Les news du 11 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 11 Mars 2020 Unbirth - HELFRÓ - Abduction - Grave Circles - FOES - Cryptic Shift - Dark Buddha Rising - Kurnugia - Ancient Burial - Armnatt - Titaan - Curse Upon A Prayer - Black Altar - Kirkebrann - Virocracy
»
(Lien direct)
UNBIRTH (Brutal Death, Italie) en deuil ! Le groupe vient d'annoncer la disparition de son batteur Mirko Virdis dans un accident de voiture, à l'âge de 38 ans. R.I.P. !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HELFRÓ (Black Metal, Islande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 24 avril via Season Of Mist. "Hin Forbodna Alsaela" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ABDUCTION (Black Metal Mystérieux, France) sortira son nouvel album Jehanne le 29 avril via Finisterian Dead End. Plus de détails seront bientôt dévoilés...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVE CIRCLES (Black Metal, Ukraine) vient de signer chez Les Acteurs De l'Ombre Productions. Le groupe sortira le 8 mai prochain la version CD et LP de son premier album intitulé Tome II et sorti l'année dernière au format numérique. Vous pouvez l'écouter ci-dessous :

01. Both Of Me
02. Predominance
03. Faith That Fades
04. Thy Light Returneth
05. When Birthgivers Recognize The Atrocity
06. The Unspoken Curse
07. Abstract Life, Abstract Death

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FOES (Hardcore/Metal, USA) sortira un nouveau EP intitulé American Violence le 17 avril via Glacier Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un court trailer :

01. Eden Burning
02. Turnaround King
03. Devolved Into Humanity
04. Dollar Sign Eyes
05. Illusions Of Faith
06. The Wolves Can Read
07. American Violence

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTIC SHIFT (Technical Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier full-length Visitations From Enceladus le 4 mai sur Blood Harvest. Le titre "The Arctic Chasm" est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Moonbelt Immolator [25:57]
2. (Petrified in the) Hypogean Gaol [7:21]
3. The Arctic Chasm [7:47]
4. Planetary Hypnosis [5:30]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DARK BUDDHA RISING (Psychedelic Drone/Sludge/Doom, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album le 2 octobre chez Svart Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KURNUGIA (Death Metal, USA) propose le morceau "Eroded Faith" en écoute sur YouTube. Celui-ci figure sur le premier longue-durée du combo, Forlorn and Forsaken, dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. To the Cursed Depths
3. Crown of Suffer
4. Shroud of Damnation
5. Pervert the Pious
6. Eroded Faith
7. Thy Sanguine Altar
8. All Consuming Grief
9. Decaying Serenades
10. When the Moment of Death Arrives

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ANCIENT BURIAL (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier long-format Beyond the Watchtowers le 1er mai sur Signal Rex. Un extrait est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :

1. Intro + Nighthunt
2. Wolferian Woods of Belial
3. Into the Land of Death
4. Ritualistic Trinity of Evil
5. Dark Path Disciples
6. Hunger for Desecration
7. Eclipse de Almas		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARMNATT (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouveau disque Dense Fog le 1er mai via Signal Rex. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. The Flame Of Purification
2. Dense Fog
3. Black Devotion
4. Circumscribing the Circle
5. Eternal Night
6. As the Dark Moon Rises
7. Vultfigures
8. Obscure
9. In the Catacombs
10. Echoes From a Distant Past		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TITAAN (Black Metal) a posté des extraits de son nouvel opus ITIMA à paraître le 16 avril sur Aeternitas Tenebrarum Music Foundation (ATMF). Tracklist :

1. ITIMA [46:38]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CURSE UPON A PRAYER (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Haram" extrait de son nouvel album Infidel à venir le 10 avril chez Saturnal Records. Tracklist :

1. Call To Prayer
2. Infidel
3. Taste Ye The Penalty Of Burning
4. Haram
5. The Portrait Of Iblis
6. Al-Masih ad-Dajjal
7. Prophetic Poison
8. Fitna
9. Jahannam

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal, Pologne) et KIRKEBRANN (Black Metal, Norvège) vont sortir un split intitulé Deus Inversus en juin via Odium Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VIROCRACY (Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Incarnation" tiré de son premier full-length Irradiation qui sort le 20 mars sur Black Sunset/MDD.

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
11 Mars 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
11/03/2020 13:47
Excellent le KURNUGIA, tout l'album est du même tonneau d'ailleurs ! Clin d'oeil

ARTICLES DU JOUR
Necrobode
 Necrobode
Sob o Feitiço do Necrobode
2020 - Iron Bonehead Productions		   
Haunt
 Haunt
Mind Freeze
2020 - Shadow Kingdom Records		   
Physique
 Physique
The Rhythm Of Brutality (EP)
2019 - Distort Reality / Static Shock Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Abduction
 Abduction
Black Metal Mystérieux - 2006 - France		   
Curse Upon A Prayer
 Curse Upon A Prayer
Black Metal Puissant - 2010 - Finlande		   
Unbirth
 Unbirth
Brutal Death - 2005 - Italie		   
Haunt
Mind Freeze
Lire la chronique
Physique
The Rhythm Of Brutality (EP)
Lire la chronique
Necrobode
Sob o Feitiço do Necrobode
Lire la chronique
Caverne
Omphalos
Lire la chronique
Cénotaphe
Monte Verità
Lire la chronique
Oak
Judas
Lire la chronique
Take Offense
Keep An Eye Out
Lire la chronique
Sargeist
Death Veneration (EP)
Lire la chronique
BLACK METAL : les looks atypiques (voire improbables)
Lire le podcast
Aethyrick
Gnosis
Lire la chronique
Dead Heat
Certain Death
Lire la chronique
Serpent Noir
Death Clan OD
Lire la chronique
Moraš
Manifest Death (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Saltas
Mors Salis – Opus I
Lire la chronique
Pressure Cracks
This is Called Survvival (EP)
Lire la chronique
Vacivus
Annihilism
Lire la chronique
Angelblast
Rotting Paradise (EP)
Lire la chronique
Rotted
Dying To Rot (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Intronaut
Fluid Existential Inversions
Lire la chronique
Mythic
Anthology (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Ad Vitam Infernal pour "Infernal Comedy"
Lire l'interview
Faustian Pact
Outojen tornien varjoissa
Lire la chronique
Fluisteraars
Bloem
Lire la chronique
The Spirit
Cosmic Terror
Lire la chronique
Gaza
I Don't Care Where I Go Whe...
Lire la chronique
Triumvir Foul
Urine Of Abomination (EP)
Lire la chronique
Dzö-nga
Thunder in the Mountains
Lire la chronique
Bloodsoaked Necrovoid
The Apocryphal Paths Of The...
Lire la chronique
Lifetaker
Night Intruder
Lire la chronique
Diamond Head
The Coffin Train
Lire la chronique