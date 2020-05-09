|
Les news du 9 Mai 2020
|GRAVE DIGGER (Heavy/Power, Allemagne) a dévoilé un deuxième extrait de son nouvel album Fields Of Blood qui sortira le 29 mai via Napalm Records. "Lions Of The Sea" se découvre ci-dessous :
|WINTERFYLLETH (Folk acoustique, Royaume-Uni) a dévoilé l'intégralité de son nouvel album Reckoning Dawn sorti hier via Candlelight Records. Il se découvre ici :
|MERCYLESS (Death Metal, France) a publié un teaser pour son nouveau disque The Mother of All Plagues prévu le 21 août sur XenoKorp. Tracklist :
Disc 1
01. Infection
02. Rival of the Nazarene
03. Banished from Heaven
04. Bring Me His Head
05. Contagion
06. Laqueum Diaboli
07. Descending to Conquer
08. Inherit the Kingdom of Horus
09. The Mother of All Plagues
10. All Souls Are Mine
11. Litany of Supplication
Disc 2
01. The Third of the Storms (Hellhammer cover)
02. In League with Satan (Venom cover)
03. The Exorcist (Possessed cover)
04. Go to Hell (Motörhead cover)
|DEVANGELIC (Brutal Death, Italie) offre son nouvel opus Ersetu en écoute intégrale sur ce lien. Sortie le 15 mai chez Willowtip Records.
|PROTOSEQUENCE (Death Metal, Canada) a dévoilé une vidéo pour le morceau-titre de son EP A Blunt Description of Something Obscene à venir le 19 mai via Lacerated Enemy Records. Tracklist :
1. Savagery in Fundamental Behaviours
2. A Blunt Description of Something Obscene
3. Bleeding the Alienist ft. Joe McKee
4. The Pale
5. Savagery in Fundamental Behaviours (instrumental)
6. A Blunt Description of Something Obscene(instrumental)
7. Bleeding the Alienist (instrumental)
8. The Pale (instrumental)
|VIOLENT HAMMER (Death Metal, Finlande) propose ici le titre "Riders of the Wasteland" extrait du premier album du même nom à paraître le 29 mai sur Hells Headbangers. Tracklist :
1. Death Squad
2. Annihilation (Victims of Bomb Raid)
3. Wasted Through Life
4. Screams of Agony
5. Riders of the Wasteland
6. (Trapped) in Depths
8. House of Beria
9. Bratva
10. Prophet of Darkness
|VENATOR(Heavy Metal, Autriche) et ANGEL BLADE (Heavy Metal, Allemagne) sortiront un split le 31 juillet chez Dying Victims Productions. Tracklist :
*Venator*
1. Paradiser
2. Blind Ambition
3. Creatures of the Sea
*Angel Blade*
1. Rock Nights
2. Blast from the Past
3. Angel Blade
|SXUPERION (Death/Black, USA) sortira son nouveau disque Omniscient Pulse le 15 juin. Tracklist :
1. Owl
2. Death (Bussard Ramjet Malfunction)
3. Planet Crusher - Defeating the Holy Emperor
4. Presque-Vu
5. Omniscient Pulse
6. Betrothed Catacombs
7. A New Universe Awaits (Burning the Cloth)
8. Myopian Frequency Release
|HIGH COUNCIL (Heavy Metal, USA) vient de sortir un nouvel EP 2-titres intitulé Ember.
|ORMSKRIK (Blackened Thrash Metal, Norvège) sortira son premier long-format éponyme le 5 juin via Fysisk Format Records. Le titre "Helheim" est disponible en écoute sur ce lien.
|DORMANTH (Melodic Doom/Death, Espagne) a signé sur Xtreem Music pour la sortie d'un nouvel opus qui contiendra 11 morceaux et sortir en novembre-décembre.
|STINKY (Hardcore, France) sortira son nouvel album Of Lost Things le 12 juin sur M-Theory Audio. Tracklist :
1. Revival Fire
2. Lame Heart
3. Distance
4. Strangers With Familiar Faces
5. Mind Trapped
6. Unloving
7. Nosedive
8.Struggle
9. Made It Home
10. Spring Letter
11. Rough Diamond (Unplugged)
|HEADBANGER BOX est une nouvelle box à abonnement consacrée au Metal, permettant de mettre en lumière des artistes français et internationaux, qu'ils soient émergents ou à (re)découvrir. Plus d'infos ici ou sur Facebook.
