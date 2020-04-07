chargement...

Les news du 7 Avril 2020
Par TarGhost		   
Cattle Decapitation
Par Sagamore		   
Marduk
Par Fly		   
Repression
Par Keyser		   
Les news du 6 Avril 2020
Par andreas_hansen		   
Heaven Shall Burn
Par andreas_hansen		   
Faustian Pact
Par Flesh29		   
Slave Hands
Par lkea		   
The True Werwolf
Par northstar		   
Emperor
Par Bloody		   
Black Curse
Par FullSail		   
Reaper
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Primitive Man
Par gulo gulo		   
Coma Wall / Undersmile
Par lkea		   

News
Fit For An Autopsy - HELFRÓ - Cambion - Valgrind - October Falls - Ancient Burial - Hegemony - Curse Upon A Prayer - Hornwood Fell - Pessimist - Aposento
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY (Brutal Death(core), Etats-Unis) vient de dévoiler un titré inédit intitulé "Fear Tomorrow" sorti hier via Nuclear Blast.

HELFRÓ (Black Metal, Islande) a dévoilé un troisième extrait de son album éponyme qui sortira le 24 avril via Season Of Mist. "Ávöxtur af rotnu tré" se découvre ici :

CAMBION (Brutal Death, USA) a mis en ligne sur Bandcamp un court extrait rough-mix de son premier album dont le mixage commence cette semaine.

VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Condemnation le 27 juillet via Memento Mori. Tracklist :

01. Intro
02. The Curse of Pegasus Spawn
03. Entangled in a World Below
04. Condemnation
05. Eater of Hearts
06. The Day
07. Furies
08. Storm Birds Descent
09. Divination - Marked by the Unknown
10. Goddess of the Salt Sea		 Les news du

OCTOBER FALLS (Atmospheric Black Metal/Neofolk, Finlande) sortira son nouvel opus A Fall of an Epoch le 30 mai sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. A Fall of an Epoch [11:02]
2. The Endtimes Rising [10:06]
3. The Ruins of What Once Was [8:09]
4. Hammering the Tide [9:32]
5. The Flood of Drought [8:29]

ANCIENT BURIAL (Black Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Into the Land of Death" extrait de son premier long-format Beyond the Watchtowers à paraître le 1er mai chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Intro + Nighthunt
2. Wolferian Woods of Belial
3. Into the Land of Death
4. Ritualistic Trinity of Evil
5. Dark Path Disciples
6. Hunger for Desecration
HEGEMONY (Death/Black, USA) sortira son premier full-length Enthroned by Persecution le 24 avril via Hells Headbangers. Du son sur Bandcamp.

CURSE UPON A PRAYER (Black Metal, Finlande) offre son nouvel album Infidel en écoute intégrale. Sortie le 10 avril sur Saturnal Records.

HORNWOOD FELL (Avantgarde Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Cursed Thoughts le 26 juin chez Kadabra Music. La première moitié sera consacrée à Les Fleurs du Mal de Baudaire et la seconde à des poèmes de Poe. Tracklist :

1. The Joyous Defunct
2. Magnetic Horror
3. Obsession
4. The Possessed One
5. The Spiritual Dawn
6. The Giantess
7. Dream-Land
8. The Spirits Of The Dead
9. Alone
10. The Divine Right Of Kings
11. The Lake
12. The Sleeper
13. The Valley Of Unrest

PESSIMIST (Thrash Metal, Allemagne) sortira un nouvel opus cet été. En attendant, le single "Landsknecht" vient d'être dévoilé.

APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Dweller on the Threshold" extrait de son nouvel album Conjuring the New Apocalypse qui sort le 5 mai sur Xtreem Music.

Thrasho Jean-Clint + Keyser
7 Avril 2020
7 Avril 2020

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

TarGhost citer
TarGhost
07/04/2020 16:08
Arfff ce "Hammering the Tide" s'annonce très bon : une bonne nouvelle que ce nouvel October Falls. 7 ans ça fait long Clin d'oeil
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
07/04/2020 14:13
Hâte d'écouter le nouveau VALGRIND !

