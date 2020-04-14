»

(Lien direct) PROTOSEQUENCE (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP A Blunt Description of Something Obscene le 19 mai sur Lacerated Eenemy Records. Tracklist :



1. Savagery in Fundamental Behaviours

2. A Blunt Description of Something Obscene

3. Bleeding the Alienist ft. Joe McKee

4. The Pale

5. Savagery in Fundamental Behaviours (instrumental)

6. A Blunt Description of Something Obscene(instrumental)

7. Bleeding the Alienist (instrumental)

8. The Pale (instrumental)



