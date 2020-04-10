chargement...

Les news du 10 Avril 2020

News
Les news du 10 Avril 2020 200 Stab Wounds - Armnatt - Obnoxious Youth - Bythos - Prognathe - Grave Digger - Acherontas
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Piles Of Festering Decomposition, le premier EP de 200 STAB WOUNDS (Death Metal, USA) sort aujourd'hui en cassette via Maggot Stomp Records. Ce dernier s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous :

01. Maggot Casket
02. Body In The Basement
03. She Was Already Dead

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARMNATT (Black Metal, Portugal) propose à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Dense Fog à venir le 1er mai sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. The Flame Of Purification
2. Dense Fog
3. Black Devotion
4. Circumscribing the Circle
5. Eternal Night
6. As the Dark Moon Rises
7. Vultfigures
8. Obscure
9. In the Catacombs
10. Echoes From a Distant Past		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBNOXIOUS YOUTH (Heavy/Speed/Black, Suède) a dévoilé un nouveau single intitulé "Mouths Sewn Shut" extrait de l'EP éponyme qui verra le jour le 15 mai via Svart Records.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BYTHOS (Black Metal, Finlande) a mis en ligne le titre "Omega Dragon" extrait de son premier full-length The Womb of Zero à paraître le 24 avril sur Terratur Possessions. Tracklist :

1. Black Labyrinth
2. When Gold Turns into Lead
3. Sorath the Opposer
4. Omega Dragon
5. Call of the Burning Blood
6. Hymn to Lucifer
7. Legacy of Naahmah
8. Destroyer of Illusions
9. Luciferian Dawn

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PROGNATHE (Grind/Death, Toulouse) vient de sortir son nouvel album Homo Eructus chez Peccata Mundi Records. Il est en écoute intégrale et téléchargement gratuit sur YouTube et Bandcamp.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GRAVE DIGGER (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Fields Of Blood qui sortira le 29 mai via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :

1. The Clansman's Journey
2. All For The Kingdom
3. Lions Of The Sea
4. Freedom
5. The Heart Of Scotland
6. Thousand Tears
7. Union Of The Crown
8. My Final Fight
9. Gathering Of The Clans
10. Barbarian
11. Fields Of Blood
12. Requiem For The Fallen

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ACHERONTAS (Black metal majestueux, Grèce) a dévoilé deux extraits de son prochain album Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions qui sortira le 26 juin via Agonia Records. Ils se découvrent ici :



 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser + Jean-Clint
10 Avril 2020

