chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
159 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Code Orange
 Code Orange - Underneath (C)
Par Squalala		   
Pearl Jam
 Pearl Jam - Vitalogy (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Lvcifyre
 Lvcifyre - Sacrament (EP) (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Ripper
 Ripper - Sensory Stagnation... (C)
Par AxGxB		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Memoria Vet... (C)
Par Ander		   
Solothus
 Solothus - Realm of Ash and... (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Grift
 Grift - Budet (C)
Par Solarian		   
Fange
 Fange - Pudeur (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Myrkur
 Myrkur - Folkesange (C)
Par Sagamore		   
The Spirit
 The Spirit - Cosmic Terror (C)
Par THUNDER		   

Les news du 27 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 27 Mars 2020 Greyhawk - Bythos - Arcada - Head of the Demon - Ayyur - 10 Inches of Deathcult - Sinister - Mortician - Masacre - Bâ'a - Kreator - Lamb Of God - 200 Stab Wounds - Old Man Gloom - Xibalba
»
(Lien direct)
GREYHAWK (Epic Power/Heavy, USA) a signé sur Fighter Records pour la sortie de son premier album Keepers of the Flame le 16 juin. Tracklist :

01. Gates of Time
02. Frozen Star
03. Drop the Hammer
04. Halls of Insanity
05. The Rising Sign
06. R.X.R.O
07. Don't Wait For the Wizard
08. Black Peak
09. Masters of the Sky
10. Ophidian Throne
11. Keepers of the Flame

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BYTHOS (Black Metal, Finlande) a posté le titre "Sorath the Opposer" qui figurera sur son premier longue-durée The Womb of Zero prévue pour le 24 avril sur Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :

1. Black Labyrinth
2. When Gold Turns into Lead
3. Sorath the Opposer
4. Omega Dragon
5. Call of the Burning Blood
6. Hymn to Lucifer
7. Legacy of Naahmah
8. Destroyer of Illusions
9. Luciferian Dawn

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARCADA (Black Metal, Pérou) offre son premier long-format Projections en écoute intégrale sur YouTube. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Edged Circle Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEAD OF THE DEMON (Black/Doom, Suède) a dévoilé le morceau "St. Cyprian" extrait de son nouvel album Deadly Black Doom à paraître le 30 avril via Invictus Productions. Tracklist :

1. The House of Peor [9:14]
2. Dawn Walker [7:17]
3. En to Pan [8:33]
4. Set-Sutekh [7:04]
5. St. Cyprian [8:09]
6. Voidsoul [9:49]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AYYUR (Black Metal, Tunisie) sort aujourd'hui son nouvel EP 2-titres Balkarnin.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
10 INCHES OF DEATHCULT, c'est la nouvelle série de rééditions orchestrées par Xtreem Music qui se concentre sur les démos de groupes de death metal des années 1990. La première sera Perpetual Damnation de SINISTER (Death Metal, Pays-Bas). Suivront Demo # 1 '90 + Rehearsal 12/14/89 de MORTICIAN (Brutal Death, USA) puis Aggresive Tyrant (Demo '86 + Live bonus) de MASACRE (Death Metal, Colombie). D'autres groupes prévus : Acrostichon, Crucifix, Deteriorot, Dissect, Exmortis, Imprecation, Killing Addiction, Massacre, Necrophiliac, Old Funeral, Purtenance, Revenant, Sorcery, etc.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BÂ'A (Black Metal, France) a mis en ligne le titre "Des profondeurs je crie" extrait de son premier full-length Deus Qui Non Mentitur à venir le 24 avril sur Osmose Productions. Tracklist :

