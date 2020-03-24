ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Utgard prévu pour cet automne via Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait sera mis en ligne le 22 mai, à suivre donc !
1. Fires In The Dark
2. Jettegryta
3. Sequence
4. Homebound
5. Utgardr
6. Urjotun
7. Flight Of Thought And Memory
8. Storms Of Utgard
9. Distant Seasons
PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) propose le morceau "Across the Shores of Emerald Fractals" en écoute sur YouTube. Celui-ci est tiré de son nouvel opus Chained to Ossuaries dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 avril chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Exordium
2. Impaler the Redeemer
3. Wreath of Crucifix
4. Across the Shores of Emerald Fractals
5. Ornaments of Bones
6. Chained to Ossuaries
7. Crown of Death
8. Disgraced and Dethroned
9. Antae to the Nothingness
10. Death's Dawn Call
DODENBEZWEERDER (Black Metal/Ambient, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'intégralité de son premier long-format Vrees de toorn van de wezens verscholen achter majestueuze vleugels à paraître le 27 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions.
