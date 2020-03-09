Les news du 9 Mars 2020
Les news du 9 Mars 2020 Sojourner - Aetherius Obscuritas
|Intitulé Premonitions, le nouvel album de SOJOURNER (Metal épique atmosphérique) sortira le 8 mai 2020 sur Napalm Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Deluge" :
01. The Monolith
02. Eulogy For The Lost
03. The Apocalyptic Theater
04. Talas
05. Fatal Frame
06. The Deluge
07. Atonement
08. The Event Horizon
|AETHERIUS OBSCURITAS (Black Metal, Hongrie) a révélé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Mártír à venir le 15 avril sur GrimmDistribution. Tracklist :
01. Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This)
02. Marthyr
03. A vén végvivő (The Old End-Bearer)
04. Az Igaz (What 'True' Is)
05. The Frozen Lake of Eternity
06. Lidércpalota (Incubus Palace)
07. Beyound the Walls
08. A harag lángja (The Flame of Wrath)
09. Destiny: Unknown
10. Pulzár
