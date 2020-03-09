Les news du 9 Mars 2020 News Les news du 9 Mars 2020 Sojourner - Aetherius Obscuritas » (Lien direct) Premonitions, le nouvel album de SOJOURNER (Metal épique atmosphérique) sortira le 8 mai 2020 sur Napalm Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "The Deluge" :



01. The Monolith

02. Eulogy For The Lost

03. The Apocalyptic Theater

04. Talas

05. Fatal Frame

06. The Deluge

07. Atonement

08. The Event Horizon





» (Lien direct) AETHERIUS OBSCURITAS (Black Metal, Hongrie) a révélé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Mártír à venir le 15 avril sur GrimmDistribution. Tracklist :



01. Ilyen a vér (Blood Is Like This)

02. Marthyr

03. A vén végvivő (The Old End-Bearer)

04. Az Igaz (What 'True' Is)

05. The Frozen Lake of Eternity

06. Lidércpalota (Incubus Palace)

07. Beyound the Walls

08. A harag lángja (The Flame of Wrath)

09. Destiny: Unknown

10. Pulzár





