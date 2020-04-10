Les news du 10 Avril 2020
Les news du 10 Avril 2020 Blind Guardian - Acherontas
|BLIND GUARDIAN (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Fields Of Blood qui sortira le 29 mai via Napalm Records. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. The Clansman's Journey
2. All For The Kingdom
3. Lions Of The Sea
4. Freedom
5. The Heart Of Scotland
6. Thousand Tears
7. Union Of The Crown
8. My Final Fight
9. Gathering Of The Clans
10. Barbarian
11. Fields Of Blood
12. Requiem For The Fallen
|ACHERONTAS (Black metal majestueux, Grèce) a dévoilé deux extraits de son prochain album Psychic Death - The Shattering Of Perceptions qui sortira le 24 avril via Agonia Records. Ils se découvrent ici :
