Les news du 22 Mars 2020
|»
|PRETTY MAIDS (Heavy Metal, Danemark) sortira un album live intitulé Maid In Japan - Future World Live 30 Anniversary le 10 avril via Frontiers Music. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :
1. Fw30 (Intro)
2. Future World
3. We Came To Rock
4. Love Games
5. Yellow Rain
6. Loud ´N´proud
7. Rodeo
8. Needles In The Dark
9. Eye Of The Storm
10. Long Way To Go
11. Mother Of All Lies
12. Kingmaker
13. Bull’s Eye
14. Little Drops Of Heaven
15. Sin-Decade
|
