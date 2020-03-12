|
Les news du 12 Mars 2020
|»
|CARACH ANGREN (Comédie Musicale Black Metal, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Franckensteina Strataemontanus qui sortira le 29 mai via Season Of Mist. "Monster" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|VIO-LENCE (Thrash Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Metal Blade. Line-up :
Sean Killian - vocals
Phil Demmel - lead guitar
Deen Dell - bass
Perry Strickland - drums
Bobby Gustafson - live guitar
|
|»
|SIGN OF EVIL (Psychedelic Horror Black/Speed, Chili) offre son premier EP Psychodelic Horror en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui via Caligari Records.
|
|»
|DYSYLUMN (Progressive Black/Death, France) va rééditer son dernier opus Occultation (2018) le 1er mai sur Signal Rex en vinyle. Disponible en intégralité sur Bandcamp.
|
|»
|DISABLED (Brutal Death, France) va rééditer sa démo de vieilleries The Final Exhumation (2018) le 11 septembre chez XenoKorp en version digipak avec artwork de Chris Moyen et notes d'Olivier "Zoltar" Badin.
|
|»
|CONQUEST ICON (Blackened Death Metal, Pologne) sortira son nouvel opus Empire of the Worm le 13 mars via Godz Ov War Productions. Tracklist :
01. Vermin
02. Sacrifical Circle
03. Deathlike Shadows Rising
04. Unholy Death Metal
05. Empire of the Worm
06. Toward Darkness
07. Behold the Flames of Hell
08. Pilgrim of Doom
09. Crown the Beast
10. Here and Beyond
|
|»
|PUTRID (Blackened Thrash/Death, Pérou) sortira son nouvel album Antichrist Above le 13 mars sur Godz Ov War Productions. Tracklist :
01. Warfare In Golgotha
02. Antichrist Above
03. A Cursed From The Chalice
04. The Victory Of The Trident
05. The Corpse Of The Messiah
06. The Great Serpent Await Us
07. Three Nails Of Hate
08. Pig Of Liars
09. Rotting Kingdom
10. Morbid Prayers Of Death
|
|»
|ROTTING KINGDOM (Doom/Death, USA) a signé sur Godz Ov War Productions pour la sortie de son premier full-length A Deeper Shade of Sorrow le 13 mars. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Sculpted Into Life By the Hand of Death
2. Barren Harvest
3. Decrepit Elegance
4. Absolute Ruin
5. The Antechambers of Eternity
6. A Deeper Shade of Sorrow
|
|»
|REBAELLIUN (Death Metal, Brésil) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez Agonia Records qui sortira son prochain album prévu pour cet automne, affaire à suivre donc !
|
|»
|TEMNEIN (Death Mélodique Progressif, France) vient de dévoiler un premier extrait de son nouvel album Tales : Of Humanity And Greed qui sortira le 22 mai en autoproduction. "The Knotted Bag" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
