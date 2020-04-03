»

(Lien direct) ULVER (Synth Pop, Norvège) vient de mettre à disposition sur Bandcamp un nouveau single intitulé "Little Boy". Ce dernier figurera sur le prochain album du groupe dont la date et le titre n'ont pas encore été annoncé. En attendant, ce titre se découvre ci-dessous :



ULVER a écrit : "the band does not wish to comment on the song at this moment. This is a time for withdrawal, a time for reading and listening to music. Please spread (sic). The song is free on Bandcamp, with the option to donate a little something, if you want to. Thank you, and take care."



<a href="http://ulver.bandcamp.com/track/little-boy">Little Boy by Ulver</a>