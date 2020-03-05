»

(Lien direct) MOLASSESS (Psychedelic Rock, Pays-Bas), groupe dans lequel évoluent notamment des anciens membres de The Devil's Blood, vient de signer sur Season Of Mist. Un premier album devrait voir le jour d'ici la fin de l'année. En attendant, vous pouvez toujours écouter le premier EP du groupe ci-dessous :



MOLASSESS a écrit : "This newborn beast is growing vastly within us. Calling out in ways yet to explore. We are excited to become one with its ever expanding language the coming years. We will be its best host possible, together with our newly formed alliance. A call for adventurous spirit is reaching out its formless hands, moving forward in blatant celebration of the irrational. We are more than ready to surface and start pouring out this cosmic glue over mind and matter. Drunk on Molassess!"



<a href="http://molasses-vanrecords.bandcamp.com/album/mourning-haze-drops-of-sunlight">Mourning Haze / Drops of Sunlight by Molasses</a>