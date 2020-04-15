»

(Lien direct) AKOLYTH (Black Metal) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 29 mai via Amor Fati Productions. Tracklist :



1. A Work Of Ages [9:01]

2. The Night, The Fog [9:09]

3. What Dwells Between Fractured Worlds [9:19]

4. To Become His Doorway [9:18]



