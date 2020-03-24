»

(Lien direct) PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) propose le morceau "Across the Shores of Emerald Fractals" en écoute sur YouTube. Celui-ci est tiré de son nouvel opus Chained to Ossuaries dont la sortie est programmée pour le 27 avril chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :



1. Exordium

2. Impaler the Redeemer

3. Wreath of Crucifix

4. Across the Shores of Emerald Fractals

5. Ornaments of Bones

6. Chained to Ossuaries

7. Crown of Death

8. Disgraced and Dethroned

9. Antae to the Nothingness

10. Death's Dawn Call



