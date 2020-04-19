»

(Lien direct) HERUKA (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album No Sun Dared Pass Our Windows le 15 juin chez Rude Awakening Records. Tracklist :



1. Time Collapse

2. No Sun Dared Pass Our Windows

3. Walking Dead Syndrome

4. The Eleventh Rule

5. White Coats Don’t Understand

6. Unreal Consciousness (instrumental)

7. The United States of Insanity

8. Two Heads, One Brain

9. Twisted Into Form

10. Let No One Be Saved



