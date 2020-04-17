»

(Lien direct) PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) a dévoilé un autre extrait de son nouvel opus Chained to Ossuaries à venir le 27 avril via Memento Mori Records. Il s'agit de "Ornaments of Bones" et ça se passe ici. Tracklist :



1. Exordium

2. Impaler the Redeemer

3. Wreath of Crucifix

4. Across the Shores of Emerald Fractals

5. Ornaments of Bones

6. Chained to Ossuaries

7. Crown of Death

8. Disgraced and Dethroned

9. Antae to the Nothingness

10. Death's Dawn Call