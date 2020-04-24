chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
137 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Neurosis
 Neurosis - The Eye of Every... (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Angel Morgue
 Angel Morgue - Angel Morgue... (C)
Par X-Death		   
Marduk
 Marduk - Rom 5:12 (C)
Par Fabulon		   
Monolord
 Monolord - No Comfort (C)
Par Bras Cassé		   
Liturgy
 Liturgy - Aesthethica (C)
Par choochoo		   
Chapel Of Disease
 Chapel Of Disease - …And As... (C)
Par choochoo		   
Les news du 22 Avril 2020
 Les news du 22 Avril 2020 -... (N)
Par Deathrash		   
Malenuit
 Malenuit - Incandescente (EP) (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Chiens
 Chiens - Vultures Are Our F... (C)
Par Raziel		   
Borgne
 Borgne - Y (C)
Par Fulgrim		   
Wake
 Wake - Devouring Ruin (C)
Par MoM		   
Acid Bath
 Acid Bath - When The Kite S... (C)
Par choochoo		   
Krallice
 Krallice - Diotima (C)
Par choochoo		   
Suicidal Tendencies
 Suicidal Tendencies - The A... (C)
Par choochoo		   
Various Artists
 Various Artists - Brutale G... (C)
Par choochoo		   
Laceration
 Laceration - Remnants (Comp... (C)
Par Keyser		   
The Wizar'd
 The Wizar'd - Subterranean ... (C)
Par lkea		   
Diapsiquir
 Diapsiquir - A.N.T.I. (C)
Par crucifist		   
Verthebral
 Verthebral - Abysmal Decay (C)
Par Jean-Clint		   

Les news du 24 Avril 2020

News
Les news du 24 Avril 2020 Greyhawk - Heinous - Fluids - Bythos - Blasphamagoatachrist - Bâ'a - Hornwood Fell
»
(Lien direct)
GREYHAWK (Epic Heavy/Power, USA) a publié une "lyric video" pour le morceau-titre de son premier album Keepers of the Flame à paraître le 16 juin chez Fighter Records. Tracklist :

01. Gates of Time
02. Frozen Star
03. Drop the Hammer
04. Halls of Insanity
05. The Rising Sign
06. R.X.R.O
07. Don't Wait For the Wizard
08. Black Peak
09. Masters of the Sky
10. Ophidian Throne
11. Keepers of the Flame

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEINOUS (Goregrind/Death, USA) et FLUIDS (Brutal Death/Grind, USA) vont sortir un split intitulé Snuffed / Torture Euphoric le 29 mai via Horror Pain Gore Death Productions. Tracklist :

HEINOUS
1. Severed
2. Shrunken Head
3. Mortuary
4. Killdozer

FLUIDS
5. Capped
6. Chunked



 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BYTHOS (Black Metal, Finlande) sort aujourd'hui son premier longue-durée The Womb of Zero sur Terratur Possessions. Vous pouvez l'écouter ci-dessous.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BLASPHAMAGOATACHRIST (Black Metal, Brésil/Canada) propose son premier long-format Bastardizing the Purity en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 27 avril chez Nuclear War Now! Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
BÂ'A (Black Metal, France) offre son premier full-length Deus Qui Non Mentitur en écoute intégrale. Sortie aujourd'hui via Osmose Productions.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HORNWOOD FELL (Black Metal, Italie) a mis en ligne une "lyric video" pour le morceau "The Giantess" issu de son nouvel album Cursed Thoughts à venir le 26 juin sur Kadabra Music.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
24 Avril 2020
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Bâ'a
 Bâ'a
Black Metal Multifacettes - France		   
Blasphamagoatachrist
 Blasphamagoatachrist
Black Metal - 2017 - Brésil / Canada		   
Fluids
 Fluids
Death Metal - 2018 - Etats-Unis		   
Angerot
The Divine Apostate
Lire la chronique
Pro Death Corps
Quarantine
Lire la chronique
Angel Morgue
Angel Morgue (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Chiens
Vultures Are Our Future
Lire la chronique
Wake
Devouring Ruin
Lire la chronique
Necrobiosis
The Pile Of Decayed Entrail...
Lire la chronique
Laceration
Remnants (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
The Wizar'd
Subterranean Exile
Lire la chronique
Goats Of Doom
Tie On Hänen Omilleen
Lire la chronique
All Out War
Crawl Among The Filth
Lire la chronique
Verthebral
Abysmal Decay
Lire la chronique
Monolord
No Comfort
Lire la chronique
Head of the Demon
Deadly Black Doom
Lire la chronique
SUMMONING ! Les reprises les plus WTF !!!
Lire le podcast
Nôidva
Windseller (EP)
Lire la chronique
PPCM #33 - Back to basics
Lire le podcast
Act Of Gods
Maat
Lire la chronique
Skid Row
Slave To The Grind
Lire la chronique
Calligram
The Eye Is The First Circle
Lire la chronique
Hellgarden
Making Noise, Living Fast
Lire la chronique
Caustic Wound
Death Posture
Lire la chronique
Midnight
Rebirth by Blasphemy
Lire la chronique
Malist
To Mantle the Rising Sun
Lire la chronique
Antagonism
World On Disease
Lire la chronique
Morbid Scum
s/t (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Wormridden
Festering Grave (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Satan
Toutes Ces Horreurs
Lire la chronique
Sadus
A Vision Of Misery
Lire la chronique
Nerve Saw
Peril
Lire la chronique
Regurgitate
Carnivorous Erection
Lire la chronique