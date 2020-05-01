chargement...

haut de page
Remontez pour accéder au menu
162 visiteurs :: Invité  » se connecter  » s'enregistrer
LES SORTIES REMEMBER COMMENTAIRES
All Out War
 All Out War - Crawl Among T... (C)
Par InnerDam		   
Ulcerate
 Ulcerate - Stare Into Death... (C)
Par TarGhost		   
Norman Shores
 Norman Shores - De l'ombre ... (C)
Par Emperor68		   
Aoratos
 Aoratos - Gods Without Name (C)
Par Emperor68		   
Rotting Christ
 Rotting Christ - The Heretics (C)
Par Emperor68		   
Mayhem
 Mayhem - Daemon (C)
Par Emperor68		   
Darkthrone
 Darkthrone - Old Star (C)
Par Emperor68		   
Deathspell Omega
 Deathspell Omega - The Furn... (C)
Par Emperor68		   
Sinmara
 Sinmara - Hvísl Stjarnanna (C)
Par Emperor68		   
Les news du 30 Avril 2020
 Les news du 30 Avril 2020 -... (N)
Par northstar		   
Tool
 Tool - Fear Inoculum (C)
Par Emperor68		   
Misþyrming
 Misþyrming - Algleymi (C)
Par Emperor68		   
White Ward
 White Ward - Love Exchange ... (C)
Par Emperor68		   
Leprous
 Leprous - Pitfalls (C)
Par Emperor68		   
Yerûšelem
 Yerûšelem - The Sublime (C)
Par Emperor68		   
Blut Aus Nord
 Blut Aus Nord - Hallucinogen (C)
Par Emperor68		   
Nyrst
 Nyrst - Orsök (C)
Par Sakrifiss		   
Andavald
 Andavald - Undir Skyggðarha... (C)
Par choochoo		   
Abhomine
 Abhomine - Proselyte Parasi... (C)
Par Deathrash		   
Prion
 Prion - Aberrant Calamity (C)
Par Keyser		   
Nocturnal Graves
 Nocturnal Graves - Titan (C)
Par Charon Del H...		   

Les news du 1 Mai 2020

News
Les news du 1 Mai 2020 Behold The Arctopus - Tøronto - Cryptic Shift - In Mourning - Irae - Khthoniik Cerviiks - Armnatt - Insaniam - Val Tvoar - Paradise Lost - Sombre Héritage - Hellripper - Serment
»
(Lien direct)
BEHOLD THE ARCTOPUS (Technical Progressive Metal, USA) a mis en ligne le morceau "Forgotten Explanations" tiré de son nouvel opus Hapeleptic Overtrove qui sort le 12 juin via Willowtip Records. Tracklist :

1 Quithtion
2 Adult Contemporary
3 Telapthy Apathy
4 Blessing in Disgust
5 Forgotten Explanations
6 Other Realms (Instrumental)
7 Perverse.Esoteric.Different.
8 Hapelectic Perspective Request
9 Quithtion Overtrove

Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
TØRONTO (Speed Metal/Punk, Suède) a posté le titre "Ride the Rails" figurant sur son premier EP Under Siege à venir le 22 mai sur Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :

1. Fast and Filthy
2. Fire in Sight
3. Frostbite Bitch
4. Mud City Maze
5. 23-11-0
6. Ride the Rails
7. UBunker (Under Siege)
8. Lights Out at Bedlam

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CRYPTIC SHIFT (Technical Thrash/Death, Angleterre) propose son premier full-length Visitations From Enceladus en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 4 mai chez Blood Harvest Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IN MOURNING (Progressive Melodic Death Metal, Suède) va rééditer son album Monolith (2010) le 24 juillet via Agonia Records. Les détails :

Formats and merchandise:
- Digipak CD.
- Double black LP.
- Double baby pink LP (limit. to 100 hand-numbered copies).
- Double color in color LP (limit. to 150 hand-numbered copies).
- T-shirt.

