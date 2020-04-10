ARMNATT (Black Metal, Portugal) propose à cette adresse le morceau-titre de son nouvel opus Dense Fog à venir le 1er mai sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :
1. The Flame Of Purification
2. Dense Fog
3. Black Devotion
4. Circumscribing the Circle
5. Eternal Night
6. As the Dark Moon Rises
7. Vultfigures
8. Obscure
9. In the Catacombs
10. Echoes From a Distant Past
GRAVE DIGGER (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Fields Of Blood qui sortira le 29 mai via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Clansman's Journey
2. All For The Kingdom
3. Lions Of The Sea
4. Freedom
5. The Heart Of Scotland
6. Thousand Tears
7. Union Of The Crown
8. My Final Fight
9. Gathering Of The Clans
10. Barbarian
11. Fields Of Blood
12. Requiem For The Fallen
ACHERONTAS (Black metal majestueux, Grèce) a dévoilé deux extraits de son prochain album Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions qui sortira le 26 juin via Agonia Records. Ils se découvrent ici :
