(Lien direct) GREYHAWK (Epic Heavy/Power, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son premier album Keepers of the Flame à paraître le 16 juin chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :



01. Gates of Time

02. Frozen Star

03. Drop the Hammer

04. Halls of Insanity

05. The Rising Sign

06. R.X.R.O

07. Don't Wait For the Wizard

08. Black Peak

09. Masters of the Sky

10. Ophidian Throne

11. Keepers of the Flame




