HEXX (Thrash, USA) sortira cet été son cinquième album intitulé Entangled In Sin. Celui-ci sera disponible via High Roller Records. L'artwork est signé Roberto Toderico. Le groupe sortira en amont un single sur lequel figurera un titre inédit et deux versions réenregistrées de titres plus anciens ("Night Of Pain" et "Terror").
VADER (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé l'artwork de son prochain album intitulé Solitude In Madness. Celui-ci est l'oeuvre de l'artiste Wes Benscoter. Sortie prévue le 1er mai via Nuclear Blast.
01. Shock And Awe
02. Into Oblivion
03. Despair
04. Incineration Of The Gods
05. Sanctification Denied
06. And Satan Wept
07. Emptiness
08. Final Declaration
09. Dancing In The Slaughterhouse
10. Stigma Of Divinity
11. Bones
MAGICK TOUCH (Heavy Metal, Norvège) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Watchman's Requiem" issu de son nouveau disque Heads Have Got to Rock'n'Roll à paraître le 29 mai sur Edged Circle Productions.
MEKONG DELTA (Techno-Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Tales Of A Future Past le 20 avril via Butler Records. En attendrant un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :
1. Landscape 1 - Into The Void
2. Mental Entropy
3. A Colony Of Liar Men
4. Landscape 2 - Waste Land
5. Mindeater
6. The Hollow Men
7. Landscape 3 - Inharent
8. When All Hope Is Gone
9. A Farewell To Eternity
10. Landscape 4 - Pleasant Ground
