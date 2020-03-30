chargement...

Les news du 30 Mars 2020

News
Les news du 30 Mars 2020 Front - Aetherius Obscuritas - Corona Kid - Leprophiliac - Mortuary
»
(Lien direct)
FRONT (Blackened Death/Thrash, Finlande) sortira un nouvel EP intitulé Antichrist Militia le 5 juin via Iron Bonehead Productions. Cliquez ici pour en écouter un extrait Tracklist :

1. Doom Cult Legion
2. Antichrist Militia
3. Iron Front
4. Venom & Salt
5. Mouths of War
6. Machinegun Blasphemy		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
AETHERIUS OBSCURITAS (Black Metal, Hongrie) a mis en ligne le morceau "Lidércpalota (Incubus Palace)" extrait de son nouvel album Mártír qui sort le 15 avril sur GrimmDistribution et sur lequel on retrouvera en guest au chant Jontho de Ragnarok et Kaiaphas d'Ancient.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CORONA KID (Thrash Metal, Autriche) propose sa démo Pandemic Isolation Demo MMXX en écoute sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Quarantine Madness 04:28
2. We Will Not Forget 04:03
3. Pandemic Isolation 04:02
4. Stay The Fuck Home! 03:54		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Necrosis, le premier album de LEPROPHILIAC (Death Metal, Espagne) sortira le 1er juin sur Rescued From Life Records. Ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Infesting The Intruder" :

01. To The Abyss And Back
02. Decomposition In Vitro
03. Infesting The Intruder
04. Fatal Frame
05. Jigoku Shoujo
06. Insision Of Exsanguination
07. Monolith
08. Toxic Waste Dilution
09. The Bile Squeezer

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Iron Bonehead Productions va rééditer courant mai en LP le premier album des Mexicains de MORTUARY (Death/Thrash) intitulé Blackened Images sorti en 1990 avec en bonus sur un second disque la démo de 1989 intitulée Where Death Takes Your Soul. L'artwork sera celui de la version vinyle sortie en 1992 réalisé par Chris Moyen :

Iron Bonehead Productions a écrit : MEXICAN DEATH METAL HISTORY!!!
MORTUARY - Blackened Images + Where Death Takes Your Soul 12" Double LP
to be released in May '20.
We are beyond honored to announce the release of this classic piece of Death Metal history with the orginal Chris Moyen cover art.
LP 1 features the "Blackened Images" album while LP 2 features the "Where Death Takes Your Soul" demo on Side A and a classic logo etching on Side B.
Presented in a Gatefold Jacket featuring old pics, poster and flyer designs as well as a poster with the C. Moyen album art.
Vinyl mastering by VK. Layout by Dan Fried. 		Les news du
