(Lien direct) HORNWOOD FELL (Avantgarde Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Cursed Thoughts le 26 juin chez Kadabra Music. La première moitié sera consacrée à Les Fleurs du Mal de Baudaire et la seconde à des poèmes de Poe. Tracklist :



1. The Joyous Defunct

2. Magnetic Horror

3. Obsession

4. The Possessed One

5. The Spiritual Dawn

6. The Giantess

7. Dream-Land

8. The Spirits Of The Dead

9. Alone

10. The Divine Right Of Kings

11. The Lake

12. The Sleeper

13. The Valley Of Unrest



