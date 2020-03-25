»

(Lien direct) GOLDEN LIGHT (Black Metal, USA) a mis en ligne à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son premier full-length Sacred Colour of the Source of Light à paraître le 27 avril via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Sceptre of Solar Idolatry [3:46]

2. The Westen Gate [9:19]

3. Dawn of History [7:28]

4. Sacred Colour of the Source of Life [11:59]