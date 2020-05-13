|
Les news du 13 Mai 2020
|HEISENBERG (Brutal Slam Death, USA) va sortir prochainement un nouvel EP 4-titres, E.P. YO et en a dévoilé la pochette.
|QUESTION (Death Metal, Mexique) a posté sur Bandcamp un extrait de son nouvel album Reflections of the Void qui sort le 29 juin via Chaos Records. Il s'agit de "First Fragmentation".
|EXHUMED (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) et GRUESOME (Death Metal, Etats-Unis) ont dévoilé un deuxième extrait de leur Split intitulé Twisted Horror qui sortira le 5 juin via Relapse Records. "Rot Your Brain" se découvre ici :
|KATALEPSY (Brutal Death, Russie) a dévoilé le tracklisting et un premier extrait de son nouvel album Terra Mortuus Est qui sortira le 31 juillet via Unique Leader. L'ensemble se découvre ci-dessous :
1. Closer Than Flesh
2. Night Of Eden
3. Those Who Rot The Souls
4. The God Of Grave
5. Terra Mortuus Est
6. Kings Of The Underground
7. Deep Down Madness
8. No Rest No Peace
9. From The Dark Past (They Come)
10. Neonomicon III
11. Land Of Million Crosses
|HORN (Pagan Black Metal, Allemagne) offre son nouvel album Mohngang en écoute intégrale ici. Sortie le 15 mai sur Iron Bonehead Productions.
|VALDRIN (Melodic Black Metal, USA) a publié sur ce lien le morceau "Basilisk of Light" qui figure sur son nouvel opus Effigy of Nightmares prévu le 12 juin chez Blood Harvest Record. Tracklist :
1. Gates of Hospice [2:31]
2. Exsanguination Tunnels [5:49]
3. Red Burning Candles of Hatred [5:12]
4. Serpentine Bloodhalls [3:02]
5. Basilisk of Light [5:00]
6. Down The Oubliette Of Maelstrom [8:35]
|HYPNO5E (Progressive Modern Metal, France) a posté une "vidéo playthrough" à la guitare du morceau "On The Dry Lake" issu de son dernier album A Distant (Dark) Source.
|DECREPID (Death Metal, Angleterre) sortira son nouveau disque Endless Sea of Graves le 7 juillet sur Xtreem Music. Tracklist :
1 Fields of Flesh
2 Phobos Descent
3 Armoured Apocalypse
4 Plagued by Mortality
5 Per Maleficium
6 Endless Sea of Graves
|CARRION VAEL (Melodic Death/Thrash, USA) a signé sur Horror Pain Gore Death Productions pour la sortie de son nouvel opus Horror Pain Gore Death Production le 19 juillet. Tracklist :
1. Inception
2. Strokes Of A Goya
3. Black Chariot
4. Something Soulless
5. Waratah Blooms
6. Moonchild Ritual
7. La Fin Du Monde
8. Psalm Of Lies
|GOAT NECROPSY (Death/Grind/Deathcore, Brésil) a sorti son premier EP Bloody and Fresh. Tracklist :
1. Chopping Organs
2. The Collector
3. Anal Vomit
4. Devoured By The Hounds
|SARPA (Black Metal, USA) propose à cette adresse le morceau "Horizons Worlds Beyond" tiré de son premier full-length Solivagus à paraître le 5 juin en auto-production.
|Le one-woman band MARTHE (Blackened Heavy/Doom, Italie) va sortir son EP Sisters of Darkness (2019) au format cassette via Caligari Records. Du son sur Bandcamp. Tracklist :
1. Sisters of Darkness
2. Married to a Grave
3. Ave Mysteris
4. Awake Arise Silence
|OCTOBER FALLS (Atmospheric Black Metal, Neofolk) a dévoilé le titre "The Ruins of What Once Was" extrait de son nouvel album A Fall of an Epoch à venir le 30 mai sur Purity Through Fire. Tracklist :
1. A Fall of an Epoch [11:02]
2. The Endtimes Rising [10:06]
3. The Ruins of What Once Was [8:09]
4. Hammering the Tide [9:32]
5. The Flood of Drought [8:29]
|DISARRAY (Thrash/Southern Metal, USA) est de retour avec un nouvel EP 4-titres baptisé Born to Overcome.
