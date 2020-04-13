chargement...

Les news du 13 Avril 2020

News
Les news du 13 Avril 2020 Cauldron Black Ram - Suppression - Árstíðir lífsins - Carpe Noctem - Deconsecration
»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé Slaver, le nouvel album de CAULDRON BLACK RAM (Black/Death, Australie) sortira le 22 mai sur 20 Buck Spin Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Whore To War" :

01. Flame
02. Smoke Pours From The Orifices Of The Crematory Idol
03. Stones Break Bones
04. Graves Awaiting Corpses
05. His Appearance
06. Whore To War
07. Temples To Death
08. Slaver
09. The Pit
10. His Exultance

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Les Chiliens de SUPPRESSION (Death / Thrash) préparent actuellement leur premier album. Si le process est ralenti pour cause de pandémie, le groupe a souhaité partager une version démo de l'un de ses nouveaux morceaux. Découvrez ci-dessous "Misunderstanding Reality" :

»
(Lien direct)
ÁRSTÍÐIR LÍFSINS (Black Metal Atmosphérique/Pagan, Islande) et CARPE NOCTEM (Black Metal Orthodoxe, Islande) sortiront le 24 avril via Ván Records un split intitulé Aldrnari dont l'artwork a été confié à Artem Grigoryev. Il se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :

CARPE NOCTEM a écrit : Aldrnari explores themes of death and war, fire and life.
Fire I see burning, and the earth aflame. The travelling blaze, bright alive and ash-black in absence.
The death of every tree.
Trees we are, numerous in forms, but a single victim all together. Sacrifices we are named, carved from driftwood. Fire for the sake of fire. Destruction not as antithesis to life, but its unmasked core. A relentless force of insatiable hunger.
Voracious tongues create glorious visions, swords of death carried on its flame. We yearn for the oblivion of the yew tree. We pray for the biting worm to sever the chain, once and for all.



Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DECONSECRATION (Death Metal, USA) sortira sa première démo dans les semaines à venir via Caligari Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Imploding Ascent" :

01. Death Scars
02. Galvanized
03. Ghost
04. Imploding Ascent

 Les news du
