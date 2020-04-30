»

GLOOM (Black Metal avec des membres de Nekrokrist SS, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Rider of the Last Light le 26 juin chez Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :



1. Bleed

2. Iron Claws of Black Metal

3. Fuck Your Faith

4. Deep in the Ground

5. No Mercy After Sunset

6. Murder Yourself

7. By Your Own Hands

8. Rider of the Last Light



