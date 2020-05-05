Les news du 5 Mai 2020 News Les news du 5 Mai 2020 Mean Messiah - Serment - Nekus » (Lien direct) MEAN MESSIAH (Industrial Death/Thrash, République Tchèque) offre son nouvel album Divine Technology en écoute intégrale ci-dessous. Sortie aujourd'hui chez Slovak Metal Army.





» (Lien direct) SERMENT (Black Metal avec Moribond de Forteresse, Canada) sortira son premier long-format Chante, Ô Flamme de la Liberté le 24 juin via Sepulchral Productions. Tracklist :



1. Ouverture

2. Sonne, le Glas Funèbre

3. Par-Delà Collines et Rivières

4. Flamme Hivernale

5. Avant que ne Meure la Gloire

6. Hymne à la Patrie

» (Lien direct) NEKUS (Death Metal, Allemagne) sortira son premier EP Death Nova Upon the Barren Harvest le 17 juillet sur Blood Harvest Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :



1. Devouring Mills

2. Putrid Harvester

3. Necromancer's Death Chant

4. Dagger of the Corrupter

