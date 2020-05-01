»

(Lien direct) The Affair Of The Poisons, le nouvel album de HELLRIPPER (Black/Thrash, Autriche) sortira le 9 octobre sur Peaceville Records. L'artwork ci-contre est signé Skaðvaldur.



HELLRIPPER a écrit : ‘The Affair of the Poisons’ contains the mixture of thrash/black/speed metal and punk that Hellripper has become known for, but this time I feel that the end result is more cohesive. Some of the tracks are more straight-forward while others contain some twists and parts that are new to the Hellripper sound.

As always, the whole writing and recording process was done at home by myself, with a few friends of mine contributing some additional vocals and lead guitar parts. The album was mixed by myself and was mastered by Brad Boatright at AUDIOSIEGE who did an amazing job.

Lyrically, the album’s themes primarily revolve around witchcraft and the occult, with some tracks being based on historical events (‘The Affair of the Poisons’, ‘Beyond the Convent Walls’) and Scottish legend (‘Vampire’s Grave’).

Skaðvaldur did an excellent job, as he always does, of creating a piece of artwork that both represents the album’s themes, as well as being a somewhat of a homage in style to the old B-horror movie posters that inspired a few of the album’s tracks.”

We will release details of new tracks and pre-orders in the coming weeks so keep an eye out for that!

To coincide with the release of the album, as previously announced, we will be playing a some UK headline shows as well as joining Midnight on their European tour in October.

Cheers to all for the support that has allowed me to get this far, and I'm excited to get this album out there! I Hope you are all keeping safe out there!