammer
2. E.B.E.

 

»
(Lien direct)
TO CONCEAL THE HORNS (Death/Black, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Death Horizon". Celui-ci figure sur le premier album Purist fraîchement paru sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Ataraxy - Intro
2. Realm of Averiandur
3. Wanderer in Time
4. The Rite of Purification
5. Musta Usva
6. Vapaus - Interlude
7. Death Horizon

 

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPT DAGGER (Speed/Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a publié le titre "Six Horned Pervertor" issu de son nouvel EP From Below dont la sortie est prévue pour le 27 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. The God Fukk You
2. Six Horned Pervertor
3. Death to All
4. Rape from the Grave
5. The Cruel Reign
6. Devastation
7. Blood for the Crypt Dagger
8. 54/40 or Fight [Dead Moon cover]

 

»
(Lien direct)
GRIFT (Black Metal, Suède) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Skimmertid" tiré de son nouvel opus Budet qui sortira le 20 mars via Nordvis Produktion. Tracklist :

1. Barn av ingenmansland
2. Skimmertid
3. Ödets bortbytingar
4. Väckelsebygd
5. Vita arkiv
6. Oraklet i Kullabo

 

»
(Lien direct)
ESCUELA GRIND (Grind/Powerviolence, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le titre "Zalongo" extrait de son premier longue-durée Indoctrination à paraître le 20 mars sur Armageddon Label. Tracklist :

1. Inspirational Significance
2. Hyper-Victim
3. Private Vice, Public Benefit
4. Zalongo
5. Incel Circle Jerk
6. A Ladder of Seven Rounds
7. These Leeches
8. Indoctrinate (Interlude)
9. Your Beneficial Hate
10. Lines in Sand
11. In a Locked Room
12. Farinha
13. To Live and Die in Shittsfield
14. Million Year Picnic (M.O.S.H.)
15. These Insects Lived Like Men
16. Indoctrinated (Outro)


»
(Lien direct)
HOHENSTEIN (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier long-format Weisser Hirsch le 4 avril chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Kriegsvintar
2. Sundalschlacht
3. Grüner Altar
4. Ahnengrab
5. Brøhn
6. Ewige Flamme
7. Runenkrieger
8. Algiz in Brand
9. Neue Ufer



 

»
(Lien direct)
BYTHOS (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier full-length The Womb of Zero le 24 avril via Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :

1. Black Labyrinth
2. When Gold Turns into Lead
3. Sorath the Opposer
4. Omega Dragon
5. Call of the Burning Blood
6. Hymn to Lucifer
7. Legacy of Naahmah
8. Destroyer of Illusions
9. Luciferian Dawn

 

»
(Lien direct)
APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son nouvel album Conjuring the New Apocalypse le 5 mai sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Liber al Vel Legis
02. Heretics by the Grace of God
03. Kadosh - Spitting on the Trisag
04. Samhain - The Night of Ignis Fatuus
05. Akerbeltz
06. Noli me Tangere
07. Vamachara - The Left Hand Path
08. Revelation777
09. The Dweller on the Threshold
10. Doomsday - The Metanoia of Redemption Process

 

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album d'ANTAGONISM (Thrash, France), intitulé World On Disease est désormais disponible sur leur chaîne youtube. Voici le lien pour l'écouter :

 

»
(Lien direct)
La dixième édition du festival METAL CULTURE(S) prévue à Guéret du 6 au 9 mai prochain vient d'être annulée par ses organisateurs. Ceux-ci l'expliquent via le communiqué suivant :

"C’est la mort dans l’âme (ah non, nous n’en avons pas) que nous vous annonçons que le festival Metal Cultures X n’aura pas lieu au mois de mai 2020.

Nombres d’éléments (organisationnels, logistiques, humains, budgétaires,….) font que la mise en œuvre de l’événement est tout simplement impossible.

Les détenteurs de billets seront, il va de soit remboursés dans les plus brefs délais, nous prendrons contact avec vous, pas d’inquiétude! ????

Nous reviendrons, plus tard et différemment soyez en certains!!!

Organiser un festival associativement aujourd’hui est un vrai sacerdoce, source d’angoisses, de soucis multiples qui génèrent une disponibilité plus qu’à plein temps. Tout doit rester plaisir pour tous!

Merci de votre compréhension! Vraiment!

A très bientôt!
Bisous


»
(Lien direct)
AUÐN (Black Atmosphérique, Islande) vient d'entrer en studio pour y enregistrer son nouvel album. Plus d'informations prochainement...		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser + MoM
4 Mars 2020
4 Mars 2020



 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
