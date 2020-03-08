Les news du 8 Mars 2020
News
Les news du 8 Mars 2020 Solothus - Intronaut - Aposento
|»
|SOLOTHUS (Doom / Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Realm Of Ash And Blood qui sortira le 27 mars via 20 Buck Spin. "Below Black Waters" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|Découvrez ci-dessous la dernier clip vidéo d'INTRONAUT (Metal Progresssif et Jazzy) pour le titre "Speaking Of Orbs". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Fluid Existential Inversions paru fin février via Metal Blade Records :
|
|»
|APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son troisième album intitulé Conjuring The New Apocalypse le 5 mai prochain via Xtreem Music. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Liber Al Vel Legis" :
01. Liber Al Vel Legis
02. Heretics By the Grace Of God
03. Kadosh - Spitting On The Trisag
04. Samhain - The Night Of Ignis Fatuus
05. Akerbeltz
06. Noli Me Tangere
07. Vamachara - The Left Hand Path
08. Revelation777
09. The Dweller On The Threshold
10. Doomsday - The Metanoia Of Redemption Process
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par Jean-Clint
Par Mera
Par MoM
Par DARKFACHOR
Par coreandcoupdate
Par Deathrash
Par Jean-Clint
Par DARKFACHOR
Par Mera
Par Charon Del H...
Par choochoo
Par Oxcidium
Par gulo gulo
Par Batu