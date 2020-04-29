»

(Lien direct) OBSCENE (Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Bless The Giver of Oblivion" qui figure sur son premier full-length The Inhabitable Dark à paraître le 12 juin via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :



1. Without Honor and Humanity

2. Bless the Giver of Oblivion

3. All Innocence Burns Here

4. They Delight in Extinction

5. Black Hole of Calcutta

6. Isolated Dumping Grounds

7. This is He Who Kills

8. The Inhabitable Dark