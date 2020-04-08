»

(Lien direct) BLACK FUNERAL (Black Metal/Dark Ambient, USA) sortira son nouvel opus Scourge of Lamashtu le 3 juillet via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :



1. Kassaptu Lemuttu

2. The Vampyric Rabisu at the Threshold

3. Nergal (Lord who Prowls by Night)

4. Seven Udug-Hul

5. Scourge of Lamashtu (She who Strangles the Lamb)

6. Gidim Hul (Bloodthirst of the Demonic Dead)

7. Pazuzu King of the Lilu-Demons



