chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
168 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
Nargaroth
 Nargaroth - Era of Threnody (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Ramesses
 Ramesses - Misanthropic Alc... (C)
Par choochoo		   
Fleurety
 Fleurety - Min Tid Skal Komme (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Hidden ... (C)
Par coreandcoupdate		   
SUMMONING ! Les reprises les plus WTF !!!
 SUMMONING ! Les reprises le... (D)
Par dolmorgoth		   
Mötley Crüe
 Mötley Crüe - The Dirt (Com... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Glaciation
 Glaciation - Ultime éclat (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
My Dying Bride
 My Dying Bride - The Ghost ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Malist
 Malist - To Mantle the Risi... (C)
Par Solarian		   

Les news du 28 Avril 2020

News
Les news du 28 Avril 2020 Ancient Burial - Head of the Demon - Order of Orias - Pagan - Evilfeast - Uuntar
»
(Lien direct)
ANCIENT BURIAL (Black Metal, Portugal) propose son premier full-length Beyond the Watchtowers en écoute intégrale ici. Sortie le 1er mai sur Signal Rex.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEAD OF THE DEMON (Black/Doom, Suède) a dévoilé son nouvel opus Deadly Black Doom sur ce lien. Sortie le 30 avril chez Invictus Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ORDER OF ORIAS (Black Metal, Australie) offre son nouvel album Ablaze en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie le 30 avril via W.T.C. Productions.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PAGAN (Black Metal, Turquie) ressortira sa dernière démo Rehearsal Tape '19 le 29 mai au format CD sur Saturnal Records. Tracklist :

1. The Longing and the Ancient Ones
2. Marching of the Hordes
3. The Quest of the Chronomancer
4. Shamanic Flames
5. The Wyrmweaver
6. Elenyr
7. The Ascending		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
EVILFEAST (Black Metal, Pologne) et UUNTAR (Black Metal, Pays-Bas) sortiront le 30 avril un split CD intitulé Odes To Lands Of Past Traditions (une version LP est prévue pour plus tard). Celui-ci sera disponible via New Era Productions.		 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
28 Avril 2020
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Evilfeast
 Evilfeast
Black Metal Atmosphérique - 1998 - Pologne		   
Head of the Demon
 Head of the Demon
Doom / Black Metal - 2012 - Suède		   
Order of Orias
 Order of Orias
Black A.M.S.G. - 2007 - Australie		   
Savage Annihilation
Soumises A La Procréation (...
Lire la chronique
Mötley Crüe
The Dirt (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
No Code
Lire la chronique
Fleurety
Min Tid Skal Komme
Lire la chronique
My Dying Bride
The Ghost of Orion
Lire la chronique
Keverra
Keverra
Lire la chronique
Thy Art Is Murder
Human Target
Lire la chronique
Necrowretch
The Ones From Hell
Lire la chronique
Glaciation
Ultime éclat
Lire la chronique
Angerot
The Divine Apostate
Lire la chronique
Pro Death Corps
Quarantine
Lire la chronique
Angel Morgue
Angel Morgue (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Chiens
Vultures Are Our Future
Lire la chronique
Wake
Devouring Ruin
Lire la chronique
Necrobiosis
The Pile Of Decayed Entrail...
Lire la chronique
Laceration
Remnants (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
The Wizar'd
Subterranean Exile
Lire la chronique
Goats Of Doom
Tie On Hänen Omilleen
Lire la chronique
All Out War
Crawl Among The Filth
Lire la chronique
Verthebral
Abysmal Decay
Lire la chronique
Monolord
No Comfort
Lire la chronique
Head of the Demon
Deadly Black Doom
Lire la chronique
SUMMONING ! Les reprises les plus WTF !!!
Lire le podcast
Nôidva
Windseller (EP)
Lire la chronique
PPCM #33 - Back to basics
Lire le podcast
Act Of Gods
Maat
Lire la chronique
Skid Row
Slave To The Grind
Lire la chronique
Calligram
The Eye Is The First Circle
Lire la chronique
Hellgarden
Making Noise, Living Fast
Lire la chronique
Caustic Wound
Death Posture
Lire la chronique