(Lien direct) PRETTY MAIDS (Heavy Metal, Danemark) sortira un album live intitulé Maid In Japan - Future World Live 30 Anniversary le 10 avril via Frontiers Music. Le tracklisting et un premier extrait se découvrent ci-dessous :



1. Fw30 (Intro)

2. Future World

3. We Came To Rock

4. Love Games

5. Yellow Rain

6. Loud ´N´proud

7. Rodeo

8. Needles In The Dark

9. Eye Of The Storm

10. Long Way To Go

11. Mother Of All Lies

12. Kingmaker

13. Bull’s Eye

14. Little Drops Of Heaven

15. Sin-Decade



