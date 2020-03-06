»

(Lien direct) NAGLFAR (Black / Death, Suède). Il s'agit du titre "Cerecloth" tiré de l'album du même nom qui sortira le 8 mai via Century Media Records :



01. Cerecloth

02. Horns

03. Like Poison For The Soul

04. Vortex Of Negativity

05. Cry Of The Serafim

06. The Dagger In Creation

07. A Sanguine Tide Unleashed

08. Necronaut

09. Last Breath Of Yggdrasil



