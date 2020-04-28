»

(Lien direct) PAGAN (Black Metal, Turquie) ressortira sa dernière démo Rehearsal Tape '19 le 29 mai au format CD sur Saturnal Records. Tracklist :



1. The Longing and the Ancient Ones

2. Marching of the Hordes

3. The Quest of the Chronomancer

4. Shamanic Flames

5. The Wyrmweaver

6. Elenyr

7. The Ascending