(Lien direct) MERCYLESS (Death Metal, France) a publié un teaser pour son nouveau disque The Mother of All Plagues prévu le 21 août sur XenoKorp. Tracklist :



Disc 1

01. Infection

02. Rival of the Nazarene

03. Banished from Heaven

04. Bring Me His Head

05. Contagion

06. Laqueum Diaboli

07. Descending to Conquer

08. Inherit the Kingdom of Horus

09. The Mother of All Plagues

10. All Souls Are Mine

11. Litany of Supplication



Disc 2

01. The Third of the Storms (Hellhammer cover)

02. In League with Satan (Venom cover)

03. The Exorcist (Possessed cover)

04. Go to Hell (Motörhead cover)



