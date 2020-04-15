Les news du 15 Avril 2020
|AKOLYTH (Black Metal) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 29 mai via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :
1. A Work Of Ages [9:01]
2. The Night, The Fog [9:09]
3. What Dwells Between Fractured Worlds [9:19]
4. To Become His Doorway [9:18]
|THE HALLOWED CATHARSIS (Progressive Death Metal, Canada) sortira son nouvel EP Killowner le 2 juin sur Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. Abduction Sequence
2. Forced Mutation
3. Breeding Pits
4. Swap Meat
5. Strays
6. Killowner
|FUNERALOPOLIS (Death/Doom, Suisse) propose le morceau "Witchcraft Horror" extrait de son premier full-length ...of Deceit and Utter Madness à venir le 27 avril chez Memento Mori. Tracklist :
1. Intro
2. Crawling Caskets
3. House of West
4. Witchcraft Horror
5. Devouring Crypts of Darkness
6. Downfall
7. ...of Deceit and Utter Madness
8. The Envenomed King
9. Into Unknown Kadath
10. Endzeit Burial
|FORMLESS MASTER (Grindcore, Japon/USA) et BAYHT LAHM (Grindcore, USA) vont sortir un split intitulé No Chords Barred le mai via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions Tracklist :
FORMLESS MASTER
1. The Clones Of Bruce Lee
2. Impossibly Mismatched
3. Knocked Down Repeatedly
4. Ballad Of Bolo Yeung
BAYHT LAHM
5. Gente De Sal (Mitos Falsos)
6. .......Of Ruination
7. Xenophobic Nationalists
8. Decadence Of A Capitalist Society
|À l'occasion des trois ans de son premier album, FRACTAL UNIVERSE (Progressive Technical Death Metal, France) a préparé une nouvelle vidéo "Live en Studio", ainsi qu'une série de live streams de l'album sur Twitch.
|RETCHED (Heavy Metal, USA) sortira son premier full-length Horrific dans le courant de l'année.
|HYEMS (Melodic Black Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "In Ketten" extrait de son nouvel opus Anatomy of Failure à venir le 1er mai sur Black Sunset. Tracklist :
1. Triumph des Scheiterns
2. Siechtum – Briefe vom Ende
3. Vom Bankrott einer Seele
4. In diesem Graben
5. Zerwürfnis im Tal Josaphat
6. Morgendämmerung
7. In Ketten
|THE OUTSIDER (Symphonic Death Metal, Mexique) sortira son nouvel album From Ancient Gods and Forbidden Books le 24 avril. Le titre "Bringers of the Apocalypse" avec en guest Kristian Niemann (Sorcerer, ex-Therion) sur un solo, est en écoute ci-dessous.