1. Transept
2. Titan
3. Procession
4. Des profondeurs je crie
5. Un bûcher pour piédestal
6. Outro

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KREATOR (Thrash, Allemagne) vient de dévoiler un titre inédit (le premier enregistré avec le nouveau line-up) intitulé "666 – World Divided" sorti aujourd’hui via Nuclear Blast au format digital. Une sortie physique est prévue pour le 10 avril via un Split avec LAMB OF GOD (Power Thrash Moderne, Etats-Unis) qui présentera un morceau tiré de son futur opus.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Maggot Stomp Records vient de signer le groupe 200 STAB WOUNDS (Death Metal, USA). Celui-ci sortira son premier EP intitulé Piles Of Festering Decomposition le 10 avril prochain. Un premier extrait est disponible ci-dessous :

01. Maggot Casket
02. Body In The Basement
03. She Was Already Dead

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OLD MAN GLOOM (Sludge/Hardcore, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Seminar IX: Darkness Of Being le 15 mai prochain via Profound Lore Records. Ce dernier est d'ores et déjà disponible intégralement en streaming ci-dessous :

01. Procession Of The Wounded
02. Heel To Toe
03. The Bleeding Sun
04. Canto De Santos
05. Death Rhymes
06. In Your Name
07. Your Love Is Bravery

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Años En Infierno, le nouvel album de XIBALBA (Death Metal, USA) sortira le 29 mai prochain via Southern Lord Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "En La Oscuridad" :

01. La Injusticia
02. Corredor De La Muerte
03. Santa Muerte
04. Saka
05. Años En Infierno
06. En La Oscuridad
07. El Abismo I
08. El Abismo II

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + Jean-Clint + AxGxB
27 Mars 2020

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Bâ'a
 Bâ'a
Black Metal Multifacettes - France		   
Dimmu Borgir
 Dimmu Borgir
Metal Cinématique - 1993 - Norvège		   
Head of the Demon
 Head of the Demon
Doom / Black Metal - 2012 - Suède		   
Kreator
 Kreator
Thrash - 1984 - Allemagne		   
Lamb Of God
 Lamb Of God
Power/Thrash Moderne - 1999 - Etats-Unis		   
Scarr
 Scarr
Thrash technique - 1998 - France		   
Sinister
 Sinister
Death Metal - 1988 - Pays-Bas		   
Xibalba
 Xibalba
Death Metal - Etats-Unis		   
Slaughter Messiah
Cursed to the Pyre
Lire la chronique
Code Orange
Underneath
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
Vitalogy
Lire la chronique
Solothus
Realm of Ash and Blood
Lire la chronique
Myrkur
Folkesange
Lire la chronique
Trauma
Ominous Black
Lire la chronique
Ruin Lust
Choir Of Babel
Lire la chronique
Ripper
Sensory Stagnation (EP)
Lire la chronique
Nibiru
Salbrox
Lire la chronique
Sink
The Holy Testament (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Church Of Disgust
Consumed By Slow Putrefacti...
Lire la chronique
Lvcifyre
Sacrament (EP)
Lire la chronique
ALL #2 - L'incantation par le sang
Lire le podcast
Sarcofago
Crust (Rééd.)
Lire la chronique
Court Of Chaos Festival
Lire l'interview
Amnutseba
Emanatism
Lire la chronique
Higher Power
27 Miles Underwater
Lire la chronique
Reaper
Unholy Nordic Noise
Lire la chronique
Moraš
Gaze Of The Void (Démo)
Lire la chronique
PPCM #32 - Un petit tour auprès d'un groupe pionnier...
Lire le podcast
Stabat Mater
Give Them Pain (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Hexekration Rites
Desekration Manifesto (EP)
Lire la chronique
Fange
Pudeur
Lire la chronique
Grift
Budet
Lire la chronique
Beyond The Void
Ex Nihilo Nihil (EP)
Lire la chronique
Crypt Sermon
The Ruins of Fading Light
Lire la chronique
Big Scenic Nowhere
Vision Behind Horizon
Lire la chronique
Heaven Shall Burn
Of Truth & Sacrifice
Lire la chronique
Cianide
Unhumanized (EP)
Lire la chronique
Sightless Pit
Grave of a Dog
Lire la chronique