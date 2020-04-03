|
Les news du 3 Avril 2020
Les news du 3 Avril 2020 Ulver - Gestapo 666 - Vouïvre - Sodomisery - Trident - The Funeral Orchestra - Aposento - Sandstorm - Reptilium - Blight - Cosmic Burial - Hazzerd - Eternal Delyria
|ULVER (Synth Pop, Norvège) vient de mettre à disposition sur Bandcamp un nouveau single intitulé "Little Boy". Ce dernier figurera sur le prochain album du groupe dont la date et le titre n'ont pas encore été annoncé. En attendant, ce titre se découvre ci-dessous :
ULVER a écrit : "the band does not wish to comment on the song at this moment. This is a time for withdrawal, a time for reading and listening to music. Please spread (sic). The song is free on Bandcamp, with the option to donate a little something, if you want to. Thank you, and take care."
|GESTAPO 666 (Trve black mélodique, France) et VOUÏVRE (Black Metal, France) sortiront un Split vinyle limité à 666 exemplaires via Drakkar Productions, dans le courant de l'année. Plus d'infos prochainement...
|SODOMISERY (Death Metal, Suède) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son album The Great Demise qui sortira le 22 mai via Testimony Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Reapers Key
2. Into The Cold
3. Sacrifice
4. The Messenger
5. In The Void
6. The Great Demise
7. Until They Burn
8. Arise
9. The Abyss
|TRIDENT (Black/Death, Suède) vient d'annoncer sa signature chez Non Serviam Records, qui sortira son prochain album dans le courant de cette année. Affaire à suivre !
|Intitulé Negative Evocation Rites, le nouvel album de THE FUNERAL ORCHESTRA (Funeral Doom, Suède) sortira le 20 juillet sur Nuclear War Now! Productions. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le morceau "Negative Evocations" :
01. Negative Evocations
02. Flesh Infiltrations
03. Negations I
04. Negations II
|APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le titre "The Dweller on the Threshold" issu de son nouveau disque Conjuring the New Apocalypse qui sort le 5 mai sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
01. Liber al Vel Legis
02. Heretics by the Grace of God
03. Kadosh - Spitting on the Trisag
04. Samhain - The Night of Ignis Fatuus
05. Akerbeltz
06. Noli me Tangere
07. Vamachara - The Left Hand Path
08. Revelation 777
09. The Dweller on the Threshold
10. Doomsday - The Metanoia of Redemption Process
|SANDSTORM (Heavy Metal, Canada) propose en écoute le morceau "Lucia, Warrior of Light" extrait de son premier longue-durée Time to Strike à paraître le 24 avril sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
1. Death is Near
2. Whips and Chains
3. Witchman, Sorcerer of Satan
4. Denizen of Hell
5. Hymn to the Hell Knights
6. Lucia, Warrior of Light
|REPTILIUM (Brutal Death, Équateur) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Refusing The Hidden Truth" qui figurera sur son nouvel EP Adrenochromacy dont la sortie est programmée pour le 17 avril chez Slam World Wide. Tracklist :
01. Le Grand Animal du Maastricht
02. New Deadly Bastard
03. Refusing the Hidden Truth
04. Massive Abduction
|BLIGHT (Black Metal, Canada) a posté une "lyric video" pour le titre "A Violent Light" tiré de son premier long-format Temple of Wounds à venir le 5 juin via Svart Records.
|COSMIC BURIAL (Atmospheric Black Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier full-length Impakt le 30 avril sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. EO40 [16:18]
2. VK184 [20:55]
3. 101995 [19:21]
4. 99942 [19:10]
|HAZZERD (Thrash Metal, Canada) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Waking Nightmare" extrait de son nouvel opus Delirium sorti en janvier dernier.
|ETERNAL DELYRIA (Melodic Death Metal, Suisse) vient de sortir son nouvel album Paradox Of The Mechanical Angel.
Sympathique le titre d'APOSENTO à défaut d'être mémorable, ça s'écoute bien mais ça s'oublie très vite.
