(Lien direct) OLD MAN GLOOM (Sludge/Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Seminar IX: Darkness Of Being le 15 mai prochain via Profound Lore Records. Ce dernier est d'ores et déjà disponible intégralement en streaming ci-dessous :



01. Procession Of The Wounded

02. Heel To Toe

03. The Bleeding Sun

04. Canto De Santos

05. Death Rhymes

06. In Your Name

07. Your Love Is Bravery



