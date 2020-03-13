chargement...

Les news du 13 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 13 Mars 2020 Ad Nauseam - Lucifer - Horisont - Verbal Razors - Ritual Clearing - Wishing Well - Grim Fate - Necrophiliac - Fange - Serum Dreg
»
(Lien direct)
AD NAUSEAM ((Post) Death Metal, Italie) vient de rejoindre les rangs d'Avantgarde Music. Un nouvel album devrait voir le jour cette année :

AVANTGARDE MUSIC a écrit : It is a great pleasure for us to announce that AD NAUSEAM, one of this country's best-kept secrets, officially joined the Avantgarde roster.
The Italian tech death quartet is almost ready to release their sophomore album, which will see the light later this year. More information will follow soon.

»
(Lien direct)
LUCIFER (Heavy/Doom, Allemagne/Angleterre) vient de dévoiler un troisième extrait de son prochain album. Découvrez ci-dessous la vidéo de "Leather Demon". Lucifer III sortira le 20 mars sur Century Media Records :

01. Ghosts
02. Midnight Phantom
03. Leather Demon
04. Lucifer
05. Pacific Blues
06. Coffin Fever
07. Flanked By Snakes
08. Stay Astray
09. Cemetery Eyes

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HORISONT (Hard Rock, Suède) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Sudden Death le 15 mai prochain via Century Media Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le clip de "Pushin' The Line" :

01. Revolution
02. Free Riding
03. Pushin' The Line
04. Into The Night
05. Standing Here
06. Runaway
07. Gråa Dagar
08. Sail On
09. Breaking The Chain
10. Hold On
11. Archaeopteryx In Flight
12. Reign Of Madness
13. White Light

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VERBAL RAZORS (Thrash / Crossover, France) vient de dévoiler l'intégralité de son nouvel album By Thunder And Lightning qui est sorti aujourd'hui via Deadlight Records. Il s'écoute ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RITUAL CLEARING (Black Metal, USA) sortira son premier EP éponyme le 24 avril sur Eternal Death. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Hide
2. Necrophage
3. Void
4. Mensis		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WISHING WELL (Heavy Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouveau disque Do or Die chez Inverse Records. Tracklist :

01. Do Or Die
02. Made Of Metal
03. We Shall Never Surrender
04. Sermon On The Mount
05. Lost In The Night
06. Homeless Soul
07. Live And Learn
08. To Be Or Not To Be
09. The Gates Of Hell
10. Cosmic Ocean

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRIM FATE (Death/Doom, Pays-Bas) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Abominations" tiré de son premier full-length Perished in Torment à venir le 7 avril via Xtreem Music.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) vient de sortir son nouvel opus No Living Man is Innocent sur Xtreem Music. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier sur ce lien.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FANGE (Sludge/Death, France) offre son nouvel album Pudeur en écoute intégrale sur Bandcamp. Sortie le 24 avril sur Throatruiner Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Iron Bonehead Productions et Vrasubatla vont rééditer en LP la première démo de SERUM DREG (Black / Death Metal, USA) intitulée Impure Blood. Sortie initialement en 2015 au format cassette, celle-ci sera disponible à compter du 20 avril.

01. Impure Blood
02. Injection
03. Poisoned Carrion
04. Wretched Prayer		 Les news du
