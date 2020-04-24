GREYHAWK (Epic Heavy/Power, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son premier album Keepers of the Flame à paraître le 16 juin chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :
01. Gates of Time
02. Frozen Star
03. Drop the Hammer
04. Halls of Insanity
05. The Rising Sign
06. R.X.R.O
07. Don't Wait For the Wizard
08. Black Peak
09. Masters of the Sky
10. Ophidian Throne
11. Keepers of the Flame
