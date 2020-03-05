chargement...

Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par Seb`		   
Les news du 4 Mars 2020
 Les news du 4 Mars 2020 - E... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Anaal Nathrakh
 Anaal Nathrakh - A New Kind... (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Glaciation
 Glaciation - Sur les falais... (C)
Par Mera		   
Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - The Arrow of Sa... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Bloem (C)
Par choochoo		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - 180° (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Intronaut
 Intronaut - Fluid Existenti... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 2 Mars 2020
 Les news du 2 Mars 2020 - U... (N)
Par Batu		   
Mythic
 Mythic - Anthology (Compil.) (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Bovary
 Bovary - Sur ce mur trop so... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Ad Vitam Infernal pour "Infernal Comedy"
 Ad Vitam Infernal pour "Inf... (I)
Par Jean-Clint		   
The Spirit
 The Spirit - Cosmic Terror (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 5 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 5 Mars 2020 Ascended Dead - Evil Priest - Caustic Wound - Horn - Babylonfall - Häxanu - Midas - Blood Star - Abigail - Vulcan Tyrant - Trial by Combat - Verbal Razors - Green Carnation - Secrets Of The Moon - Archgoat - Forgotten Tomb - Henry Kane - Molassess - Trauma
»
(Lien direct)
ASCENDED DEAD (Death Metal, USA) et EVIL PRIEST (Death Metal, Pérou) sortiront le 20 mars via Invictus Productions un split 7" intitulé Nexus Of The Black Flame / Revealing My Obscurity. Ce dernier s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous et se pré-commande ici :

01. Ascended Dead - Nexus of the Black Flame
02. Evil Priest - Revealing My Obscurity

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
C'est le 11 avril sur Profound Lore Records que sortira Death Posture, le premier album de CAUSTIC WOUND (Death Metal/Grindcore, USA). Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous avec le titre "Black Bag Asphyxiation" :

01. Death Posture
02. Cemetary Planet
03. Visions Of Torture
04. Black Bag Asphyxiation
05. Terror Bomber
06. Blast Casualty
07. Ritual Trappings
08. Uranium Decay (Bandcamp)
09. Cabal
10. Acid Attack
11. Invisible Cell
12. Guillotine
13. Automated Weapons Systems
14. Cataclysmic Gigaton

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HORN (Pagan Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel opus Mohngang le 15 mai chez Iron Bonehead. Tracklist :

1. Einleitung - Der Wettlauf zum Meer
2. Satt scheint der Sud der Tat
3. De står her somsletta
4. Wär nicht Traubhagel
5. Handkreis und Chor
6. Upstream Canals, a ship's bell sounds
7. Dulcimerstück
8. Vom Tribock hohl geschossen
9. Ødegård und Pendelschlag
10. Die mit dem Bogen auf dem Kreuz (cello version)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BABYLONFALL (Melodic Death Metal, Finlande) a posté une vidéo pour le morceau "Murder Of Crows" issu de son premier long-format Collapse dont la sortie est programmée pour le 24 avril via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Murder Of Crows
2. Awakening
3. Blood Will Be My Crown
4. Silence
5. We Become One
6. Celestials
7. Stars And Constellations
8. Wrath
9. Burning Daylight
10. Distant Call Of Innocence

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HÄXANU (Black Metal, USA) a publié le titre "Materia Prima" extrait de son premier full-length Snare of All Salvation à paraître le 1er avril sur Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. The Pale
2. Materia Prima
3. Sulfur, Salt, Mercury
4. Smaragdina
5. Anima Mundi
6. Snare of All Salvation

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MIDAS (Heavy/Hard, USA) a dévoilé le morceau "Blackened Blade" extrait de sa compilation Demo Tapes qui sort le 27 mars chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Clash of Steel
2. Gauntlet
3. White Lightning
4. Blackened Blade
5. Sands of Time
6. Usurper
7. Street Knights
8. White Wolf

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLOOD STAR (Heavy Metal avec le guitariste de Visigoth Jamison Palmer, USA) sortira son premier EP The Fear le 29 mai via Shadow Kingdom Records. Du son sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABIGAIL (Black Thrash) (Black/Thrash, Japon) va sortir son split avec VULCAN TYRANT (Speed/Thrash, Pays-Bas) le 10 avril sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions aux formats CD et numérique. Tracklist :

