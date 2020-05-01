|
Les news du 1 Mai 2020
Les news du 1 Mai 2020
|PARADISE LOST (Death/Doom) sortira son nouvel album intitulé Obsidian le 15 mai sur Nuclear Blast Records. Découvrez ci-dessous un nouvel extrait avec le titre "Ghosts" :
01. Darker Thoughts
02. Fall From Grace (YouTube)
03. Ghosts
04. The Devil Embraced
05. Forskaen
06. Serenity
07. Ending Days
08. Hope Dies Young
09. Ravenghast
10. Hear The Night
11. Defiler
|Le label Sepulchral Productions vient d'annoncer la sortie du premier album de SOMBRE HÉRITAGE (Black Metal, Canada), projet mené par Exu. Celui-ci aura pour titre Alpha Ursae Minoris et sortira le 24 juin.
Sepulchral Productions a écrit : Les projets parallèles seront à l’honneur pour nos prochaines sorties, étant donné qu’en plus de Serment de Moribond, nous lancerons également le premier album du nouveau projet d’un autre vétéran de la scène québécoise, à savoir Exu d’Hak-Ed-Damm. Avec Alpha Ursae Minoris, Exu pose les premières pierres d’un black plus mélancolique et contemplatif, un peu plus près de ce qui se fait typiquement au Québec, tout en demeurant axé sur les « riffs » et les changements de tempo. Un premier album que les amateurs de Black Metal puissant et mélodique ne voudront certainement pas manquer!
|Intitulé The Affair Of The Poisons, le nouvel album de HELLRIPPER (Black/Thrash, Autriche) sortira le 9 octobre sur Peaceville Records. L'artwork ci-contre est signé Skaðvaldur.
HELLRIPPER a écrit : ‘The Affair of the Poisons’ contains the mixture of thrash/black/speed metal and punk that Hellripper has become known for, but this time I feel that the end result is more cohesive. Some of the tracks are more straight-forward while others contain some twists and parts that are new to the Hellripper sound.
As always, the whole writing and recording process was done at home by myself, with a few friends of mine contributing some additional vocals and lead guitar parts. The album was mixed by myself and was mastered by Brad Boatright at AUDIOSIEGE who did an amazing job.
Lyrically, the album’s themes primarily revolve around witchcraft and the occult, with some tracks being based on historical events (‘The Affair of the Poisons’, ‘Beyond the Convent Walls’) and Scottish legend (‘Vampire’s Grave’).
Skaðvaldur did an excellent job, as he always does, of creating a piece of artwork that both represents the album’s themes, as well as being a somewhat of a homage in style to the old B-horror movie posters that inspired a few of the album’s tracks.”
We will release details of new tracks and pre-orders in the coming weeks so keep an eye out for that!
To coincide with the release of the album, as previously announced, we will be playing a some UK headline shows as well as joining Midnight on their European tour in October.
Cheers to all for the support that has allowed me to get this far, and I'm excited to get this album out there! I Hope you are all keeping safe out there!
|SERMENT (Black Metal, Canada) est le projet solo de Moribound du groupe Forteresse. Son premier album intitulé Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté sortira le 24 juin via Sepulchral Productions.
Sepulchral Productions a écrit : Nous sommes heureux d’annoncer la sortie prochaine du premier album solo de Moribond (Forteresse, Ephemer), Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté. Moribond présente cette œuvre comme un album concept racontant la légende d'un pacte avec le diable et la quête d'un héritage perdu, un voyage sombre et épique au cœur des forêts québécoises enneigées, enfouies par-delà les neiges des époques. L'album se veut une déclaration puissante de tout ce que représente le Métal Noir Québécois pur en terme d'exploration sonique et thématique. Musicalement, bien qu’on puisse reconnaître la griffe de son créateur, Serment explore des avenues plus crues et symphoniques que Forteresse, mais qui sauront sans contredit combler les fans du groupe!
