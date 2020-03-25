chargement...

Les news du 25 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 25 Mars 2020 Black Vice - Crypt Dagger - Perdition Temple - Golden Light - Witches Hammer - Hail Spirit Noir - Sacred Reich
»
(Lien direct)
Le nouveau disque de BLACK VICE (Black Metal, USA), The Alchemist's Vision, est en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 27 mars via Crown and Throne Ltd.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPT DAGGER (Speed/Black/Thrash, Allemagne) a dévoilé ici l'intégralité de son premier EP From Below à paraître le 27 mars sur Dying Victims Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PERDITION TEMPLE (Death Metal, USA) offre en écoute intégrale sur ce lien son nouvel opus Sacraments of Descension qui sort le 27 mars chez Hells Headbangers.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOLDEN LIGHT (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier full-length Sacred Colour of the Source of Light à paraître le 27 avril via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Sceptre of Solar Idolatry [3:46]
2. The Westen Gate [9:19]
3. Dawn of History [7:28]
4. Sacred Colour of the Source of Life [11:59]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les vétérans de WITCHES HAMMER (Speed/Thrash, Canada) sortiront leur album comeback Damnation Is My Throne le 25 avril sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Across Azeroth
2. Solar Winds
3. Damnation Is My Salvation
4. Within the Halls
5. Frozen God
6. Witches Hammer
7. Deadly Mantis
8. Nine Pillars		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAIL SPIRIT NOIR (Black Psychédélique, Grèce) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un teaser de son nouvel album Eden In Reverse qui sortira le 19 juin via Agonia Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Darwinian Beasts
2. Incense Swirls
3. Alien Lip Reading
4. Crossroads (feat. Lars Nedland de BORKNAGAR)
5. The Devil’s Blind Spot
6. The First Ape On New Earth
7. Automata 1980

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SACRED REICH (Thrash Metal, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé le clip du morceau "Salvation" tiré de son album Awakening sorti l'été dernier. Il se découvre ici :

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint
25 Mars 2020

