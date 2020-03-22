chargement...

Nibiru
 Nibiru - Salbrox (C)
Par Raziel		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Frontschwein (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - Sacrament (EP) (C)
Par Ander		   
Ossuary
 Ossuary - Supreme Degradati... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Sarcofago
 Sarcofago - Crust (Rééd.) (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Asagraum
 Asagraum - Dawn of Infinite... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Court Of Chaos Festival
 Court Of Chaos Festival - (I)
Par Charon Del H...		   
Reaper
 Reaper - Unholy Nordic Noise (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Les news du 20 Mars 2020
 Les news du 20 Mars 2020 - ... (N)
Par northstar		   
Drowning The Light
 Drowning The Light - From t... (C)
Par grintold		   
Gaza
 Gaza - I Don't Care Where I... (C)
Par cherokkee		   
Higher Power
 Higher Power - 27 Miles Und... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Stabat Mater
 Stabat Mater - Give Them Pa... (C)
Par lkea		   
Grift
 Grift - Budet (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   

Les news du 22 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 22 Mars 2020 Pretty Maids
»
(Lien direct)
PRETTY MAIDS (Heavy Metal, Danemark) sortira un album live intitulé Maid In Japan - Future World Live 30 Anniversary le 10 avril via Frontiers Music. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :

1. Fw30 (Intro)
2. Future World
3. We Came To Rock
4. Love Games
5. Yellow Rain
6. Loud ´N´proud
7. Rodeo
8. Needles In The Dark
9. Eye Of The Storm
10. Long Way To Go
11. Mother Of All Lies
12. Kingmaker
13. Bull’s Eye
14. Little Drops Of Heaven
15. Sin-Decade

 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint
22 Mars 2020

