»

(Lien direct) TØRONTO (Speed Metal avec deux ex-Morbus Chron, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "Lights Out at Bedlam" extrait de son premier EP Under Siege à paraître le 22 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :



1. Fast and Filthy

2. Fire in Sight

3. Frostbite Bitch

4. Mud City Maze

5. 23-11-0

6. Ride the Rails

7. UBunker (Under Siege)

8. Lights Out at Bedlam



