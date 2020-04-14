CENTINEX (Death Metal, Suède) sortira son nouvel album le 29 mai via Agonia Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Death In Pieces. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Only Death Remains" :
01. Only Death Remains
02. Derelict Souls
03. God Ends Here
04. Tomb Of The Dead
05. Human Torch
06. Pieces
07. Cauterized
08. Beyond The Dark
09. Sacrifice
10. Skin Turning Grey
11. Break You To Debris (Bonus Track)
DEVANGELIC (Brutal Death, Italie) a posté une "lyric video" pour le morceau "Eyes Of Abzu" extrait de son nouvel opus Ersetu prévu pour le 15 mai chez Willowtip Records. Tracklist :
1. Swarm Of Serpents
2. Upon The Wrath Of Divinities
3. Eyes Of Abzu
4. Subterranean Revelations
5. Embalmed In Visceral Fluids
6. Throne Of Larvae
7. Vomiting The Infected
8. Sigils Of Fallen Abominations
9. Cryptic Resurrection
HORN (Pagan Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne le titre "Wär nicht Traubhagel" extrait de son nouvel album Mohngang à venir le 15 mai via Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :
1. Einleitung - Der Wettlauf zum Meer
2. Satt scheint der Sud der Tat
3. De står her somsletta
4. Wär nicht Traubhagel
5. Handkreis und Chor
6. Upstream Canals, a ship's bell sounds
7. Dulcimerstück
8. Vom Tribock hohl geschossen
9. Ødegård und Pendelschlag
10. Die mit dem Bogen auf dem Kreuz (cello version)
PROTOSEQUENCE (Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP A Blunt Description of Something Obscene le 19 mai sur Lacerated Eenemy Records. Tracklist :
1. Savagery in Fundamental Behaviours
2. A Blunt Description of Something Obscene
3. Bleeding the Alienist ft. Joe McKee
4. The Pale
5. Savagery in Fundamental Behaviours (instrumental)
6. A Blunt Description of Something Obscene(instrumental)
7. Bleeding the Alienist (instrumental)
8. The Pale (instrumental)
