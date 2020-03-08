chargement...

BLACK METAL : les looks atypiques (voire improbables)
 BLACK METAL : les looks aty... (D)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Etrange
 Etrange - Etrange
Par Mera		   
Soundgarden
 Soundgarden - Superunknown
Par MoM		   
Les news du 6 Mars 2020
 Les news du 6 Mars 2020 - H... (N)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Dead Heat
 Dead Heat - Certain Death (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Les news du 4 Mars 2020
 Les news du 4 Mars 2020 - E... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Anaal Nathrakh
 Anaal Nathrakh - A New Kind... (C)
Par DARKFACHOR		   
Glaciation
 Glaciation - Sur les falais... (C)
Par Mera		   
Bloodbath
 Bloodbath - The Arrow of Sa... (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Fluisteraars
 Fluisteraars - Bloem (C)
Par choochoo		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - 180° (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Intronaut
 Intronaut - Fluid Existenti... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Les news du 2 Mars 2020
 Les news du 2 Mars 2020 - U... (N)
Par Batu		   

Les news du 8 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 8 Mars 2020 Solothus - Intronaut - Aposento
»
(Lien direct)
SOLOTHUS (Doom / Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Realm Of Ash And Blood qui sortira le 27 mars via 20 Buck Spin. "Below Black Waters" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Découvrez ci-dessous la dernier clip vidéo d'INTRONAUT (Metal Progresssif et Jazzy) pour le titre "Speaking Of Orbs". Ce morceau est tiré de l'album Fluid Existential Inversions paru fin février via Metal Blade Records :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira son troisième album intitulé Conjuring The New Apocalypse le 5 mai prochain via Xtreem Music. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Liber Al Vel Legis" :

01. Liber Al Vel Legis
02. Heretics By the Grace Of God
03. Kadosh - Spitting On The Trisag
04. Samhain - The Night Of Ignis Fatuus
05. Akerbeltz
06. Noli Me Tangere
07. Vamachara - The Left Hand Path
08. Revelation777
09. The Dweller On The Threshold
10. Doomsday - The Metanoia Of Redemption Process

 Les news du
8 Mars 2020
8 Mars 2020

GROUPES DU JOUR
Aposento
 Aposento
Death Metal - 1990 - Espagne		   
Intronaut
 Intronaut
Post metal jazzy - 2004 - Etats-Unis		   
Solothus
 Solothus
Doom / Death Metal - 2007 - Finlande		   
