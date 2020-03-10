»

OBSCENE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The Inhabitable Dark courant mai via Blood Harvest. Tracklist :



1. Without Honor and Humanity

2. Bless the Giver of Oblivion

3. All Innocence Burns Here

4. They Delight in Extinction

5. Black Hole of Calcutta

6. Isolated Dumping Grounds

7. This is He Who Kills

8. The Inhabitable Dark



