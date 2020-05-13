»

(Lien direct) OCTOBER FALLS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Neofolk) a dévoilé le titre "The Ruins of What Once Was" extrait de son nouvel album A Fall of an Epoch à venir le 30 mai sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :



1. A Fall of an Epoch [11:02]

2. The Endtimes Rising [10:06]

3. The Ruins of What Once Was [8:09]

4. Hammering the Tide [9:32]

5. The Flood of Drought [8:29]



