(Lien direct) PUTRID (Blackened Thrash/Death, Pérou) sortira son nouvel album Antichrist Above le 13 mars sur Godz Ov War Productions. Tracklist :



01. Warfare In Golgotha

02. Antichrist Above

03. A Cursed From The Chalice

04. The Victory Of The Trident

05. The Corpse Of The Messiah

06. The Great Serpent Await Us

07. Three Nails Of Hate

08. Pig Of Liars

09. Rotting Kingdom

10. Morbid Prayers Of Death



