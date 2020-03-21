chargement...

Asagraum
 Asagraum - Dawn of Infinite... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Court Of Chaos Festival
 Court Of Chaos Festival - (I)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Reaper
 Reaper - Unholy Nordic Noise (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Les news du 20 Mars 2020
 Les news du 20 Mars 2020 - ... (N)
Par northstar		   
Drowning The Light
 Drowning The Light - From t... (C)
Par grintold		   
Gaza
 Gaza - I Don't Care Where I... (C)
Par cherokkee		   
Higher Power
 Higher Power - 27 Miles Und... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Stabat Mater
 Stabat Mater - Give Them Pa... (C)
Par lkea		   
Grift
 Grift - Budet (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Hexekration Rites
 Hexekration Rites - Desekra... (C)
Par Sikoo		   
Les news du 17 Mars 2020
 Les news du 17 Mars 2020 - ... (N)
Par X-Death		   
Cénotaphe
 Cénotaphe - Monte Verità (C)
Par N4pht4		   
Fange
 Fange - Pudeur (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Lugubrum
 Lugubrum - Herval (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Sühnopfer
 Sühnopfer - Hic Regnant Bor... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Cianide
 Cianide - Unhumanized (EP) (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Beneath The Massacre
 Beneath The Massacre - Fear... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Schattenvald
 Schattenvald - V (C)
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 14 Mars 2020
 Les news du 14 Mars 2020 - ... (N)
Par MoM		   
Crypt Sermon
 Crypt Sermon - The Ruins of... (C)
Par Dantefever		   

Les news du 21 Mars 2020

News
Decaying Purity - Fluids - Tøronto - Behold the Arctopus - Membaris - Reptilium - The Holy Flesh - Shitfucker - Aodon - Voices of Ruin - Avulsed
»
(Lien direct)
DECAYING PURITY (Brutal Death, Turquie) vient de mettre en ligne le streaming complet de son nouvel album Mass Extinction of the Providential Ones fraîchement sorti sur Sevared Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FLUIDS (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 1er mai via Maggot Stomp Records un nouveau EP intitulé Ignorance Exalted. Trois extraits sont à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Extorted
02. Coerced
03. Capped
04. Redacted
05. Quartered
06. Chunked
07. Hammered
08. Smothered

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TØRONTO (Speed Metal avec deux ex-Morbus Chron, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "Lights Out at Bedlam" extrait de son premier EP Under Siege à paraître le 22 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Fast and Filthy
2. Fire in Sight
3. Frostbite Bitch
4. Mud City Maze
5. 23-11-0
6. Ride the Rails
7. UBunker (Under Siege)
8. Lights Out at Bedlam

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS (Technical Progressive Metal, USA) sortira sur Willowtip Records (vinyle, numérique) et P2 (CD) son nouvel opus Hapeleptic Overtrove le 12 juin. Tracklist :

1 Quithtion
2 Adult Contemporary
3 Telapthy Apathy
4 Blessing in Disgust
5 Forgotten Explanations
6 Other Realms (Instrumental)
7 Perverse.Esoteric.Different.
8 Hapelectic Perspective Request
9 Quithtion Overtrove

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MEMBARIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Misanthrosophie en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 24 mars chez W.T.C. Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REPTILIUM (Brutal Death, Équateur) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Adrenochromacy le 17 avril via Slam World Wide. Tracklist :

01. Le Grand Animal du Maastricht
02. New Deadly Bastard
03. Refusing the Hidden Truth
04. Massive Abduction		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE HOLY FLESH (Black Metal/Post-Punk, UK) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son premier full-length Emissary & Vessel à venir le 27 mars sur Caligari Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SHITFUCKER (Black/Death/Thrash/Punk) sortira son nouveau disque Sex With Dead Body le 20 avril chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :

1. Naked Came The Strangler (intro)
2. Stab the Head
3. Ricky's Dead
4. Sex With Dead Bodies
5. Leather Lady Lover
6. Serial Killer
7. Skitzoid
8. Divinating Death
9. Splatter Master
10. Touch Me I'll Scream
11. Naked Came The Strangler (outro)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AODON (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) offre son nouvel opus 11069 en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 27 mars via Wilowtip Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VOICES OF RUIN (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne un clip pour le morceau "Carved Out" extrait de son nouvel album Path To Immortality à venir le 24 avril sur M-Theory Audio.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a un nouveau batteur en la personne de Jorge Utrera (Holycide).		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
21 Mars 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
