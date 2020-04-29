chargement...

Abhomine
 Abhomine - Proselyte Parasi... (C)
Par Keyser		   
Morguiliath
 Morguiliath - Age of Misant... (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Elder
 Elder - Lore (C)
Par choochoo		   
Blood Incantation
 Blood Incantation - Hidden ... (C)
Par Dead		   
Nargaroth
 Nargaroth - Era of Threnody (C)
Par Solarian		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Hallucinogen (C)
Par gulo gulo		   
Ramesses
 Ramesses - Misanthropic Alc... (C)
Par choochoo		   
Fleurety
 Fleurety - Min Tid Skal Komme (C)
Par Dysthymie		   
Mötley Crüe
 Mötley Crüe - The Dirt (Com... (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
Glaciation
 Glaciation - Ultime éclat (C)
Par Oxcidium		   
My Dying Bride
 My Dying Bride - The Ghost ... (C)
Par Caïn Marchen...		   
Malist
 Malist - To Mantle the Risi... (C)
Par Solarian		   

News
Les news du 29 Avril 2020 Azziard - Zatyr - Obscene - Abduction - Deranged - Deathing - KRMPS - Magick Touch
AZZIARD (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Liber Secondus - Exégèse qui sortira finalement le 5 juin via Malpermesita Records. "Images Of The Wanderer" s'écoute ci-dessous :

ZATYR (Occult Heavy Metal, Suède) a publié le titre "Heart and Vision" issu de son premier EP Ornament of Proposition prévu le 22 mai chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Forbidden Rites
2. Fire Prophecy
3. I Hear Her Calling
4. Heart and Vision

OBSCENE (Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Bless The Giver of Oblivion" qui figure sur son premier full-length The Inhabitable Dark à paraître le 12 juin via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :

1. Without Honor and Humanity
2. Bless the Giver of Oblivion
3. All Innocence Burns Here
4. They Delight in Extinction
5. Black Hole of Calcutta
6. Isolated Dumping Grounds
7. This is He Who Kills
ABDUCTION (Progressive Black/Death, France) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel opus Jehanne qui sort ce jour sur Finisterian Dead End.

DERANGED (Brutal Death, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo "playthrough" du titre "Quarantine Required For Living Entities" extrait de son nouvel album Deeds Of Ruthless Violence sorti le mois dernier chez Agonia Records.

DEATHING (Death Metal, Finlande) sortira son premier EP All Hail The Decay le 22 mai via Inverse Records. Tracklist :

1. Kings of Terror
2. Crash & Burn
3. Dead World Alive
4. Sickness
5. Blinded By Fear (At The Gates cover)

KRMPS (Grindcore, Finlande) a mis en ligne son premier single "Kiiltokuva". Il s'agit d'un one-man band sans guitare.

MAGICK TOUCH (Heavy Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Heads Have Got to Rock'n'Roll le 26 juin sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :

1. (This isn't) Your First Rodeo
2. Watchman's Requiem
3. To the Limit
4. Love is a Heart Disease
5. Ready for the Quake
6. Bad Decisions
7. Phantom Friend
8. Waiting for the Parasites
9. Daggers Dance
10. Doomsday I'm in Love

29 Avril 2020
29 Avril 2020
