(Lien direct) THE RUINS OF BEVERAST (Black Metal, Allemagne) et MOURNING BELOVETH (Doom/Death, Irelande) sortiront demain un split intitulé Don't Walk On The Mass Graves via Ván Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Silhouettes Of Death's Grace" :



01. I Saw A Dying Child In Your Arms (Mourning Beloveth)

02. Silhouettes Of Death's Grace (The Ruins Of Beverast)



