Les news du 13 Mai 2020

News
Les news du 13 Mai 2020 Valdrin - Hypno5e - Decrepid - Carrion Vael - Goat Necropsy - Sarpa - Marthe - October Falls - Disarray
»
(Lien direct)
VALDRIN (Melodic Black Metal, USA) a publié sur ce lien le morceau "Basilisk of Light" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Effigy of Nightmares prévu le 12 juin chez Blood Harvest Record. Tracklist :

1. Gates of Hospice [2:31]
2. Exsanguination Tunnels [5:49]
3. Red Burning Candles of Hatred [5:12]
4. Serpentine Bloodhalls [3:02]
5. Basilisk of Light [5:00]
6. Down The Oubliette Of Maelstrom [8:35]		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
HYPNO5E (Progressive Modern Metal, France) a posté une "vidéo playthrough" à la guitare du morceau "On The Dry Lake" issu de son dernier album A Distant (Dark) Source.

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DECREPID (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque Endless Sea of Graves le 7 juillet sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :

1 Fields of Flesh
2 Phobos Descent
3 Armoured Apocalypse
4 Plagued by Mortality
5 Per Maleficium
6 Endless Sea of Graves

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
CARRION VAEL (Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Horror Pain Gore Death Production le 19 juillet. Tracklist :

1. Inception
2. Strokes Of A Goya
3. Black Chariot
4. Something Soulless
5. Waratah Blooms
6. Moonchild Ritual
7. La Fin Du Monde
8. Psalm Of Lies

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
GOAT NECROPSY
* Goat Necropsy (Death/Grind/Deathcore, Brésil) a sorti son premier EP Bloody and Fresh. Tracklist :

1. Chopping Organs
2. The Collector
3. Anal Vomit
4. Devoured By The Hounds

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
SARPA (Black Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Horizons Worlds Beyond" tiré de son premier full-length Solivagus à paraître le 5 juin en auto-production.		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
Le one-woman band MARTHE (Blackened Heavy/Doom, Italie) va sortir son EP Sisters of Darkness (2019) au format cassette via Caligari Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :

1. Sisters of Darkness
2. Married to a Grave
3. Ave Mysteris
4. Awake Arise Silence		 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
OCTOBER FALLS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Neofolk) a dévoilé le titre "The Ruins of What Once Was" extrait de son nouvel album A Fall of an Epoch à venir le 30 mai sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :

1. A Fall of an Epoch [11:02]
2. The Endtimes Rising [10:06]
3. The Ruins of What Once Was [8:09]
4. Hammering the Tide [9:32]
5. The Flood of Drought [8:29]

 Les news du

»
(Lien direct)
DISARRAY (Thrash/Southern Metal, USA) est de retour avec un nouvel EP 4-titres baptisé Born to Overcome.

 Les news du
Thrasho Keyser
13 Mai 2020
Shaytan

