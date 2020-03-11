»

KURNUGIA (Death Metal, USA) propose le morceau "Eroded Faith" en écoute sur YouTube. Celui-ci figure sur le premier longue-durée du combo, Forlorn and Forsaken, dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :



1. Intro

2. To the Cursed Depths

3. Crown of Suffer

4. Shroud of Damnation

5. Pervert the Pious

6. Eroded Faith

7. Thy Sanguine Altar

8. All Consuming Grief

9. Decaying Serenades

10. When the Moment of Death Arrives



