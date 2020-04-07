VALGRIND (Death Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Condemnation le 27 juillet via Memento Mori. Tracklist :
01. Intro
02. The Curse of Pegasus Spawn
03. Entangled in a World Below
04. Condemnation
05. Eater of Hearts
06. The Day
07. Furies
08. Storm Birds Descent
09. Divination - Marked by the Unknown
10. Goddess of the Salt Sea
ANCIENT BURIAL (Black Metal, Portugal) a dévoilé à cette adresse le morceau "Into the Land of Death" extrait de son premier long-format Beyond the Watchtowers à paraître le 1er mai chez Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. Intro + Nighthunt
2. Wolferian Woods of Belial
3. Into the Land of Death
4. Ritualistic Trinity of Evil
5. Dark Path Disciples
6. Hunger for Desecration
7. Eclipse de Almas
HORNWOOD FELL (Avantgarde Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouveau disque Cursed Thoughts le 26 juin chez Kadabra Music. La première moitié sera consacrée à Les Fleurs du Mal de Baudaire et la seconde à des poèmes de Poe. Tracklist :
1. The Joyous Defunct
2. Magnetic Horror
3. Obsession
4. The Possessed One
5. The Spiritual Dawn
6. The Giantess
7. Dream-Land
8. The Spirits Of The Dead
9. Alone
10. The Divine Right Of Kings
11. The Lake
12. The Sleeper
13. The Valley Of Unrest
APOSENTO (Death Metal, Espagne) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Dweller on the Threshold" extrait de son nouvel album Conjuring the New Apocalypse qui sort le 5 mai sur Xtreem Music.
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
07/04/2020 16:08
07/04/2020 14:13