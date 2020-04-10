»

(Lien direct) GRAVE DIGGER (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Fields Of Blood qui sortira le 29 mai via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. The Clansman's Journey

2. All For The Kingdom

3. Lions Of The Sea

4. Freedom

5. The Heart Of Scotland

6. Thousand Tears

7. Union Of The Crown

8. My Final Fight

9. Gathering Of The Clans

10. Barbarian

11. Fields Of Blood

12. Requiem For The Fallen



