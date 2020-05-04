chargement...

Les news du 4 Mai 2020

News
Les news du 4 Mai 2020 Nekromantheon - Disabled
»
(Lien direct)
NEKROMANTHEON (Thrash Metal, Norvège) entrera en studio cette semaine pour débuter l'enregistrement de son nouvel album. Le dernier en date (l'excellent Rise, Vulcan Spectre) est sorti en 2012 :

NEKROMANTHEON a écrit : F I N A L L Y !
Exactly 9 years have passed since our last album was recorded. This week we are entering the studio to record our third full length album. Expect a darker, faster, more sinister version of Nekromantheon than ever before. More info to come... 		Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Xenokorp sortira le 10 juillet une démo oubliée de DISABLED (Death Metal, France). Intitulée The Final Exhumation, celle-ci a récemment été retrouvée par le guitariste Eric Moyen (frère de l'illustrateur Chris Moyen). On y trouve notamment quatre titres issus du EP Faith Ablation dans des versions crues, moins abouties. Ci-dessous un extrait avec le titre "The Beast Of Csejthe" :

01. Exhumation
02. Massacred By Slitting
03. The Beast Of Csejthe
04. Ultimate Desecration
05. Stabwound Butchery
06. Abolish The Church
07. Child Abuse
08. The Eagle Of Eli
09. Back To The Beyond

XENOKORP a écrit : When, six years after the release of then supposedly complete discography compilation "When All Is Slayed...", cult artist Chris MOYEN, brother of guitarist Eric MOYEN, found a since-long forgotten tape featuring an as-of-yet unreleased '90s session, its quick soldout when released as a cassette titled "The Final Exhumation" proved, if that was ever needed, that he tormented soul of DISABLED and its impious Death Metal achieved quite some underground cult status throughout the ages.

Recorded a bit before the band went on to record what would become their final release, the cult "Faith Ablation" EP, this crude sessions features rawer versions of four of the five tracks that would end on the EP and songs that were exclusively available as live versions prior to this exhumation.

Now available on CD at long last through XENOKORP's Kvlt ries, mastered at famous CONKRETE studio (MERCYLESS, OTARGOS, PUTRID OFFAL...), with artwork and layout by Chris MOYEN (BEHERIT, BLASPHEMY, INCANTATION...) and liner notes by journalist Olivier "Zoltar" BADIN (NOISEY, TERRORIZER, ZEOR TOLERANCE...), "The Final Exhumation" exited from beyond the unholy grave for all trve Death Metal fans to consume

All hail the exhumed remains of the Green Flesh Messiah!

Les news du
Thrasho AxGxB
4 Mai 2020
Shaytan

