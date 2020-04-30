chargement...

Les news du 30 Avril 2020

News
Les news du 30 Avril 2020 Frozen Soul - Crypts Of Despair - Gloom - Nadir - Hexenbrett - Golden Ashes - Virocracy
»
(Lien direct)
FROZEN SOUL (Death Metal, USA) vient de signer sur Century Media Records pour la sortie cet automne de son premier album intitulé Crypts Of Ice.

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTS OF DESPAIR (Death Metal, Lituanie) vient de signer sur Transcending Obscurity pour la sortie de son nouvel album All Light Swallowed. Un premier extrait est en ligne ci-dessous. Tracklist :

1. Being – Erased
2. Anguished Exhale
3. Choked by the Void
4. Condemned to Life
5. Synergy of Suffering
6. The Great End
7. Disgust
8. Excruciating Weight
9. Bleak View

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GLOOM (Black Metal avec des membres de Nekrokrist SS, Finlande) sortira son premier long-format Rider of the Last Light le 26 juin chez Spread Evil Productions. Tracklist :

1. Bleed
2. Iron Claws of Black Metal
3. Fuck Your Faith
4. Deep in the Ground
5. No Mercy After Sunset
6. Murder Yourself
7. By Your Own Hands
8. Rider of the Last Light

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
NADIR (Blackened Hardcore, Norvège) a dévoilé son premier EP The Great Dying en intégralité à cette adresse. Sortie demain.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HEXENBRETT (Black/Heavy, Allemagne) a posé le titre "The Spider Song" extrait de son premier full-length Zweite Beschwörung: Ein Kind zu töten à paraître le 22 mai via Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Ein Kind Zu Töten (I)
2. Lass Schlafende Leichen Ruhen
3. Spalovac Mrtvol
4. La Tumba De Los Muertos Viviente
5. The Spider Song
6. Ein Kind Zu Töten (II)
7. Attraverso Sette Porte All'Inferno
8. Blutige Seide
9. Les Reqiuem Des Vampires

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOLDEN ASHES (projet Atmospheric Black/Drone de Maurice de Jong de Gnaw Their Tongues, Pays-Bas) offre son nouvel album In the Lugubrious Silence of Eternal Night en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie demain sur Oaken Palace Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VIROCRACY (Progressive Death Metal, Allemagne) a mis en ligne une vidéo pour le morceau "Walking Ghost" extrait de son premier full-length Irradiation sorti le mois dernier.

 Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
30 Avril 2020
Shaytan

2 COMMENTAIRE(S)

northstar citer
northstar
30/04/2020 16:30
Pour les milliers de personnes intéressées ,le Golden Ashes ,on peut aussi déjà l'écouter direct sur le bandcamp de Gnaw Their Tongues.
Jean-Clint citer
Jean-Clint
30/04/2020 16:12
Sympa ce nouveau CRYPTS OF DESPAIR, hâte de voir le reste de l'album !

