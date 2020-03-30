»

(Lien direct) MORTUARY (Death/Thrash) intitulé Blackened Images sorti en 1990 avec en bonus sur un second disque la démo de 1989 intitulée Where Death Takes Your Soul. L'artwork sera celui de la version vinyle sortie en 1992 réalisé par Chris Moyen :



Iron Bonehead Productions a écrit : MEXICAN DEATH METAL HISTORY!!!

MORTUARY - Blackened Images + Where Death Takes Your Soul 12" Double LP

to be released in May '20.

We are beyond honored to announce the release of this classic piece of Death Metal history with the orginal Chris Moyen cover art.

LP 1 features the "Blackened Images" album while LP 2 features the "Where Death Takes Your Soul" demo on Side A and a classic logo etching on Side B.

Presented in a Gatefold Jacket featuring old pics, poster and flyer designs as well as a poster with the C. Moyen album art.

Vinyl mastering by VK. Layout by Dan Fried.