|
Les news du 27 Mars 2020
News
Les news du 27 Mars 2020 Eraserhead - Memoriam - As I Lay Dying - Naglfar - Greyhawk - Bythos - Arcada - Head of the Demon - Ayyur - 10 Inches of Deathcult - Sinister - Mortician - Masacre - Bâ'a - Kreator - Lamb Of God - 200 Stab Wounds - Old Man Gloom - Xibalba
|»
|ERASERHEAD (Death Old-School, Allemagne) a dévoilé le deuxième morceau de son EP Hexenhammer sorti au début du mois en autoproduction. "E.B.E." se découvre ici :
|
|»
|MEMORIAM (Death Metal, Royaume-Uni) vient de signer sur Reaper Records. Le groupe devrait entrer en studio d'ici la fin de l'année afin d'enregistrer son quatrième album.
|
|»
|AS I LAY DYING (Metalcore, Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit intitulé "Destruction Of Strength", tiré des sessions du dernier album en date du groupe, sorti en septembre dernier. Il s'écoute ici :
|
|»
|NAGLFAR (Black / Death, Suède) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Cerecloth qui sortira le 8 mai via Century Media. "Vortex Of Negativity" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|GREYHAWK (Epic Power/Heavy, USA) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie de son premier album Keepers of the Flame le 16 juin. Tracklist :
01. Gates of Time
02. Frozen Star
03. Drop the Hammer
04. Halls of Insanity
05. The Rising Sign
06. R.X.R.O
07. Don't Wait For the Wizard
08. Black Peak
09. Masters of the Sky
10. Ophidian Throne
11. Keepers of the Flame
|
|»
|BYTHOS (Black Metal, Finlande) a posté le titre "Sorath the Opposer" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée The Womb of Zero prévue pour le 24 avril sur Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :
1. Black Labyrinth
2. When Gold Turns into Lead
3. Sorath the Opposer
4. Omega Dragon
5. Call of the Burning Blood
6. Hymn to Lucifer
7. Legacy of Naahmah
8. Destroyer of Illusions
9. Luciferian Dawn
|
|»
|ARCADA (Black Metal, Pérou) offre son premier long-format Projections en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Edged Circle Productions.
|
|»
|HEAD OF THE DEMON (Black/Doom, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "St. Cyprian" extrait de son nouvel album Deadly Black Doom à paraître le 30 avril via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :
1. The House of Peor [9:14]
2. Dawn Walker [7:17]
3. En to Pan [8:33]
4. Set-Sutekh [7:04]
5. St. Cyprian [8:09]
6. Voidsoul [9:49]
|
|»
|AYYUR (Black Metal, Tunisie) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP 2-titres Balkarnin.
|
|»
|10 INCHES OF DEATHCULT, c'est la nouvelle série de rééditions orchestrées par Xtreem Music qui se concentre sur les démos de groupes de death metal des années 1990. La première sera Perpetual Damnation de SINISTER (Death Metal, Pays-Bas). Suivront Demo # 1 '90 + Rehearsal 12/14/89 de MORTICIAN (Brutal Death, USA) puis Aggresive Tyrant (Demo '86 + Live bonus) de MASACRE (Death Metal, Colombie). D'autres groupes prévus : Acrostichon, Crucifix, Deteriorot, Dissect, Exmortis, Imprecation, Killing Addiction, Massacre, Necrophiliac, Old Funeral, Purtenance, Revenant, Sorcery, etc.
|
|»
|BÂ'A (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne le titre "Des profondeurs je crie" extrait de son premier full-length Deus Qui Non Mentitur à venir le 24 avril sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :
1. Transept
2. Titan
3. Procession
4. Des profondeurs je crie
5. Un bûcher pour piédestal
6. Outro
|
|»
|KREATOR (Thrash, Allemagne) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit (le premier enregistré avec le nouveau line-up) intitulé "666 – World Divided" sorti aujourd’hui via Nuclear Blast au format digital. Une sortie physique est prévue pour le 10 avril via un Split avec LAMB OF GOD (Power Thrash Moderne, Etats-Unis) qui présentera un morceau tiré de son futur opus.
|
|»
|Maggot Stomp Records vient de signer le groupe 200 STAB WOUNDS (Death Metal, USA). Celui-ci sortira son premier EP intitulé Piles Of Festering Decomposition le 10 avril prochain. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous :
01. Maggot Casket
02. Body In The Basement
03. She Was Already Dead
|
|»
|OLD MAN GLOOM (Sludge/Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Seminar IX: Darkness Of Being le 15 mai prochain via Profound Lore Records. Ce dernier est d'ores et déjà disponible intégralement en streaming ci-dessous :
01. Procession Of The Wounded
02. Heel To Toe
03. The Bleeding Sun
04. Canto De Santos
05. Death Rhymes
06. In Your Name
07. Your Love Is Bravery
|
|»
|Intitulé Años En Infierno, le nouvel album de XIBALBA (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 29 mai prochain via Southern Lord Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "En La Oscuridad" :
01. La Injusticia
02. Corredor De La Muerte
03. Santa Muerte
04. Saka
05. Años En Infierno
06. En La Oscuridad
07. El Abismo I
08. El Abismo II
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Curieux d'écouter le nouveau MEMORIAM, par contre sacrée régression de passer de Nuclear Blast à Reaper Entertainment...
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
27/03/2020 17:38