chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
170 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Verse
 Verse - Aggression (C)
Par choochoo		   
Les news du 18 Avril 2020
 Les news du 18 Avril 2020 -... (N)
Par ElGdlMuerte		   
Belore
 Belore - Journey Through M... (C)
Par Goodnacht		   
Les news du 16 Avril 2020
 Les news du 16 Avril 2020 -... (N)
Par Ander		   
Monolord
 Monolord - No Comfort (C)
Par andreas_hansen		   
Hellgarden
 Hellgarden - Making Noise, ... (C)
Par Kamu2Maliak		   
Head of the Demon
 Head of the Demon - Deadly ... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
PPCM #33 - Back to basics
 PPCM #33 - Back to basics - (D)
Par MoM		   
Les news du 17 Avril 2020
 Les news du 17 Avril 2020 -... (N)
Par gulo gulo		   
Act Of Gods
 Act Of Gods - Maat (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   
Skid Row
 Skid Row - Slave To The Grind (C)
Par Niktareum		   
Seance
 Seance - Fornever Laid To Rest (C)
Par Solarian		   
Nightbearer
 Nightbearer - Tales Of Sorc... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - A.N.T.I. (C)
Par Sagamore		   
Caustic Wound
 Caustic Wound - Death Posture (C)
Par gulo gulo		   

Les news du 19 Avril 2020

News
Les news du 19 Avril 2020 Arkan - Heruka - Lymloss - Fleshgod
»
(Lien direct)
ARKAN (Middle Eastern Melodic Death Metal, France) a posté un trailer pour son nouvel opus qui paraîtra le 16 octobre.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HERUKA (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album No Sun Dared Pass Our Windows le 15 juin chez Rude Awakening Records. Tracklist :

1. Time Collapse
2. No Sun Dared Pass Our Windows
3. Walking Dead Syndrome
4. The Eleventh Rule
5. White Coats Don’t Understand
6. Unreal Consciousness (instrumental)
7. The United States of Insanity
8. Two Heads, One Brain
9. Twisted Into Form
10. Let No One Be Saved

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
LYMLOSS (Thrash/Death, France) a sorti une compilation intitulée 1997 via Metal Exhumator. Tracklist :

01. Feel (demo 1997)
02. In Ending (demo 1997)
03. Anger (live Nîmes 22/03/1997)
04. 93 - 54 (live Lézan 29/06/1997)
05. The Absolute Being (live Nîmes 22/03/1997)
06. ...Will See You Again (live Lézan 29/06/1997)
07. Feel (live Lézan 29/06/1997)
08. New 1 (live Lézan 29/06/1997)
09. M.A.R.C.E.L. (live Lézan 29/06/1997)
10. In Ending (live Nîmes 22/03/1997)
11. New 2 (live Lézan 29/06/1997)
12. Warcouncil (live Lézan 29/06/1997)
13. ...What Do You Listen (live Lézan 29/06/1997)		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
FLESHGOD (Black/Death, France) c'est le nouveau projet réunissant Kha-Lash (Khaos-Deï, Kommandatur Porn Club ...) et Max Otero (Mercyless, Undead Prophecies). Le premier EP Impure sortira le 15 mai sur MusikÖ_Eye. Tracklist :

01 Tenebrae
02 Impure
03 Invocation
04 Slave of Belial
05 Antique Evil
06 I Despise Your God
07 Before Dawn
08 Ritualistic Art

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
19 Avril 2020
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
ARTICLES DU JOUR
All Out War
 All Out War
Crawl Among The Filth
2019 - Unbeaten Records		   
Verthebral
 Verthebral
Abysmal Decay
2019 - Transcending Obscurity		   

GROUPES DU JOUR
Arkan
 Arkan
Death mélodique gothique aux influences moyen-orientales - 2005 - France		   
All Out War
Crawl Among The Filth
Lire la chronique
Verthebral
Abysmal Decay
Lire la chronique
Monolord
No Comfort
Lire la chronique
Head of the Demon
Deadly Black Doom
Lire la chronique
SUMMONING ! Les reprises les plus WTF !!!
Lire le podcast
Nôidva
Windseller (EP)
Lire la chronique
PPCM #33 - Back to basics
Lire le podcast
Act Of Gods
Maat
Lire la chronique
Skid Row
Slave To The Grind
Lire la chronique
Calligram
The Eye Is The First Circle
Lire la chronique
Hellgarden
Making Noise, Living Fast
Lire la chronique
Caustic Wound
Death Posture
Lire la chronique
Midnight
Rebirth by Blasphemy
Lire la chronique
Malist
To Mantle the Rising Sun
Lire la chronique
Antagonism
World On Disease
Lire la chronique
Morbid Scum
s/t (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Wormridden
Festering Grave (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Satan
Toutes Ces Horreurs
Lire la chronique
Sadus
A Vision Of Misery
Lire la chronique
Nerve Saw
Peril
Lire la chronique
Regurgitate
Carnivorous Erection
Lire la chronique
Nex Carnis
Black Eternity (EP)
Lire la chronique
Curse Upon A Prayer
Infidel
Lire la chronique
Black Spirit
In A Vortex To The Infinite...
Lire la chronique
Malokarpatan
Krupinské ohne
Lire la chronique
Dark Forest
Oak, Ash & Thorn
Lire la chronique
Carnal Tomb
Descend (EP)
Lire la chronique
Repression
Portals To Twisted Frailtie...
Lire la chronique
Cattle Decapitation
Death Atlas
Lire la chronique
Moribund Scum
Only Death
Lire la chronique