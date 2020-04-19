HERUKA (Black Metal, Italie) sortira son nouvel album No Sun Dared Pass Our Windows le 15 juin chez Rude Awakening Records. Tracklist :
1. Time Collapse
2. No Sun Dared Pass Our Windows
3. Walking Dead Syndrome
4. The Eleventh Rule
5. White Coats Don’t Understand
6. Unreal Consciousness (instrumental)
7. The United States of Insanity
8. Two Heads, One Brain
9. Twisted Into Form
10. Let No One Be Saved
FLESHGOD (Black/Death, France) c'est le nouveau projet réunissant Kha-Lash (Khaos-Deï, Kommandatur Porn Club ...) et Max Otero (Mercyless, Undead Prophecies). Le premier EP Impure sortira le 15 mai sur MusikÖ_Eye. Tracklist :
01 Tenebrae
02 Impure
03 Invocation
04 Slave of Belial
05 Antique Evil
06 I Despise Your God
07 Before Dawn
08 Ritualistic Art
