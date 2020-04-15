chargement...

Les news du 14 Avril 2020
 Les news du 14 Avril 2020 -... (N)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Antagonism
 Antagonism - World On Disease (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Morbid Angel
 Morbid Angel - Kingdoms Dis... (C)
Par LANGOUSTE		   
Seance
 Seance - Fornever Laid To Rest (C)
Par Solarian		   
Midnight
 Midnight - Rebirth by Blasp... (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Enepsigos
 Enepsigos - Wrath of Wraths (C)
Par BBB		   
Wormhole
 Wormhole - The Weakest Amon... (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Sadus
 Sadus - A Vision Of Misery (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Les news du 10 Avril 2020
 Les news du 10 Avril 2020 -... (N)
Par Dantefever		   
Cattle Decapitation
 Cattle Decapitation - Death... (C)
Par Solarian		   
Les news du 11 Avril 2020
 Les news du 11 Avril 2020 -... (N)
Par MoM		   
Regurgitate
 Regurgitate - Carnivorous E... (C)
Par Sim		   
Flub
 Flub - Flub (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Les news du 4 Avril 2020
 Les news du 4 Avril 2020 - ... (N)
Par Flesh29		   
Decapitated
 Decapitated - Winds Of Crea... (C)
Par Flesh29		   

Les news du 15 Avril 2020

News
Les news du 15 Avril 2020 Akolyth - The Hallowed Catharsis - Funeralopolis - Formless Master - Bayht Lahm - Fractal Universe - Retched - Hyems - The Outsider
»
(Lien direct)
AKOLYTH (Black Metal) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 29 mai via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :

1. A Work Of Ages [9:01]
2. The Night, The Fog [9:09]
3. What Dwells Between Fractured Worlds [9:19]
4. To Become His Doorway [9:18]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE HALLOWED CATHARSIS (Progressive Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Killowner le 2 juin sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :

1. Abduction Sequence
2. Forced Mutation
3. Breeding Pits
4. Swap Meat
5. Strays
6. Killowner

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FUNERALOPOLIS (Death/Doom, Suisse) propose le morceau "Witchcraft Horror" extrait de son premier full-length ...of Deceit and Utter Madness à venir le 27 avril chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :

1. Intro
2. Crawling Caskets
3. House of West
4. Witchcraft Horror
5. Devouring Crypts of Darkness
6. Downfall
7. ...of Deceit and Utter Madness
8. The Envenomed King
9. Into Unknown Kadath
10. Endzeit Burial

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FORMLESS MASTER (Grindcore, Japon/USA) et BAYHT LAHM (Grindcore, USA) vont sortir un split intitulé No Chords Barred le mai via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions Tracklist :

FORMLESS MASTER
1. The Clones Of Bruce Lee
2. Impossibly Mismatched
3. Knocked Down Repeatedly
4. Ballad Of Bolo Yeung

BAYHT LAHM
5. Gente De Sal (Mitos Falsos)
6. .......Of Ruination
7. Xenophobic Nationalists
8. Decadence Of A Capitalist Society



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
À l'occasion des trois ans de son premier album, FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) a préparé une nouvelle vidéo "Live en Studio", ainsi qu'une série de live streams de l'album sur Twitch.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
RETCHED (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Horrific dans le courant de l'année.

»
(Lien direct)
HYEMS (Melodic Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "In Ketten" extrait de son nouvel opus Anatomy of Failure à venir le 1er mai sur Black Sunset. Tracklist :

1. Triumph des Scheiterns
2. Siechtum – Briefe vom Ende
3. Vom Bankrott einer Seele
4. In diesem Graben
5. Zerwürfnis im Tal Josaphat
6. Morgendämmerung
7. In Ketten

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE OUTSIDER (Symphonic Death Metal, Mexique) sortira son nouvel album From Ancient Gods and Forbidden Books le 24 avril. Le titre "Bringers of the Apocalypse" avec en guest Kristian Niemann (Sorcerer, ex-Therion) sur un solo, est en écoute ci-dessous.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
15 Avril 2020
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