ABIGAIL
1. Satanik For Slaughter
2. Rock’n Roll Sluts Forever

VULCAN TYRANT
3. Never Stop The Tyranny
4. Infernal State Of Terror



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRIAL BY COMBAT (Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) a mis en ligne le titre "Exsanguination Excite" issu de son premier full-length Consumed by the Darkness à paraître en mai.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VERBAL RAZORS (Thrash / Crossover, France) vient de dévoiler un deuxième extrait de son album By Thunder And Lightning qui sortira le 13 mars via Deadlight Records. "Riot" s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GREEN CARNATION (Rock/Folk atmosphérique, Norvège) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Leaves Of Yesteryear qui sortira le 8 mai via Season Of Mist. Le morceau-titre se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SECRETS OF THE MOON (Dark Rock, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un trailer de son nouvel album Black House prévu pour le 8 mai via Prophecy Productions. L'ensemble se découvre ici :

1. Sanctum
2. Don’t Look Now
3. Veronica’s Room
4. He Is Here
5. Cotard
6. Black House
7. Heart
8. Mute God
9. Earth Hour

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARCHGOAT (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un extrait de son album live intitulé Black Mass XXX, enregistré à Paris le 28 septembre dernier, et qui sortira le 10 avril via Debemur Morti. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Intro : Ripping The Wings
2. Black Messiah
3. Death and Necromancy
4. Rise of the Black Moon
5. Jesus Spawn
6. Satanic Oath
7. Penis Perversor
8. Intro : 1st Invocation
9. Angel of Sodomy
10. Lord of the Void
11. Dawn of the Black Light
12. Whore of Bethlehem
13. Hammer of Satan
14. Outro : The Prophecy
15. Intro : 3rd Invocation
16. Apotheosis of Lucifer
17. Goat and the Moon
18. Blessed Vulva
19. Day of Clouds
20. Intro : Left Hand Path
21. Nuns, Cunts and Darkness
22. The Apocalyptic Triumphator
23. Grand Luciferian Theophany
24. Intrantation
25. Jesus Christ Father of Lies
26. Messiah of Pigs
27. Darkness has Returned

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FORGOTTEN TOMB (Black / doom, Italie) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Nihilistic Estrangement qui sortira le 8 mai via Agonia Records. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. Active Shooter
2. Iris’ House Pt. I
3. Iris’ House Pt. II
4. Distrust
5. Nihilistic Estrangement
6. RBMK		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le deuxième album d'HENRY KANE (Death/Crust/Grind, Suède) intitulé Age Of The Idiot sortira le 22 mai sur Transcending Obscurity Records. Découvrez ci-dessous deux extraits avec les titres "Tidens Tand" et "Age Of The Idiot" :

01. En Evig Plågan
02. Tidens Tand
03. Veil Of Hatred
04. Den Felande Länken
05. Embraced By Nothing
06. Age Of The Idiot
07. Disposable Humans
08. Entrenched in Nihilism (featuring Liam Hughes of Soothsayer)
09. Mitt Hjärtas Mörker
10. My Sweet Escape
11. Keep Us From The Truth
12. No Road To Redemption
13. March Of The Dumb
14. By The Virtue Of Hate
15. Liar Oh Father The Liar
16. Snarans Ballad
17. Take It Back
18. Welcome To Oblivion
19. Psykopaten (Asta Kask Cover)



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MOLASSESS (Psychedelic Rock, Pays-Bas), groupe dans lequel évoluent notamment des anciens membres de The Devil's Blood, vient de signer sur Season Of Mist. Un premier album devrait voir le jour d'ici la fin de l'année. En attendant, vous pouvez toujours écouter le premier EP du groupe ci-dessous :

MOLASSESS a écrit : "This newborn beast is growing vastly within us. Calling out in ways yet to explore. We are excited to become one with its ever expanding language the coming years. We will be its best host possible, together with our newly formed alliance. A call for adventurous spirit is reaching out its formless hands, moving forward in blatant celebration of the irrational. We are more than ready to surface and start pouring out this cosmic glue over mind and matter. Drunk on Molassess!"

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Ominous Black, le nouvel album de TRAUMA (Death Metal, Pologne) sortira le 6 mars sur Selfmadegod Records. Il s'écoute en intégralité ici.

01. Inside The Devil's Heart
02. Insanity Of Holiness
03. Astral Misanthropy
04. Soul Devourer
05. Among The lies
06. I Am Universe
07. The Black Maggots
08. The Godless Abyss
09. Colossus		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Jean-Clint
5 Mars 2020
5 Mars 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
