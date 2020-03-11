|
Les news du 11 Mars 2020
News
Les news du 11 Mars 2020 Unbirth - HELFRÓ - Abduction - Grave Circles - FOES - Cryptic Shift - Dark Buddha Rising - Kurnugia - Ancient Burial - Armnatt - Titaan - Curse Upon A Prayer - Black Altar - Kirkebrann - Virocracy
|»
|UNBIRTH (Brutal Death, Italie) en deuil ! Le groupe vient d'annoncer la disparition de son batteur Mirko Virdis dans un accident de voiture, à l'âge de 38 ans. R.I.P. !
|
|»
|HELFRÓ (Black Metal, Islande) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 24 avril via Season Of Mist. "Hin Forbodna Alsaela" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|ABDUCTION (Black Metal Mystérieux, France) sortira son nouvel album Jehanne le 29 avril via Finisterian Dead End. Plus de détails seront bientôt dévoilés...
|
|»
|GRAVE CIRCLES (Black Metal, Ukraine) vient de signer chez Les Acteurs De l'Ombre Productions. Le groupe sortira le 8 mai prochain la version CD et LP de son premier album intitulé Tome II et sorti l'année dernière au format numérique. Vous pouvez l'écouter ci-dessous :
01. Both Of Me
02. Predominance
03. Faith That Fades
04. Thy Light Returneth
05. When Birthgivers Recognize The Atrocity
06. The Unspoken Curse
07. Abstract Life, Abstract Death
|
|»
|FOES (Hardcore/Metal, USA) sortira un nouveau EP intitulé American Violence le 17 avril via Glacier Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un court trailer :
01. Eden Burning
02. Turnaround King
03. Devolved Into Humanity
04. Dollar Sign Eyes
05. Illusions Of Faith
06. The Wolves Can Read
07. American Violence
|
|»
|CRYPTIC SHIFT (Technical Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son premier full-length Visitations From Enceladus le 4 mai sur Blood Harvest. Le titre "The Arctic Chasm" est en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Moonbelt Immolator [25:57]
2. (Petrified in the) Hypogean Gaol [7:21]
3. The Arctic Chasm [7:47]
4. Planetary Hypnosis [5:30]
|
|»
|DARK BUDDHA RISING (Psychedelic Drone/Sludge/Doom, Finlande) sortira son nouvel album le 2 octobre chez Svart Records.
|
|»
|KURNUGIA (Death Metal, USA) propose le morceau "Eroded Faith" en écoute sur YouTube. Celui-ci figure sur le premier longue-durée du combo, Forlorn and Forsaken, dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 avril via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. To the Cursed Depths
3. Crown of Suffer
4. Shroud of Damnation
5. Pervert the Pious
6. Eroded Faith
7. Thy Sanguine Altar
8. All Consuming Grief
9. Decaying Serenades
10. When the Moment of Death Arrives
|
|»
|ANCIENT BURIAL (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son premier long-format Beyond the Watchtowers le 1er mai sur Signal Rex. Un extrait est disponible à cette adresse. Tracklist :
1. Intro + Nighthunt
2. Wolferian Woods of Belial
3. Into the Land of Death
4. Ritualistic Trinity of Evil
5. Dark Path Disciples
6. Hunger for Desecration
7. Eclipse de Almas
|
|»
|ARMNATT (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouveau disque Dense Fog le 1er mai via Signal Rex. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. The Flame Of Purification
2. Dense Fog
3. Black Devotion
4. Circumscribing the Circle
5. Eternal Night
6. As the Dark Moon Rises
7. Vultfigures
8. Obscure
9. In the Catacombs
10. Echoes From a Distant Past
|
|»
|TITAAN (Black Metal) a posté des extraits de son nouvel opus ITIMA à paraître le 16 avril sur Aeternitas Tenebrarum Music Foundation (ATMF). Tracklist :
1. ITIMA [46:38]
|
|»
|CURSE UPON A PRAYER (Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le titre "Haram" extrait de son nouvel album Infidel à venir le 10 avril chez Saturnal Records. Tracklist :
1. Call To Prayer
2. Infidel
3. Taste Ye The Penalty Of Burning
4. Haram
5. The Portrait Of Iblis
6. Al-Masih ad-Dajjal
7. Prophetic Poison
8. Fitna
9. Jahannam
|
|»
|BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal, Pologne) et KIRKEBRANN (Black Metal, Norvège) vont sortir un split intitulé Deus Inversus en juin via Odium Records.
|
|»
|VIROCRACY (Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Incarnation" tiré de son premier full-length Irradiation qui sort le 20 mars sur Black Sunset/MDD.
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Excellent le KURNUGIA, tout l'album est du même tonneau d'ailleurs !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
11/03/2020 13:47