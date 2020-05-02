»

(Lien direct) ACXDC (Grindcore / Powerviolence, USA) sortira son nouvel album le 15 mai via Prosthetic Records. Celui-ci aura pour titre Satan Is King. Ci-dessous un troisième extrait avec le titre "Gorged" :



01. Singe

02. Mouth Breather

03. Gorged

04. Satan Is King (Bandcamp)

05. Turncoat

06. Matapacos

07. Copsucker (Bandcamp)

08. Propaganda Of The Deed

09. Exercise In Futility

10. Urban Blight

11. Come Out Fighting

12. Revenge

13. Ashes To Ashes

14. Back in Black Bloc

15. Maggot Museum