Tracklist:
1. For You to Know
2. Debris
3. The Poet and the Painter of Souls
4. The Smoke
5. A Shade of Plague
6. With You Came Silence
7. Pale Eye Revelation
8. The Final Solution (Entering the Black Lodge)

IN MOURNING line-up:
Tobias Netzell - guitars, vocals
Sebastian Svalland - bass
Björn Pettersson - guitars, vocals
Tim Nedergård - guitars
Joakim Strandberg Nilsson - drums

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
IRAE (Black Metal, Portugal) sortira son nouveau long-format Lurking in the Depths le 26 juin sur Signal Rex. Tracklist :

1. Nightshade
2. Black Metal Violador
3. Ratazanas
4. A Blaze in the Mist
5. Between Ruins
6. Encurralado
7. Calor, Fome e Doenças
8. Carved in Pit Stones

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
KHTHONIIK CERVIIKS (Death/Black, Allemagne) sortira son nouveau disque Æequiizoiikum le 17 juillet chez Iron Bonehead Productions. Tracklist :

1. KC Exhalement 4.0 (Welcome to HAL)
2. Odyssey 3000
3. Æequiizoiikum (Mothraiik Rites)
4. Δt (Recite The Kriitiikal Mæss)
5. Para-Dog-Son - Demagorgon
6. Kollektiing Koffiin Naiils (Délire des Négations Sequence 1.0)
7. Bloodless Epiiphany (Délire des Négations Sequence 2.0)
8. KC Inhalement 4.0 (Nothiing-Niihiil-Non)

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ARMNATT (Black Metal, Portugal) offre son nouvel opus Dense Fog en écoute intégrale à cette adresse. Sortie aujourd'hui via Signa Rex.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
INSANIAM (Black Metal, Espagne) a dévoilé le morceau "Homo insecta" tiré de son nouvel album du même nom à paraître fin mai-début juin.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
VAL TVOAR (Stoner Metal/Rock, Estonie) vient de sortir son nouvel EP ... Ja sahiseb vikat. Vous pouvez l'écouter sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
PARADISE LOST (Death/Doom) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Obsidian le 15 mai sur Nuclear Blast Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Ghosts" :

01. Darker Thoughts
02. Fall From Grace (YouTube)
03. Ghosts
04. The Devil Embraced
05. Forskaen
06. Serenity
07. Ending Days
08. Hope Dies Young
09. Ravenghast
10. Hear The Night
11. Defiler

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le label Sepulchral Productions vient d'annoncer la sortie du premier album de SOMBRE HÉRITAGE (Black Metal, Canada), projet mené par Exu. Celui-ci aura pour titre Alpha Ursae Minoris et sortira le 24 juin.

Sepulchral Productions a écrit : Les projets parallèles seront à l’honneur pour nos prochaines sorties, étant donné qu’en plus de Serment de Moribond, nous lancerons également le premier album du nouveau projet d’un autre vétéran de la scène québécoise, à savoir Exu d’Hak-Ed-Damm. Avec Alpha Ursae Minoris, Exu pose les premières pierres d’un black plus mélancolique et contemplatif, un peu plus près de ce qui se fait typiquement au Québec, tout en demeurant axé sur les « riffs » et les changements de tempo. Un premier album que les amateurs de Black Metal puissant et mélodique ne voudront certainement pas manquer! 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Intitulé The Affair Of The Poisons, le nouvel album de HELLRIPPER (Black/Thrash, Autriche) sortira le 9 octobre sur Peaceville Records. L'artwork ci-contre est signé Skaðvaldur.

