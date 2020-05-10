Les news du 10 Mai 2020
Les news du 10 Mai 2020 Question - Hanging Garden
|QUESTION (Death Metal, Mexique) a dévoilé la pochette de son prochain opus Reflections of the Void. Plus d'infos prochainement.
|»
|HANGING GARDEN (Melodic Doom/Death, Finlande) sortira le 5 juin sur Lifeforce Records une compilation intitulée Against the Dying of the Light qui comprendra des version revisitées de titres de son dernier album Into That Good Night ainsi qu'un nouveau morceau. Tracklist :
01. At Close of Day (Into That Good Night)
02. Perdition Melody (Rain)
03. Welkin Aflame
04. Shadow Composite (Anamnesis)
05. Chance Encounters (Navigator)
06. A Song for Those Belated (Rain)
