AZZIARD (Black Metal, France) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Liber Secondus - Exégèse qui sortira finalement le 5 juin via Malpermesita Records. "Images Of The Wanderer" s'écoute ci-dessous :
OBSCENE (Death Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Bless The Giver of Oblivion" qui figure sur son premier full-length The Inhabitable Dark à paraître le 12 juin via Blood Harvest Records. Tracklist :
1. Without Honor and Humanity
2. Bless the Giver of Oblivion
3. All Innocence Burns Here
4. They Delight in Extinction
5. Black Hole of Calcutta
6. Isolated Dumping Grounds
7. This is He Who Kills
8. The Inhabitable Dark
DERANGED (Brutal Death, Suède) a mis en ligne une vidéo "playthrough" du titre "Quarantine Required For Living Entities" extrait de son nouvel album Deeds Of Ruthless Violence sorti le mois dernier chez Agonia Records.
MAGICK TOUCH (Heavy Metal, Norvège) sortira son nouvel album Heads Have Got to Rock'n'Roll le 26 juin sur Edged Circle Productions. Tracklist :
1. (This isn't) Your First Rodeo
2. Watchman's Requiem
3. To the Limit
4. Love is a Heart Disease
5. Ready for the Quake
6. Bad Decisions
7. Phantom Friend
8. Waiting for the Parasites
9. Daggers Dance
10. Doomsday I'm in Love
Par Keyser
Par Sakrifiss
Par choochoo
Par Dead
Par Solarian
Par gulo gulo
Par choochoo
Par Dysthymie
Par Oxcidium
Par Oxcidium
Par Caïn Marchen...
Par Solarian