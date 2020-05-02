chargement...

Les news du 2 Mai 2020

News
Les news du 2 Mai 2020 ACxDC - Drops of Heart - Queenmaker - The Funeral Orchestra - Oblivion Beach - Eternal Evil - Ad Patres - Suffering Hour - Enevelde - Cauldron Black Ram
»
(Lien direct)
ACXDC (Grindcore / Powerviolence, USA) sortira son nouvel album le 15 mai via Prosthetic Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Satan Is King. Ci-dessous un troisième extrait avec le titre "Gorged" :

01. Singe
02. Mouth Breather
03. Gorged
04. Satan Is King (Bandcamp)
05. Turncoat
06. Matapacos
07. Copsucker (Bandcamp)
08. Propaganda Of The Deed
09. Exercise In Futility
10. Urban Blight
11. Come Out Fighting
12. Revenge
13. Ashes To Ashes
14. Back in Black Bloc
15. Maggot Museum

»
(Lien direct)
DROPS OF HEART (Melodic Death Metal/Metalcore/Deathcore, Russie) sortira son nouveau disque Stargazers le 22 juillet. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

Echoes
Frost Grip (feat. Richard Sjunnesson)
Knot
Escapist
Lull
Starlight (feat. Bjorn Strid)
Modern Madness
Coffin
Exodus
Death Lover
Discoverers
Stargazers
»
(Lien direct)
QUEENMAKER (Hard Rock, Suède) sortira son premier single "Under the Kiss" le 26 juin chez Edged Circle Productions. La face B, "Hold on to Love", est en écoute sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
THE FUNERAL ORCHESTRA (Funeral Doom, Suède) sortira son nouvel opus Negative Evocation Rites le 15 juillet via Nuclear War Now! Productions. Un extrait est en ligne sur Bandcamp.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OBLIVION BEACH (Doom Rock/Metal, Finlande) a dévoilé un nouveau morceau intitulé "Elektrik Forest".

»
(Lien direct)
ETERNAL EVIL (Black/Thrash, Suède) compose actuellement pour un premier full-length après avoir sorti fin 2019 sa démo Rise of Death que vous pouvez écouter à cette adresse.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Ci-dessous la dernière vidéo d'AD PATRES (Death Brutal, France) pour le titre "The Disappearance Of I". Celui-ci est tiré de l'album A Brief Introduction To Human Experiments sorti en février dernier via Xenokorp.

01. Shock Therapy
02. Mechanical Enlightenment
03. The Disappearance Of I
04. Led By Flesh
05. Symbiosick
06. Sermon
07. Verses Void
08. Spellbound
09. Enclosing Terror
10. The Floating Point

»
(Lien direct)
SUFFERING HOUR (Black / Death Metal) fera son retour à l'automne avec un nouvel album intitulé The Cyclic Reckoning. Celui-ci sortira via Profound Lore Records.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
ENEVELDE (Black Metal, Norvège) est le projet solo du chanteur de Misotheist. Son premier album éponyme sortira à la fin du mois sur Terratur Possessions. En voici un premier extrait proposée dans une version éditée :

»
(Lien direct)
Prévu pour le 22 mai sur 20 Buck Spin Records, le nouvel album de CAULDRON BLACK RAM (Black/Death, Australie) intitulé Slaver se dévoile aujourd'hui à travers un deuxième extrait à découvrir ci-dessous :

01. Flame
02. Smoke Pours From The Orifices Of The Crematory Idol
03. Stones Break Bones
04. Graves Awaiting Corpses
05. His Appearance
06. Whore To War (Bandcamp)
07. Temples To Death
08. Slaver
09. The Pit
10. His Exultance

Thrasho AxGxB + Keyser
2 Mai 2020
Shaytan