HELLRIPPER a écrit : ‘The Affair of the Poisons’ contains the mixture of thrash/black/speed metal and punk that Hellripper has become known for, but this time I feel that the end result is more cohesive. Some of the tracks are more straight-forward while others contain some twists and parts that are new to the Hellripper sound.
As always, the whole writing and recording process was done at home by myself, with a few friends of mine contributing some additional vocals and lead guitar parts. The album was mixed by myself and was mastered by Brad Boatright at AUDIOSIEGE who did an amazing job.
Lyrically, the album’s themes primarily revolve around witchcraft and the occult, with some tracks being based on historical events (‘The Affair of the Poisons’, ‘Beyond the Convent Walls’) and Scottish legend (‘Vampire’s Grave’).
Skaðvaldur did an excellent job, as he always does, of creating a piece of artwork that both represents the album’s themes, as well as being a somewhat of a homage in style to the old B-horror movie posters that inspired a few of the album’s tracks.”
We will release details of new tracks and pre-orders in the coming weeks so keep an eye out for that!
To coincide with the release of the album, as previously announced, we will be playing a some UK headline shows as well as joining Midnight on their European tour in October.
Cheers to all for the support that has allowed me to get this far, and I'm excited to get this album out there! I Hope you are all keeping safe out there! 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SERMENT (Black Metal, Canada) est le projet solo de Moribound du groupe Forteresse. Son premier album intitulé Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté sortira le 24 juin via Sepulchral Productions.

Sepulchral Productions a écrit : Nous sommes heureux d’annoncer la sortie prochaine du premier album solo de Moribond (Forteresse, Ephemer), Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté. Moribond présente cette œuvre comme un album concept racontant la légende d'un pacte avec le diable et la quête d'un héritage perdu, un voyage sombre et épique au cœur des forêts québécoises enneigées, enfouies par-delà les neiges des époques. L'album se veut une déclaration puissante de tout ce que représente le Métal Noir Québécois pur en terme d'exploration sonique et thématique. Musicalement, bien qu’on puisse reconnaître la griffe de son créateur, Serment explore des avenues plus crues et symphoniques que Forteresse, mais qui sauront sans contredit combler les fans du groupe! 		Les news du
Thrasho Keyser + AxGxB
1 Mai 2020
Shaytan

AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE

 
Vous devez être enregistré(e) et connecté(e) pour participer.
GROUPES DU JOUR
Khthoniik Cerviiks
 Khthoniik Cerviiks
Black/Death Metal - 2013 - Allemagne		   
Paradise Lost
 Paradise Lost
Doom death - 1988 - Royaume-Uni		   
Testament
Titans of Creation
Lire la chronique
Nyrst
Orsök
Lire la chronique
Andavald
Undir Skyggðarhaldi
Lire la chronique
Prion
Aberrant Calamity
Lire la chronique
Ulcerate
Stare Into Death and Be Still
Lire la chronique
Abhomine
Proselyte Parasite Plague
Lire la chronique
Morguiliath
Age of Misanthropia, Human ...
Lire la chronique
Ensnared
Inimicus Generis Humani
Lire la chronique
Savage Annihilation
Soumises A La Procréation (...
Lire la chronique
Mötley Crüe
The Dirt (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
Pearl Jam
No Code
Lire la chronique
Fleurety
Min Tid Skal Komme
Lire la chronique
My Dying Bride
The Ghost of Orion
Lire la chronique
Keverra
Keverra
Lire la chronique
Thy Art Is Murder
Human Target
Lire la chronique
Necrowretch
The Ones From Hell
Lire la chronique
Glaciation
Ultime éclat
Lire la chronique
Angerot
The Divine Apostate
Lire la chronique
Pro Death Corps
Quarantine
Lire la chronique
Angel Morgue
Angel Morgue (Démo)
Lire la chronique
Chiens
Vultures Are Our Future
Lire la chronique
Wake
Devouring Ruin
Lire la chronique
Necrobiosis
The Pile Of Decayed Entrail...
Lire la chronique
Laceration
Remnants (Compil.)
Lire la chronique
The Wizar'd
Subterranean Exile
Lire la chronique
Goats Of Doom
Tie On Hänen Omilleen
Lire la chronique
All Out War
Crawl Among The Filth
Lire la chronique
Verthebral
Abysmal Decay
Lire la chronique
Monolord
No Comfort
Lire la chronique
Head of the Demon
Deadly Black Doom
Lire la chronique