Les news du 5 Mai 2020
News
Les news du 5 Mai 2020 Mean Messiah - Serment - Nekus
|»
|MEAN MESSIAH (Industrial Death/Thrash, République Tchèque) offre son nouvel album Divine Technology en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Slovak Metal Army.
|
|»
|SERMENT (Black Metal avec Moribond de Forteresse, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté le 24 juin via Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :
1. Ouverture
2. Sonne, le Glas Funèbre
3. Par-Delà Collines et Rivières
4. Flamme Hivernale
5. Avant que ne Meure la Gloire
6. Hymne à la Patrie
|
|»
|NEKUS (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier EP Death Nova Upon the Barren Harvest le 17 juillet sur Blood Harvest Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Devouring Mills
2. Putrid Harvester
3. Necromancer's Death Chant
4. Dagger of the Corrupter
|
AJOUTER UN COMMENTAIRE
Par AxGxB
Par AxGxB
Par andreas_hansen
Par Solarian
Par Rigs Mordo
Par Solarian
Par Solarian
Par alexwilson
Par Oxcidium
Par Solarian
Par Seb`
Par Keyser