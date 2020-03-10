|
Les news du 10 Mars 2020
News
Les news du 10 Mars 2020 Benighted - Obscene - Saltas - Cryptworm - Arcaine - Necrodeath - Runespell - Forest Mysticism
|»
|BENIGHTED (Brutal Death, France) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son nouvel album Obscene Repressed qui sortira le 10 avril via Season Of Mist. "Nails" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|OBSCENE (Death Metal, USA) sortira son premier longue-durée The Inhabitable Dark courant mai via Blood Harvest. Tracklist :
1. Without Honor and Humanity
2. Bless the Giver of Oblivion
3. All Innocence Burns Here
4. They Delight in Extinction
5. Black Hole of Calcutta
6. Isolated Dumping Grounds
7. This is He Who Kills
8. The Inhabitable Dark
|
|»
|SALTAS (Death/Doom, Suède) offre son premier long-format Mors Salis: Opus I en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 15 mars sur Nuclear War Now! Productions.
|
|»
|CRYPTWORM (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouvel EP Reeking Gunk Abhorrence le 2 mai chez Me Saco Un Ojo Ojo Records (vinyle) et Pulverised Records (CD). Tracklist :
1. Festering Maggot Infestation
2. Reeking Gunk Abhorrence
3. Self-Dismemberment
4. Cesspool of Perpetual Decay
|
|»
|ARCAINE (Technical Melodic Death Metal, Suisse) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Toxic Mankind" tiré de son premier full-length As Life Decays sorti le mois dernier.
|
|»
|NECRODEATH (Black/Death/Thrash, Italie) sortira un nouvel EP, Neraka, le 2 avril via Black Tears of Death. Tracklist :
01. Inferno
02. Petrify
03. Succubus Rises
04. Flame of Malignance (live)
05. California Uber Alles (Dead Kennedys cover)
|
|»
|RUNESPELL (Black Metal, Australie) et FOREST MYSTICISM (Black Metal, Australie) vont sortir un split intitulé Wandering Forlorn le 15 mai sur Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
Runespell:
1. Wolfwoods
2. Streams of Sorrow
3. Fated in Blood
Forest Mysticism:
1. Summon
2. Rivers of Silver (II)
3. Ancient Tides of War
|
