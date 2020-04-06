|
Les news du 6 Avril 2020
News
Les news du 6 Avril 2020 Exhumed - Gruesome - Panopticon - Secrets Of The Moon - Wintereve
|»
|EXHUMED (Death Metal, USA) et GRUESOME (Death Metal, USA) sortiront le 5 juin prochain un split intitulé Twisted Horror. Celui-ci sera disponible au format LP/CD via Relapse Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "A Mind Decayed" :
01. Exhumed - Rot Your Brain
02. Exhumed - Buried To Die
03. Exhumed - Dead, Deader, Deadest
04. Gruesome - A Mind Decayed
05. Gruesome - Led Into The Dark
GRUESOME a écrit : "As everyone knows, it's a weird, surreal time for us all. So many plans have been disrupted at this point, it's academic to even get into, but one thing that we didn't want to postpone was this new Exhumed / Gruesome split record. With so many of us stuck at home, we're all depending on Death Metal to keep us sane more than ever, so we figured why wait? We've also been working on a US tour featuring both Exhumed and Gruesome (and some awesome special guests), and as soon as it's realistic to announce something, we will. In the meantime, here's new music to warp your impressionable minds, so tune in, turn on, and rot your brain!"
Featuring 5 brand new tracks from the blood-soaked masters of gore, Twisted Horror goes for the jugular and never lets go. From EXHUMED's repulsive, high-speed brutality, to GRUESOME's Schuldiner-Spawned, bloody-gore-screaming old-school death metal, every second of Twisted Horror is chock full of relentless riffs, pulse-pounding drums, and screams from the deepest recesses of hell! With the Twisted Horror split, EXHUMED and GRUESOME prove that only death is real!
|
|»
|PANOPTICON (Black Metal Atmosphérique/Folk, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel EP intitulé Beast Rider. Il se découvre ici avec le tracklisting :
1. Beast Rider (Electric Version)
2. Norwegian Nights (Electric Version)
|
|»
|SECRETS OF THE MOON (Dark Rock, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Black House prévu pour le 8 mai via Prophecy Productions. "Earth Hour" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|WINTEREVE (Gothic/Doom, France) a publié un premier extrait de son nouvel album October Dark qui vient d'être finalisé par Dan Swanö au studio Unisound. Une lyric video du morceau titre est visible ci-dessous.
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
Excellent le titre de GRUESOME !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
1 COMMENTAIRE(S)
06/04/2020 18:20