VALDRIN (Melodic Black Metal, USA) a publié sur ce lien le morceau "Basilisk of Light" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Effigy of Nightmares prévu le 12 juin chez Blood Harvest Record. Tracklist :
1. Gates of Hospice [2:31]
2. Exsanguination Tunnels [5:49]
3. Red Burning Candles of Hatred [5:12]
4. Serpentine Bloodhalls [3:02]
5. Basilisk of Light [5:00]
6. Down The Oubliette Of Maelstrom [8:35]
