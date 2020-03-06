chargement...

Dead Heat
 Dead Heat - Certain Death (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Les news du 6 Mars 2020
 Les news du 6 Mars 2020 - H... (N)
Par Mitch		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par Seb`		   
Les news du 4 Mars 2020
 Les news du 4 Mars 2020 - E... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Anaal Nathrakh
 Anaal Nathrakh - A New Kind... (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Glaciation
 Glaciation - Sur les falais... (C)
Par Mera		   
Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - The Arrow of Sa... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Bloem (C)
Par choochoo		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - 180° (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Intronaut
 Intronaut - Fluid Existenti... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 2 Mars 2020
 Les news du 2 Mars 2020 - U... (N)
Par Batu		   
Mythic
 Mythic - Anthology (Compil.) (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Bovary
 Bovary - Sur ce mur trop so... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Ad Vitam Infernal pour "Infernal Comedy"
 Ad Vitam Infernal pour "Inf... (I)
Les news du 6 Mars 2020

News
Hexx - Vader - Naglfar - Dipygus - Black Vice - Hemotoxin - Magick Touch - Kavara - Thy Dying Light - Wardruna - Bizarre - Aborted - Mekong Delta - Dynfari
»
(Lien direct)
HEXX (Thrash, USA) sortira cet été son cinquième album intitulé Entangled In Sin. Celui-ci sera disponible via High Roller Records. L'artwork est signé Roberto Toderico. Le groupe sortira en amont un single sur lequel figurera un titre inédit et deux versions réenregistrées de titres plus anciens ("Night Of Pain" et "Terror").

»
(Lien direct)
VADER (Death Metal, Pologne) a dévoilé l'artwork de son prochain album intitulé Solitude In Madness. Celui-ci est l'oeuvre de l'artiste Wes Benscoter. Sortie prévue le 1er mai via Nuclear Blast.

01. Shock And Awe
02. Into Oblivion
03. Despair
04. Incineration Of The Gods
05. Sanctification Denied
06. And Satan Wept
07. Emptiness
08. Final Declaration
09. Dancing In The Slaughterhouse
10. Stigma Of Divinity
11. Bones		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous le premier extrait du nouvel album de NAGLFAR (Black / Death, Suède). Il s'agit du titre "Cerecloth" tiré de l'album du même nom qui sortira le 8 mai via Century Media Records :

01. Cerecloth
02. Horns
03. Like Poison For The Soul
04. Vortex Of Negativity
05. Cry Of The Serafim
06. The Dagger In Creation
07. A Sanguine Tide Unleashed
08. Necronaut
09. Last Breath Of Yggdrasil

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DIPYGUS (Death Metal, USA) a signé sur Memento Mori pour la sortie au premier semestre 2021 de son nouveau disque Bushmeat.

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK VICE (Black Metal, USA) propose sur ce lien le morceau "Emergence" issu de son nouvel opus The Alchemist's Vision dont la sortie est prévue pour le 27 mars chez Crown and Throne Ltd. Tracklist :

1. Ontogenesis
2. Emergence
3. Vision
4. Creation
5. Attainment
6. Salvation
7. Erasure

1. Ontogenesis
2. Emergence
3. Vision
4. Creation
5. Attainment
6. Salvation
7. Erasure		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEMOTOXIN (Progressive Death/Thrash, USA) offre son nouvel album Restructure The Molded Mind en écoute intégrale à cette adresse.

»
(Lien direct)
MAGICK TOUCH (Heavy Metal, Norvège) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "Watchman's Requiem" issu de son nouveau disque Heads Have Got to Rock'n'Roll à paraître le 29 mai sur Edged Circle Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KAVARA (Melodic Death Metal, Canada) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Lawn Care" tiré de son opus Weathered & Lost sorti l'année dernière.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THY DYING LIGHT (Black Metal, Angleterre) a mis en ligne le titre "Under the Horns" figurant sur son premier longue-durée éponyme à venir le 11 avril chez Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Under the Horns
2. Cold In Death
3. Impaler
4. Black Death
5. The Rise of Evil
6. Ritual Altar
7. Fist of Satan
8. Temple of Flesh
9. Thy Dying Light
10. Death Knell

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WARDRUNA (Folk/Ambient, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Kvitravn le 5 juin. En voici la tracklist :

1. Synkverv (Turn-sight)
2. Kvitravn (White Raven)
3. Skugge (Shadow)
4. Grá (Grey)
5. Fylgjutal (Speech of the Fetch)
6. Munin (Memory)
7. Kvit hjort (White Stag)
8. Viseveiding (Song-hunting)
9. Ni (Nine)
10. Vindavlarljod (Song of the wind-bred)
11. Andvevarljod (Song of the Spirit-weavers)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BIZARRE (Death Metal, Espagne) a signé sur Transcending Obscurity Records pour la sortie de son premier full-length Invocation Codex.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABORTED (Death Brutal Moderne, Belgique) a dévoilé un extrait de son EP La Grande Mascarade qui sortira le 17 avril via Century Media. "Gloom And The Art Of Tribulation" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEKONG DELTA (Techno-Thrash, Allemagne) sortira son nouvel album Tales Of A Future Past le 20 avril via Butler Records. En attendrant un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous. Voici également le tracklisting :

1. Landscape 1 - Into The Void
2. Mental Entropy
3. A Colony Of Liar Men
4. Landscape 2 - Waste Land
5. Mindeater
6. The Hollow Men
7. Landscape 3 - Inharent
8. When All Hope Is Gone
9. A Farewell To Eternity
10. Landscape 4 - Pleasant Ground

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DYNFARI (Black metal atmosphérique, Islande) vient de dévoiler le tracklisting de son nouvel album Myrkurs er þörf qui sortira le 17 avril via Code 666. Un premier extrait sera bientôt mis en ligne...

1. Dauðans dimmu dagar
2. Langar nætur (í botnlausum spíralstiga)
3. Myrkurs er þörf
4. Ég fálma gegnum tómið
5. Svefnlag
6. Ég tortímdi sjálfum mér
7. Peripheral Dreams
8. Of Suicide & Redemption		 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Jean-Clint
6 Mars 2020

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Mitch citer
Mitch
06/03/2020 14:55
Assez lambda...
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
06/03/2020 13:36
Pas mal du tout le NAGLFAR, à voir si tout l'album sera du même niveau par contre Clin d'oeil

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
