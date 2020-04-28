Les news du 28 Avril 2020
|ANCIENT BURIAL (Black Metal, Portugal) propose son premier full-length Beyond the Watchtowers en écoute intégrale ici. Sortie le 1er mai sur Signal Rex.
|PAGAN (Black Metal, Turquie) ressortira sa dernière démo Rehearsal Tape '19 le 29 mai au format CD sur Saturnal Records. Tracklist :
1. The Longing and the Ancient Ones
2. Marching of the Hordes
3. The Quest of the Chronomancer
4. Shamanic Flames
5. The Wyrmweaver
6. Elenyr
7. The Ascending
|EVILFEAST (Black Metal, Pologne) et UUNTAR (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortiront le 30 avril un split CD intitulé Odes To Lands Of Past Traditions (une version LP est prévue pour plus tard). Celui-ci sera disponible via New Era Productions.
