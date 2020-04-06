chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
133 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Faustian Pact
 Faustian Pact - Outojen tor... (C)
Par Flesh29		   
Les news du 6 Avril 2020
 Les news du 6 Avril 2020 - ... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Serpent Sermon (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Slave Hands
 Slave Hands - No More Feelings (C)
Par lkea		   
The True Werwolf
 The True Werwolf - Devil Cr... (C)
Par northstar		   
Emperor
 Emperor - In The Nightside ... (C)
Par Bloody		   
Black Curse
 Black Curse - Endless Wound (C)
Par FullSail		   
Reaper
 Reaper - Unholy Nordic Noise (C)
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Primitive Man
 Primitive Man - Steel Caske... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Coma Wall / Undersmile
 Coma Wall / Undersmile - Wo... (C)
Par lkea		   
Whoredom Rife / Taake
 Whoredom Rife / Taake - Pak... (C)
Par abysmael		   
Taake
 Taake - Kong Vinter (C)
Par abysmael		   
Thanatos
 Thanatos - Violent Death Ri... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 3 Avril 2020
 Les news du 3 Avril 2020 - ... (N)
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 1 Avril 2020
 Les news du 1 Avril 2020 - ... (N)
Par Ander		   
Grift
 Grift - Budet (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Temple
 Temple - Design In Creation (C)
Par Solarian		   
Hate Eternal
 Hate Eternal - Upon Desolat... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Gorezone
 Gorezone - Implexaeon (C)
Par Ander		   

Les news du 6 Avril 2020

News
Les news du 6 Avril 2020 Exhumed - Gruesome - Panopticon - Secrets Of The Moon - Wintereve
»
(Lien direct)
EXHUMED (Death Metal, USA) et GRUESOME (Death Metal, USA) sortiront le 5 juin prochain un split intitulé Twisted Horror. Celui-ci sera disponible au format LP/CD via Relapse Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "A Mind Decayed" :

01. Exhumed - Rot Your Brain
02. Exhumed - Buried To Die
03. Exhumed - Dead, Deader, Deadest
04. Gruesome - A Mind Decayed
05. Gruesome - Led Into The Dark

GRUESOME a écrit : "As everyone knows, it's a weird, surreal time for us all. So many plans have been disrupted at this point, it's academic to even get into, but one thing that we didn't want to postpone was this new Exhumed / Gruesome split record. With so many of us stuck at home, we're all depending on Death Metal to keep us sane more than ever, so we figured why wait? We've also been working on a US tour featuring both Exhumed and Gruesome (and some awesome special guests), and as soon as it's realistic to announce something, we will. In the meantime, here's new music to warp your impressionable minds, so tune in, turn on, and rot your brain!"
Featuring 5 brand new tracks from the blood-soaked masters of gore, Twisted Horror goes for the jugular and never lets go. From EXHUMED's repulsive, high-speed brutality, to GRUESOME's Schuldiner-Spawned, bloody-gore-screaming old-school death metal, every second of Twisted Horror is chock full of relentless riffs, pulse-pounding drums, and screams from the deepest recesses of hell! With the Twisted Horror split, EXHUMED and GRUESOME prove that only death is real!

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PANOPTICON (Black Metal Atmosphérique/Folk, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel EP intitulé Beast Rider. Il se découvre ici avec le tracklisting :

1. Beast Rider (Electric Version)
2. Norwegian Nights (Electric Version)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SECRETS OF THE MOON (Dark Rock, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Black House prévu pour le 8 mai via Prophecy Productions. "Earth Hour" se découvre ici :

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
WINTEREVE (Gothic/Doom, France) a publié un premier extrait de son nouvel album October Dark qui vient d'être finalisé par Dan Swanö au studio Unisound. Une lyric video du morceau titre est visible ci-dessous.

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Jean-Clint + Keyser
6 Avril 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
06/04/2020 18:20
Excellent le titre de GRUESOME !

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
Slave Hands
 Slave Hands
No More Feelings
2020 - Dry Cough Records / Sewer Prison / Gate of Deliria / Minor Obscure		   
Moribund Scum
 Moribund Scum
Only Death
2020 - Deviant Records		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Exhumed
 Exhumed
Death Metal - 1990 - Etats-Unis		   
Gruesome
 Gruesome
Death Metal - 2014 - Etats-Unis		   
Panopticon
 Panopticon
Black Metal Atmosphérique/Folk - 2007 - Etats-Unis		   
Secrets Of The Moon
 Secrets Of The Moon
Dark Rock - 1995 - Allemagne		   
Moribund Scum
Only Death
Lire la chronique
Slave Hands
No More Feelings
Lire la chronique
Enepsigos
Wrath of Wraths
Lire la chronique
AODON pour l'album "11069"
Lire l'interview
Meshuggah
I (EP)
Lire la chronique
Bismuth / Undersmile
Split (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Anhedonist / Spectral Voice
Abject Darkness ​/ ​Ineffab...
Lire la chronique
Tzun Tzu
The Forbidden City (EP)
Lire la chronique
Primitive Man
Steel Casket (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Coma Wall / Undersmile
Wood & Wire (Split 12")
Lire la chronique
Whoredom Rife / Taake
Pakt (Split 10")
Lire la chronique
METALHERTZ - S03E01 - Le power metal parodique
Lire le podcast
Black Curse
Endless Wound
Lire la chronique
Thanatos
Violent Death Rituals
Lire la chronique
Moongates Guardian
Cold Waters of Anduin
Lire la chronique
Manilla Road
Crystal Logic
Lire la chronique
Gorezone
Implexaeon
Lire la chronique
Exhumed
Horror
Lire la chronique
Regarde Les Hommes Tomber
Ascension
Lire la chronique
Tan Kozh - Les anciens feux
Lire l'interview
Aodon
11069
Lire la chronique
Caustic Wound
Grinding Terror (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Deveikuth
Cadavre
Lire la chronique
Saint Vitus
Saint Vitus
Lire la chronique
Borgne
Y
Lire la chronique
Cenotafio
Larvae Tedeum Teratos
Lire la chronique
Maere
I (EP)
Lire la chronique
Orphalis
The Approaching Darkness
Lire la chronique
Slaughter Messiah
Cursed to the Pyre
Lire la chronique
Code Orange
Underneath
Lire la chronique