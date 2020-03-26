|
Les news du 26 Mars 2020
News
Les news du 26 Mars 2020 Oranssi Pazuzu - Decaying - The Ruins Of Beverast - Mourning Beloveth - Leprophiliac - Nôidva - Temple of Void - Amnutseba - Greenmachine - Necromore - Maahes
|ORANSSI PAZUZU (Psychedelic Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Mestarin Kinsi qui sortira le 17 avril via Nuclear Blast. "Uusi Teknokratia" s'écoute ci-dessous :
|DECAYING (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Shells Will Fall qui sortira le 8 mai via FDA Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Shells Will Fall
2. Into The Straits
3. Break The Stalemate
4. Frontier
5. Scattered Remains
6. Carnage
7. Submerged
8. No Return
|THE RUINS OF BEVERAST (Black Metal, Allemagne) et MOURNING BELOVETH (Doom/Death, Irelande) sortiront demain un split intitulé Don't Walk On The Mass Graves via Ván Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Silhouettes Of Death's Grace" :
01. I Saw A Dying Child In Your Arms (Mourning Beloveth)
02. Silhouettes Of Death's Grace (The Ruins Of Beverast)
|Le premier album de LEPROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) aura pour titre Necrosis et sortira cette année sur Rescued From Life Records. Le groupe vient d'en dévoiler l'artwork.
|NÔIDVA (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Windseller le 11 avril via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. Windseller
2. Followers of the North Star
3. Häilän Joiku
4. Into Polar Nights
5. Eclipsed by Goahti's Blood
6. Vindictive Old Ones
|TEMPLE OF VOID (Death/Doom, USA) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel opus The World That Was sur ce lien. Sortie demain sur Shadow Kingdom Records.
|NECROMORE, nouveau groupe de Goregrind, présente "L’Apocalypse Zombie". Un hommage à Mortician et à leur morceau "Zombie Apocalypse".
|MAAHES (Black Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur MDD Records pour la sortie d'un premier full-length.
