Whoredom Rife / Taake
 Whoredom Rife / Taake - Pak... (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Les news du 1 Avril 2020
 Les news du 1 Avril 2020 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Grift
 Grift - Budet (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Temple
 Temple - Design In Creation (C)
Par Solarian		   
Hate Eternal
 Hate Eternal - Upon Desolat... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 3 Avril 2020
 Les news du 3 Avril 2020 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Thanatos
 Thanatos - Violent Death Ri... (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Endless Wound (C)
Par Sim		   
Gorezone
 Gorezone - Implexaeon (C)
Par Ander		   
Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
 Regarde Les Hommes Tomber -... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Rotting Christ
 Rotting Christ - The Heretics (C)
Par Solarian		   
Manilla Road
 Manilla Road - Crystal Logic (C)
Par Dantefever		   
Exhumed
 Exhumed - Horror (C)
Par Rigs Mordo		   
Moongates Guardian
 Moongates Guardian - Cold W... (C)
Par uruk		   
METAL MEAN FESTIVAL XV - 2019
 METAL MEAN FESTIVAL XV - 20... (R)
Par Charon Del H...		   

Les news du 3 Avril 2020

News
Les news du 3 Avril 2020 Ulver - Gestapo 666 - Vouïvre - Sodomisery - Trident - The Funeral Orchestra - Aposento - Sandstorm - Reptilium - Blight - Cosmic Burial - Hazzerd - Eternal Delyria
»
(Lien direct)
ULVER (Synth Pop, Norvège) vient de mettre à disposition sur Bandcamp un nouveau single intitulé "Little Boy". Ce dernier figurera sur le prochain album du groupe dont la date et le titre n'ont pas encore été annoncé. En attendant, ce titre se découvre ci-dessous :

ULVER a écrit : "the band does not wish to comment on the song at this moment. This is a time for withdrawal, a time for reading and listening to music. Please spread (sic). The song is free on Bandcamp, with the option to donate a little something, if you want to. Thank you, and take care."

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GESTAPO 666 (Trve black mélodique, France) et VOUÏVRE (Black Metal, France) sortiront un Split vinyle limité à 666 exemplaires via Drakkar Productions, dans le courant de l'année. Plus d'infos prochainement...		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SODOMISERY (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album The Great Demise qui sortira le 22 mai via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. Reapers Key
2. Into The Cold
3. Sacrifice
4. The Messenger
5. In The Void
6. The Great Demise
7. Until They Burn
8. Arise
9. The Abyss

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TRIDENT (Black/Death, Suède) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez Non Serviam Records, qui sortira son prochain album dans le courant de cette année. Affaire à suivre !		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Negative Evocation Rites, le nouvel album de THE FUNERAL ORCHESTRA (Funeral Doom, Suède) sortira le 20 juillet sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau "Negative Evocations" :

01. Negative Evocations
02. Flesh Infiltrations
03. Negations I
04. Negations II

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Dweller on the Threshold" issu de son nouveau disque Conjuring the New Apocalypse qui sort le 5 mai sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

01. Liber al Vel Legis
02. Heretics by the Grace of God
03. Kadosh - Spitting on the Trisag
04. Samhain - The Night of Ignis Fatuus
05. Akerbeltz
06. Noli me Tangere
07. Vamachara - The Left Hand Path
08. Revelation 777
09. The Dweller on the Threshold
10. Doomsday - The Metanoia of Redemption Process

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SANDSTORM (Heavy Metal, Canada) propose en écoute le morceau "Lucia, Warrior of Light" extrait de son premier longue-durée Time to Strike à paraître le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Death is Near
2. Whips and Chains
3. Witchman, Sorcerer of Satan
4. Denizen of Hell
5. Hymn to the Hell Knights
6. Lucia, Warrior of Light

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
REPTILIUM (Brutal Death, Équateur) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Refusing The Hidden Truth" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP Adrenochromacy dont la sortie est programmée pour le 17 avril chez Slam World Wide. Tracklist :

01. Le Grand Animal du Maastricht
02. New Deadly Bastard
03. Refusing the Hidden Truth
04. Massive Abduction		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLIGHT (Black Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "A Violent Light" tiré de son premier long-format Temple of Wounds à venir le 5 juin via Svart Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
COSMIC BURIAL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Impakt le 30 avril sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. EO40 [16:18]
2. VK184 [20:55]
3. 101995 [19:21]
4. 99942 [19:10]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HAZZERD (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Waking Nightmare" extrait de son nouvel opus Delirium sorti en janvier dernier.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ETERNAL DELYRIA (Melodic Death Metal, Suisse) vient de sortir son nouvel album Paradox Of The Mechanical Angel.

 Les news du
3 Avril 2020
3 Avril 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint
Jean-Clint
03/04/2020 12:29
Sympathique le titre d'APOSENTO à défaut d'être mémorable, ça s'écoute bien mais ça s'oublie très vite.

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
