Les news du 9 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 9 Mars 2020 Sojourner - Aetherius Obscuritas
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Premonitions, le nouvel album de SOJOURNER (Metal épique atmosphérique) sortira le 8 mai 2020 sur Napalm Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Deluge" :

01. The Monolith
02. Eulogy For The Lost
03. The Apocalyptic Theater
04. Talas
05. Fatal Frame
06. The Deluge
07. Atonement
08. The Event Horizon

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AETHERIUS OBSCURITAS (Black Metal, Hongrie) a révélé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Mártír à venir le 15 avril sur GrimmDistribution. Tracklist :

01. Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This)
02. Marthyr
03. A vén végvivő (The Old End-Bearer)
04. Az Igaz (What 'True' Is)
05. The Frozen Lake of Eternity
06. Lidércpalota (Incubus Palace)
07. Beyound the Walls
08. A harag lángja (The Flame of Wrath)
09. Destiny: Unknown
10. Pulzár

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
9 Mars 2020

