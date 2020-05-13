»

(Lien direct) KATALEPSY (Brutal Death, Russie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Terra Mortuus Est qui sortira le 31 juillet via Unique Leader. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :



1. Closer Than Flesh

2. Night Of Eden

3. Those Who Rot The Souls

4. The God Of Grave

5. Terra Mortuus Est

6. Kings Of The Underground

7. Deep Down Madness

8. No Rest No Peace

9. From The Dark Past (They Come)

10. Neonomicon III

11. Land Of Million Crosses



