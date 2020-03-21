|
Les news du 21 Mars 2020
Les news du 21 Mars 2020
|DECAYING PURITY (Brutal Death, Turquie) vient de mettre en ligne le streaming complet de son nouvel album Mass Extinction of the Providential Ones fraîchement sorti sur Sevared Records.
|
|»
|FLUIDS (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 1er mai via Maggot Stomp Records un nouveau EP intitulé Ignorance Exalted. Trois extraits sont à découvrir ci-dessous :
01. Extorted
02. Coerced
03. Capped
04. Redacted
05. Quartered
06. Chunked
07. Hammered
08. Smothered
|
|»
|TØRONTO (Speed Metal avec deux ex-Morbus Chron, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "Lights Out at Bedlam" extrait de son premier EP Under Siege à paraître le 22 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Fast and Filthy
2. Fire in Sight
3. Frostbite Bitch
4. Mud City Maze
5. 23-11-0
6. Ride the Rails
7. UBunker (Under Siege)
8. Lights Out at Bedlam
|
|»
|BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS (Technical Progressive Metal, USA) sortira sur Willowtip Records (vinyle, numérique) et P2 (CD) son nouvel opus Hapeleptic Overtrove le 12 juin. Tracklist :
1 Quithtion
2 Adult Contemporary
3 Telapthy Apathy
4 Blessing in Disgust
5 Forgotten Explanations
6 Other Realms (Instrumental)
7 Perverse.Esoteric.Different.
8 Hapelectic Perspective Request
9 Quithtion Overtrove
|
|»
|MEMBARIS (Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Misanthrosophie en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 24 mars chez W.T.C. Productions.
|
|»
|REPTILIUM (Brutal Death, Équateur) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Adrenochromacy le 17 avril via Slam World Wide. Tracklist :
01. Le Grand Animal du Maastricht
02. New Deadly Bastard
03. Refusing the Hidden Truth
04. Massive Abduction
|
|»
|THE HOLY FLESH (Black Metal/Post-Punk, UK) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son premier full-length Emissary & Vessel à venir le 27 mars sur Caligari Records.
|
|»
|SHITFUCKER (Black/Death/Thrash/Punk) sortira son nouveau disque Sex With Dead Body le 20 avril chez Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Naked Came The Strangler (intro)
2. Stab the Head
3. Ricky's Dead
4. Sex With Dead Bodies
5. Leather Lady Lover
6. Serial Killer
7. Skitzoid
8. Divinating Death
9. Splatter Master
10. Touch Me I'll Scream
11. Naked Came The Strangler (outro)
|
|»
|AODON (Atmospheric Black Metal, France) offre son nouvel opus 11069 en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 27 mars via Wilowtip Records.
|
|»
|VOICES OF RUIN (Melodic Death Metal, USA) a mis en ligne un clip pour le morceau "Carved Out" extrait de son nouvel album Path To Immortality à venir le 24 avril sur M-Theory Audio.
|
|»
|AVULSED (Death Metal, Espagne) a un nouveau batteur en la personne de Jorge Utrera (Holycide).
|
