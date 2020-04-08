chargement...

Les news du 8 Avril 2020

Hellfest - Black Magick SS - Cryptic Shift - Vermilia - Witches Hammer - Black Funeral - Shards of Humanity - Paysage D'Hiver - Lunar Aurora
C'était à prévoir, l'édition 2020 du HELLFEST est officiellement annulée. Source : Le Parisien

Infinite Wisdom Productions vient de dévoiler l'intégralité du nouvel album de BLACK MAGICK SS (Occult Rock, Australie) intitulé Rainbow Nights :

01. Endless Hallucinations
02. Rainbow Nights
03. Get Out
04. Kali
05. Mothers Lullaby
06. The Truth

CRYPTIC SHIFT (Sci-fi Technical Death/Thrash, Angleterre) propose sur ce lien le titre "(Petrified in the) Hypogean Gaol" figurant sur son premier full-length Visitations From Enceladus prévu pour le 4 mai sur Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Moonbelt Immolator [25:57]
2. (Petrified in the) Hypogean Gaol [7:21]
3. The Arctic Chasm [7:47]
4. Planetary Hypnosis [5:30]		 Les news du

VERMILIA (Atmospheric Pagan/Black, Finlande) a dévoilé le morceau "Taivas Hiljaa Huutaa" extrait de son nouvel EP Keskeneräisiä Tarinoita (Unfinished Stories) à paraître le 20 mai en auto-production.

 Les news du

WITCHES HAMMER (Blackened Speed/Thrash, Canada) a mis en ligne le titre "Across Azeroth" extrait de son premier full-length Damnation Is My Throne à venir le 25 avril chez Nuclear War Now! Productions. Tracklist :

1. Across Azeroth
2. Solar Winds
3. Damnation Is My Salvation
4. Within the Halls
5. Frozen God
6. Witches Hammer
7. Deadly Mantis
8. Nine Pillars

 Les news du

BLACK FUNERAL (Black Metal/Dark Ambient, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Scourge of Lamashtu le 3 juillet via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. Kassaptu Lemuttu
2. The Vampyric Rabisu at the Threshold
3. Nergal (Lord who Prowls by Night)
4. Seven Udug-Hul
5. Scourge of Lamashtu (She who Strangles the Lamb)
6. Gidim Hul (Bloodthirst of the Demonic Dead)
7. Pazuzu King of the Lilu-Demons

 Les news du

SHARDS OF HUMANITY (Death/Thrash, USA) offre son nouvel album Cold Logic en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 13 avril sur Unspeakable Axe Records.

Le split réunissant PAYSAGE D'HIVER (Black metal atmosphérique) et LUNAR AURORA (Black Metal Atmosphérique) - paru initialement en 2004 - va être réédité en format vinyle et CD via Kunsthall Produktionen. À noter que la version CD contient des titres bonus de chaque groupe. Voici la tracklist :

CD1 – Lunar Aurora
1. A Haudiga Fluag
A Wandering Winterdream Beneath The Cold Moon
2. A Journey Into Void
3. Dark Vision
4. … Of My Existence
5. Eye Behind The Clouds
6. Im Schein des kalten Lichts
Auf dunklen Schwingen
7. Intro
8. Im Schutz der Nacht
9. Rebirth Of An Ancient Empire
10. Auf dunklen Schwingen
11. Through The Corridors Of Time

CD2 – Paysage d’Hiver
1. Schwarzä Feus & Schwarzäs Isä
2. Das Gletschertor
3. Das schwarze Metall-Eisen

Une compilation regroupant deux titres inédits tirés des sessions de Schattengang - que vous retrouvez en bonus sur le CD du split avec Lunar Aurora - va également sortir le 24 avril prochain en format vinyle (toujours sur Kunsthall Produktionen).
8 Avril 2020

1 COMMENTAIRE(S)

Troll Traya
Troll Traya
08/04/2020 11:26
Le confinement ne me réussit pas : l'annonce du nouveau BMSS m'à fait sautillé devant mon écran comme une gamine hystérique...^^

