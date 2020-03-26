chargement...

Les news du 26 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 26 Mars 2020 Oranssi Pazuzu - Decaying - The Ruins Of Beverast - Mourning Beloveth - Leprophiliac - Nôidva - Temple of Void - Amnutseba - Greenmachine - Necromore - Maahes
»
(Lien direct)
ORANSSI PAZUZU (Psychedelic Black Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un premier extrait de son nouvel album Mestarin Kinsi qui sortira le 17 avril via Nuclear Blast. "Uusi Teknokratia" s'écoute ci-dessous :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DECAYING (Death Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Shells Will Fall qui sortira le 8 mai via FDA Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Shells Will Fall
2. Into The Straits
3. Break The Stalemate
4. Frontier
5. Scattered Remains
6. Carnage
7. Submerged
8. No Return

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE RUINS OF BEVERAST (Black Metal, Allemagne) et MOURNING BELOVETH (Doom/Death, Irelande) sortiront demain un split intitulé Don't Walk On The Mass Graves via Ván Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "Silhouettes Of Death's Grace" :

01. I Saw A Dying Child In Your Arms (Mourning Beloveth)
02. Silhouettes Of Death's Grace (The Ruins Of Beverast)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le premier album de LEPROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) aura pour titre Necrosis et sortira cette année sur Rescued From Life Records. Le groupe vient d'en dévoiler l'artwork.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NÔIDVA (Black Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP Windseller le 11 avril via Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. Windseller
2. Followers of the North Star
3. Häilän Joiku
4. Into Polar Nights
5. Eclipsed by Goahti's Blood
6. Vindictive Old Ones

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TEMPLE OF VOID (Death/Doom, USA) a mis en ligne l'intégralité de son nouvel opus The World That Was sur ce lien. Sortie demain sur Shadow Kingdom Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AMNUTSEBA (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé son premier long-format Emanatism en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain chez Iron Bonehead Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GREENMACHINE (Stoner/Sludge/Grind, Japon) va rééditer son premier album D.A.M.N. (1996) via Robustfellow.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NECROMORE, nouveau groupe de Goregrind, présente "L’Apocalypse Zombie". Un hommage à Mortician et à leur morceau "Zombie Apocalypse".

»
(Lien direct)
MAAHES (Black Metal, Allemagne) a signé sur MDD Records pour la sortie d'un premier full-length.		 Les news du
Thrasho Jean-Clint + AxGxB + Keyser
26 Mars 2020

