GOLDEN LIGHT (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier full-length Sacred Colour of the Source of Light à paraître le 27 avril via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Sceptre of Solar Idolatry [3:46]
2. The Westen Gate [9:19]
3. Dawn of History [7:28]
4. Sacred Colour of the Source of Life [11:59]
