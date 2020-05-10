»

(Lien direct) HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) sortira le 5 juin sur Lifeforce Records une compilation intitulée Against the Dying of the Light qui comprendra des version revisitées de titres de son dernier album Into That Good Night ainsi qu'un nouveau morceau. Tracklist :



01. At Close of Day (Into That Good Night)

02. Perdition Melody (Rain)

03. Welkin Aflame

04. Shadow Composite (Anamnesis)

05. Chance Encounters (Navigator)

06. A Song for Those Belated (Rain)



