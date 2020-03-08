»

(Lien direct) APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son troisième album intitulé Conjuring The New Apocalypse le 5 mai prochain via Xtreem Music. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Liber Al Vel Legis" :



01. Liber Al Vel Legis

02. Heretics By the Grace Of God

03. Kadosh - Spitting On The Trisag

04. Samhain - The Night Of Ignis Fatuus

05. Akerbeltz

06. Noli Me Tangere

07. Vamachara - The Left Hand Path

08. Revelation777

09. The Dweller On The Threshold

10. Doomsday - The Metanoia Of Redemption Process



