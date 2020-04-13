»

(Lien direct) ÁRSTÍÐIR LÍFSINS (Black Metal Atmosphérique/Pagan, Islande) et CARPE NOCTEM (Black Metal Orthodoxe, Islande) sortiront le 24 avril via Ván Records un split intitulé Aldrnari dont l'artwork a été confié à Artem Grigoryev. Il se découvre en intégralité ci-dessous :



CARPE NOCTEM a écrit : Aldrnari explores themes of death and war, fire and life.

Fire I see burning, and the earth aflame. The travelling blaze, bright alive and ash-black in absence.

The death of every tree.

Trees we are, numerous in forms, but a single victim all together. Sacrifices we are named, carved from driftwood. Fire for the sake of fire. Destruction not as antithesis to life, but its unmasked core. A relentless force of insatiable hunger.

Voracious tongues create glorious visions, swords of death carried on its flame. We yearn for the oblivion of the yew tree. We pray for the biting worm to sever the chain, once and for all.







