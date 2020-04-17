|
Les news du 17 Avril 2020
News
Les news du 17 Avril 2020 Diabolic - Trivium - Revenge - Vihameditaatio - Carpenter Brut - The Black Dahlia Murder - Cadaver - Mindforce - Shitfucker - Oblivion Gate - Wizards of Hazards - Pyre - Black Altar - Kirkebrann - 16
|»
|DIABOLIC (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Tentacles Industries pour la sortie de son nouvel album intitulé Mausoleum Of The Unholy Ghost. Ce dernier sera disponible à compter du 6 juin aux formats CD, LP et cassette. Les pré-commandes sont lancées ici.
01. Atmosphere Of Dread
02. Raped Of All Sacred
03. Useless Saviour
04. Mausoloeum Of The Unholy Ghost
05. Insanity Mastered
06. Infamous Legacy
07. Passageway To Enchantment
08. Spoken Spite
|
|»
|TRIVIUM (Metalcore mélodique, Etats-Unis) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album What The Dead Men Say qui sortira le 24 avril via Roadrunner Records. "Amongst The Shadows & The Stones" se découvre ci-dessous :
|
|»
|REVENGE (Black Metal, Canada) a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de son album Strike.Smother.Dehumanizel qui sortira le 22 mai via Season Of Mist. " Self Segregation (System Torched)" se découvre ici :
|
|»
|VIHAMEDITAATIO (Black Metal, Finlande) a sorti hier son premier album sur New Era Productions. Intitulé Kuoleman Silmän Kontinuumi, celui-ci se découvre ci-dessous en intégralité :
01. Tyhjyyden nimeen
02. Distaalinen manifestaatio
03. Syntymätön ylösnousemus ajattomaan
04. Irti ihmisyydestä
05. Vastaanota viesti
06. Kaaos järjestää
07. Minuus sulaa
08. En tahdo löytää takaisin
09. Katso syvälle
|
|»
|CARPENTER BRUT (Synthwave, France) à réalisé la bande-son du film Blood Machines dirigé par Seth Ickerman. Cette dernière s'écoute en intégralité ci-dessous. Un pressage vinyle est prévu pour cette année via No Quarter Productions :
|
|»
|Intitulé Verminous, le nouvel album de THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER (Death/Thrash Mélodique, USA) sort aujourd'hui sur Metal Blade Records. Ce dernier est à découvrir en intégralité ci-dessous :
01. Verminous
02. Godlessly
03. Removal of the Oaken Stake
04. Child of Night
05. Sunless Empire
06. The Leather Apron's Scorn
07. How Very Dead
08. The Wereworm's Feast
09. A Womb in Dark Chrysalis (Interlude)
10. Dawn of Rats
|
|»
|CADAVER (Death Metal, Norvège) a sorti aujourd'hui via Nuclear Blast Records un nouveau EP (première sortie depuis 2006) intitulé D.G.A.F.. Ce dernier est en écoute sur les principales plateformes de streaming :
01. D.G.A.F.
02. Deformed Insanity
03. Disgrace
|
|»
|MINDFORCE (Hardcore / Crossover, USA) sortira son nouvel album intitulé "Swingin Swords, Choppin Lords" le 29 avril en vinyle via Triple B Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un court teaser :
|
|»
|SHITFUCKER (Black/Death/Thrash/Punk, USA) propose son nouveau disque Sex With Dead Body en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 20 avril sur Hells Headbangers.
|
|»
|OBLIVION GATE (Black/Doom, Finlande) offre son premier full-length Wisdom of the Grave en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Il est sorti hier chez Aeternitas Tenebrarum Music Foundation.
|
|»
|WIZARDS OF HAZARDS (Doom Metal, Finlande) vient de sortir son nouvel EP Blind Leads The Blind. Vous pouvez l'écouter en entier sur Bandcamp.
|
|»
|PYRE (Death Metal, Russie) a dévoilé un autre extrait de son nouvel opus Chained to Ossuaries à venir le 27 avril via Memento Mori Records. Il s'agit de "Ornaments of Bones" et ça se passe ici. Tracklist :
1. Exordium
2. Impaler the Redeemer
3. Wreath of Crucifix
4. Across the Shores of Emerald Fractals
5. Ornaments of Bones
6. Chained to Ossuaries
7. Crown of Death
8. Disgraced and Dethroned
9. Antae to the Nothingness
10. Death's Dawn Call
|
|»
|BLACK ALTAR (Black Metal, Pologne) et KIRKEBRANN (Black Metal, Norvège) sortiront le 30 juin sur Odium Records un split intitulé Deus Inversus. Tracklist :
-Black Altar-
1. Deus Inversus
2. Ancient Warlust
3. Outro
-Kirkebrann-
4. BegrensaBevissthet
5. Faux Pas
6. Et Nederlag
7. UfødteKlarhet
|
|»
|Le nouvel album de 16 (Sludge / Noisecore, USA) aura pour titre Dream Squasher et sortira le 5 juin sur Relapse Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un premier extrait avec le titre "Candy In Spanish" :
01. Candy In Spanish
02. Me And The Dog Die Together
03. Sadlands
04. Harvester Of Fabrication
05. Acid Tongue
06. Agora (Killed By A Mountain Lion)
07. Ride The Waves
08. Summer Of '96
09. Screw Unto Others
10. Kissing The Choir Boy
|
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
| citer
|
lkea a écrit : Cool, un nouvel album de 16 ! Le sludge revient un peu en force cette année (pas de coup de cœur mais de chouettes sorties), ça fait plaisir !
Le morceau est très plaisant, petit côté indus qui va bien.
| citer
|
Cool, un nouvel album de 16 ! Le sludge revient un peu en force cette année (pas de coup de cœur mais de chouettes sorties), ça fait plaisir !
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
|
GROUPES DU JOUR
|
|16
Sludge / Noisecore - 1991 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Diabolic
Death Metal - 1996 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Mindforce
Hardcore / Crossover - 2016 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Pyre
2011 - Russie
|
|
|
|Revenge
Black Metal - 2000 - Canada
|
|
|
|The Black Dahlia Murder
Death/Thrash mélodique - 2001 - Etats-Unis
|
|
|
|Trivium
Metalcore mélodique - 1999 - Etats-Unis
|
|
2 COMMENTAIRE(S)
17/04/2020 14:55
Le morceau est très plaisant, petit côté indus qui va bien.
17/04/2020 10:50