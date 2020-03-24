chargement...

Les news du 24 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 24 Mars 2020 Enslaved - Pyre - Midas - Prognathe - Dodenbezweerder - Enepsigos - Virocracy - Hyperion
»
(Lien direct)
ENSLAVED (Black Metal Progressif, Norvège) a dévoilé le tracklisting de son nouvel album Utgard prévu pour cet automne via Nuclear Blast. Un premier extrait sera mis en ligne le 22 mai, à suivre donc !

1. Fires In The Dark
2. Jettegryta
3. Sequence
4. Homebound
5. Utgardr
6. Urjotun
7. Flight Of Thought And Memory
8. Storms Of Utgard
9. Distant Seasons		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) propose le morceau "Across the Shores of Emerald Fractals" en écoute sur YouTube. Celui-ci est tiré de son nouvel opus Chained to Ossuaries dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 avril chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Exordium
2. Impaler the Redeemer
3. Wreath of Crucifix
4. Across the Shores of Emerald Fractals
5. Ornaments of Bones
6. Chained to Ossuaries
7. Crown of Death
8. Disgraced and Dethroned
9. Antae to the Nothingness
10. Death's Dawn Call

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
MIDAS (Heavy/Hard) a mis en ligne ici sa compilation Demo Tapes qui sort le 27 mars via Dying Victims Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROGNATHE (Death/Grind, France) sortira son nouvel album Homo Eructus le 6 avril. Le groupe en dévoile l'artwork ainsi qu'un premier titre sur YouTube: "Flying Fetus".

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DODENBEZWEERDER (Black Metal/Ambient, Pays-Bas) a dévoilé à cette adresse l'intégralité de son premier long-format Vrees de toorn van de wezens verscholen achter majestueuze vleugels à paraître le 27 mars sur Iron Bonehead Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENEPSIGOS (Black Metal, Norvège) offre son nouveau disque Wrath of Wraths en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie le 27 mars chez Osmose Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VIROCRACY (Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) a publié une "lyric video" pour le titre "Rane" extrait de son premier full-length Irradiation fraîchement sorti via Black Sunset.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HYPERION (Heavy Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Into the Maelstrom" extrait de son nouvel album du même nom à venir le 21 avril sur Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Into the Maelstrom
02. Ninja Will Strike
03. Driller Killer
04. The Maze of Polybius
05. From the Abyss
06. Bad Karma
07. Fall After Fall
08. The Ride of Heroes
09. Bridge of Death

 Les news du
24 Mars 2020
24 Mars 2020

